Black Book Research Releases "France: State of Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026"

France country extract from the 2026 Black Book of Global Digital Healthcare IT highlights procurement "proof points" shaping hospital DPI/EHR modernization through 2030: interoperability execution, Ségur-linked timing, GHT governance, regulated hosting (HDS), and cyber-resilience contracting

SEYSSINET-PARISET, FR / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Black Book Market Research today announced the publication of France: State of Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026 a qualitative market report intended to support hospital executives, CIO/DSI leadership, clinical informatics teams, and procurement stakeholders evaluating acute-care DPI/EHR modernization and replacement programs for the 2026-2030 planning horizon.

The France edition reviews doctrine-aligned interoperability requirements, Ségur-linked modernization cycles, GHT consolidation dynamics, regulated hosting expectations (including HDS posture), and cyber-resilience procurement priorities influencing acute-care DPI/EHR decisions in France.

The state of digital health in France, 2026

France's market momentum is defined less by first-time EHR adoption and more by modernization depth: replacements, platform consolidation, and integration maturity. In 2026, interoperability is increasingly treated as a condition of selection rather than a post-award integration workstream. Acute-care buyers are placing greater emphasis on whether solutions support doctrine-aligned exchange and identity practices in day-to-day operations, particularly:

INS (national health identity) qualification embedded into admissions and identity workflows

Professional authentication patterns aligned with Pro Santé Connect (including CPS/e-CPS operational use)

Secure clinical exchange via MSSanté as a routine workflow capability

Structured document production and routing into Mon espace santé (DMP) with monitoring, traceability, and measurable delivery outcomes

Modernization and replacement timelines are also being shaped by Ségur du numérique en santé and related maturity requirements that compress upgrade windows and elevate expectations around conformance evidence, operational monitoring, and sustainment through upgrades.

Cyber resilience is increasingly integrated into procurement and contracting requirements. Buyers are more frequently requiring clear accountability for recoverability, access governance, and auditability-alongside verified regulated hosting posture where applicable.

Black Book Survey-based procurement expectations and milestones (Q1 2026)

In the 2026 survey of 267 French hospital CIOs, IT leaders, and clinician managers, respondents described interoperability execution and recoverability as becoming measurable operating obligations in procurement, not abstract feature claims.

Doctrine-aligned document exchange required in procurement:79%

Buyer consequence: interoperability increasingly validated via workflow demonstrations, traceability, and operational dashboards.

Cyber-resilience requirements formalized in EHR contracts:95%

Buyer consequence: recovery objectives, downtime procedures, privileged access governance, and auditability are moving into contract terms and scoring.

GHT-led platform consolidation or major harmonization underway:60%

Buyer consequence: repeatable deployment, shared content governance, and upgrade sustainability rise in priority; customization debt becomes measurable risk.

Clinical documentation automation adopted beyond pilots:29%

Buyer consequence: automation enters procurement with governance expectations-audit trails, human validation, and medico-legal accountability.

Cloud/hosted deployments expected for new projects under regulated hosting expectations:80%

Buyer consequence: vendors are evaluated on regulated operations, subcontractor governance, support-access models, and portability/exit provisions.

Vendor landscape and platform patterns covered

The report's view of the French healthcare IT ecosystem spans core acute-care DPI/EHR and hospital-suite platforms, adjacent enterprise and interoperability infrastructure, and the patient-access "front door."

Vendor deep-dive profiles cover

Dedalus France (DxCare/ORBIS)

Maincare, SIB (Sillage)

Softway Medical, and

Cegedim Santé .

The landscape discussion includes additional suppliers referenced through France-fit evaluation points, including InterSystems, Epic, Oracle Health, Altera Digital Health, Philips, MEDITECH, and CSC/CompuGroup Medical in ambulatory contender context-alongside Doctolib as a notable platform example in access, scheduling, and patient communications.

"In France, interoperability and resilience are increasingly evaluated as operating capabilities rather than abstract features," said Douglas Brown, President of Black Book Research. "This report is intended to describe what acute-care buyers are being asked to prove in workflows, monitoring, and contracts and how those obligations are shaping modernization sequencing and vendor evaluation."

France: State of Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026 is available in PDF as a digital market report. For access and licensing inquiries: contact us at research@blackbookmarketresearch.com. Industry stakeholders can download the full report at no charge with simple registration at https://blackbookmarketresearch.com/france-state-of-acute-care-ehr-and-digital-health-2026

