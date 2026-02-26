GreenMoney Journal: Powering the Future: Investing in Grid Infrastructure

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / by Justin Winter and Harry Boyle, Impax Asset Management

The need for expanded, upgraded, and more sustainable infrastructure is creating a range of high-quality investment opportunities.

?Population growth, demographic shifts, and technological innovation are driving demand for new systems. Existing assets need to be made more resilient to rising pressures from climate change, security threats, and less predictable usage. At the same time, infrastructure nearing the end of its useful life must be replaced.

?Sustainable infrastructure encompasses the supply of basic resources, such as energy, water, and food, as well as services society relies on, such as healthcare, finance, and digital connectivity.

?Within this, electricity infrastructure stands out as a critical enabler of modern life and economic growth. The electrical grid is the backbone of electrification, digitalization, and decarbonization. As demand for electricity accelerates and more renewable generation comes online, the grid must expand and become smarter.

?This article explores what the grid really is, why it is under unprecedented strain, and how long-term structural trends - from ageing assets to climate adaptation - are driving compelling investment opportunities.

We also highlight a case study to illustrate how investors can gain exposure to this transformative theme. Read Justin and Harry's full article here- https://greenmoney.com/powering-the-future-investing-in-grid-infrastructure

