Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
PR Newswire
26.02.2026 14:18 Uhr
SailGP Announces First Official Sports Trading Category Partner with Smarkets

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SailGP has today announced its first official sports trading category partnership, marking a significant milestone in the league's commercial growth and expanding how fans engage with the global sail racing championship.

SailGP builds on entry into the sports betting market with the first official category partnership across key European markets. Smarkets becomes a partner of Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team - 2025 Season Rolex SailGP Champions.

Award-winning, product-led prediction market company Smarkets will become the Official Sports Trading Partner of the Rolex SailGP Championship, with integration rights in the UK, Ireland and Sweden as part of a three-year agreement.

Smarkets also becomes an official partner of the Emirates Great Britain SailGP Team - the league's formidable 2025 Season Champions - and the Emirates Great Britain Sail Grand Prix | Portsmouth, creating opportunities to enhance fan experiences around both the event and home team through on-site activations and digital engagement.

Andrew Thompson, SailGP Managing Director, said, "SailGP is built on speed, precision and data - and the nature of the racing with multiple short-course races rates compelling, highly-competitive action every time our teams take to the water with multiple different Grand Prix winners over a season. By working with Smarkets, we're able to use the sophisticated real-time data behind SailGP to unlock new ways for fans to engage with the competition, while continuing to grow the championship around the world."

Jason Trost, Smarkets Founder and CEO, said, "SailGP is a data-rich, high-performance sport, and that's exactly where exchange betting thrives. At Smarkets, prices are driven by real-time information and competition between participants, not bookmaker margins. This partnership brings a sharper, more transparent way to bet to fans across the UK, Ireland and Sweden."

Sir Ben Ainslie, Emirates GBR CEO, said: "This is an exciting partnership for both SailGP and Emirates GBR. Data is critical in SailGP and Smarkets will allow fans to access real-time data and engage with our sport in a new and innovative way."

Find out more at SailGP.com/betting.

ABOUT SAILGP | The most exciting racing on water, the Rolex SailGP Championship sees national teams battling it out in identical high-tech, high-speed 50-foot foiling catamarans at iconic venues around the world. Racing faster than the wind at speeds in excess of 100 km/h (60 mph), SailGP is driven by the sport's top athletes, with national pride, personal glory, and a total prize money of US$12.8 million at stake. Visit SailGP.com to find out more.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sailgp-announces-first-official-sports-trading-category-partner-with-smarkets-302698309.html

