Orlando, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Atacama Resources International, Inc. (OTCID: ACRL) (the "Company") announces the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Atacama 3 mineral property, located approximately 16 kilometres (10 miles) south of Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

The 255-hectare (approximately 630-acre) property is situated approximately 2.5 miles from the Macassa Mine operated by Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, which has historically been a significant contributor to gold production in the Kirkland Lake area. The property lies within the same regional structural corridor as the Macassa operation, including the major fault system that trends through the district.

Management believes the property's location within an established mining district enhances its exploration potential.

Property Background

Atacama 3 consists of 13 contiguous mining claims with year-round road access in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of northeastern Ontario. Historical drilling conducted between 2006 and 2007 included 15 drill holes totaling approximately 1,780 metres. Historical reported mineralization was associated with shear structures and quartz veining typical of the broader district.

2026 Exploration Plans

Previous exploration has identified priority targets, providing a basis for additional evaluation. Drilling permits were previously granted, and management expects any required renewals to be routine, subject to regulatory processes.

Surface stripping and channel sampling have been completed. Drilling targets have been established and will be further refined following completion of additional geophysical work. Planned activities may include:

Ground geophysical surveys, including induced polarization

Follow-up drilling on previously established targets

Target refinement and phased drilling advancement

Strategic Focus

The Company's interest in Atacama 3 is driven by its strategic location within a structurally active corridor near existing mining infrastructure and does not represent defined mineral resources or economic viability.

Management's objective is to apply modern exploration techniques to systematically evaluate the property's potential while maintaining disciplined capital deployment.

About Atacama Resources International, Inc.

Atacama Resources International, Inc. (OTCID: ACRL) is a mineral exploration company focused on acquiring and evaluating early-stage mineral properties in established mining jurisdictions. The Company's strategy is centered on disciplined project assessment and responsible advancement.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

