IEI Integration Corp.: IEI Showcases Resilient, Security-Governed Edge Infrastructure at Embedded World 2026: Empowering Enterprises to Confidently Accelerate Digital Transformation

Demonstrating secure-by-design industrial platforms that combine Edge AI performance, lifecycle cybersecurity governance, and mission-critical resilience.

TAIPEI, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IEI Integration Corp. (IEI) today announced its showcase lineup for Embedded World 2026 (Hall 3, Booth #3-359). Under the theme " Resilient Backbone of Smart Factories and Buildings ," IEI will demonstrate how its secure-by-design industrial platforms provide high availability, redundancy, and virtualization-empowering enterprises to confidently accelerate their digital transformation with reliability and intelligence.

As Operational Technology (OT) and Information Technology (IT) converge, industrial operators must protect infrastructure, maintain uptime, and prepare for regulatory requirements such as NIS2 and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA). IEI's showcase emphasizes resilience-keeping systems secure and operational under cyber threats, harsh environments, and continuous 24/7 workloads.

Strategic Highlights: From Risk to Readiness

"Industrial operators are facing a dual challenge: deploying increasingly demanding AI workloads at the edge while navigating evolving cybersecurity regulations such as NIS2 and the Cyber Resilience Act (CRA)," said YT LEE, VP of IEI Integration Corp. At Embedded World 2026, we are demonstrating how IEI solutions help customers transition from risk exposure to operational readiness by bridging the gap between high-performance computing and strict security governance.

Four Pillars of Resilient Edge Infrastructure:



Accelerating AI Inference Deployment:

IEI will highlight integrated Edge AI computing solutions that combine iVEC CANAI virtualized AI acceleration framework, high-performance LLM inference servers, and compact, energy-efficient Edge AI systems. Built on a secure-by-design foundation, these systems support Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors and NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin platforms to deliver intelligence without compromising security.

IEI will highlight integrated Edge AI computing solutions that combine CANAI virtualized AI acceleration framework, high-performance LLM inference servers, and compact, energy-efficient Edge AI systems. Built on a secure-by-design foundation, these systems support Intel Core Ultra (Series 2) processors and NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin platforms to deliver intelligence without compromising security. Security Governance and Lifecycle Protection:

Through dedicated PSIRT operations and a public Security Advisory Portal, IEI helps ensure mission-critical systems remain protected. This governance framework is structured around internationally recognized industrial cybersecurity frameworks, including IEC 62443, and evolving regulatory expectations under the CRA.

Through dedicated operations and a public Security Advisory Portal, IEI helps ensure mission-critical systems remain protected. This governance framework is structured around internationally recognized industrial cybersecurity frameworks, including IEC 62443, and evolving regulatory expectations under the CRA. Operational Resilience for Modern Manufacturing:

IEI will demonstrate iRM remote management for CIM environments, integrating redundancy management with out-of-band remote OS recovery to enable centralized monitoring, high availability, and rapid restoration during system failures-supporting continuous 24/7 workloads.

IEI will demonstrate remote management for CIM environments, integrating redundancy management with out-of-band remote OS recovery to enable centralized monitoring, high availability, and rapid restoration during system failures-supporting continuous 24/7 workloads. Vertical-Focused Durability:

Dedicated zones will feature rugged systems, including DNV-validated maritime platforms and IP69K-rated stainless steel systems for food processing, ensuring reliable operation in the harshest environments.

Invitation to Connect

Visit IEI at Hall 3, Booth #3-359 to explore secure and resilient edge infrastructure solutions for industrial digital transformation.

Schedule a technical consultation:

https://www.ieiworld.com/en/support/con_show.php?cid=118

Complimentary access voucher code: ew26567451.

About IEI Integration Corp.

IEI Integration Corp. is a global provider of industrial computing solutions focused on Edge AI, remote infrastructure management, and ruggedized embedded systems for smart manufacturing, intelligent buildings, transportation, and mission-critical industrial applications worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2918160/1920x1080_PR_Newswire.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/iei-showcases-resilient-security-governed-edge-infrastructure-at-embedded-world-2026-empowering-enterprises-to-confidently-accelerate-digital-transformation-302695691.html