Dot Ai to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Earnings Call on March 4 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Dot Ai (Nasdaq:DAIC) ("Dot Ai" or the "Company"), an IoT and AI-based SaaS company redefining asset intelligence for industrial technology, will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025 after market close on March 4, 2026.

Management will host an investor conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on Wednesday, March 4, 2026 to discuss the Company's fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results, provide a corporate update, and conclude with Q&A from telephone participants. To participate, please use the following information:

Q4 & Full Year 2025 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, March 4, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

U.S. Dial-in: 1-877-407-0789

International Dial-in: 1-201-689-8562

Conference ID: 13759051

Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1754391&tp_key=468d1eac39

Please join at least five minutes before the start of the call to ensure timely participation. A webcast replay will be available following the call using the webcast link above.

About Dot Ai

Dot Ai (Nasdaq:DAIC) is an IoT and AI-based SaaS company at the forefront of Asset Intelligence technology for smart supply chain operations. Leveraging state-of-the-art AI engines, cutting-edge 5G RF and BLE technology, and seamless cloud integrations, Dot Ai offers real-time asset visibility and predictive analytics that integrate with existing infrastructure. The Company serves multiple industries including aviation, construction, delivery, military, mining, retail, sea ports, medical logistics, warehousing and manufacturing. For more information, please visit daic.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Relations Contact

Lucas A. Zimmerman & Ian Scargill

MZ Group - MZ North America

(262) 247-6461

DAIC@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

SOURCE: Dot Ai

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/dot-ai-to-host-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-earnings-call-on-march-1141783