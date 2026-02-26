Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Royal Road Minerals Limited (TSXV: RYR) (OTCQB: RRDMF) ("Royal Road" or the "Company") is pleased to announce reverse circulation ("RC") drill results from three prospect areas within its Jabal Sahabiyah exploration project in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Royal Road's exploration activities in Saudi Arabia are conducted through its local subsidiary, Royal Road Arabia Limited ("RRA"), a 50:50 joint venture with MIDU Company Limited ("MIDU"), a Jeddah-based investment group with interests across the mining, industrial, real estate, and utilities sectors.

The Jabal Sahabiyah Project is located in the Asir Province of southwestern Saudi Arabia and comprises three contiguous Exploration Licenses covering approximately 284 square kilometres (Figure 1). The area was first evaluated in the late 1970s by Riofinex, a subsidiary of Rio Tinto Zinc. Since acquiring the licenses, RRA has completed geological mapping, drone-borne and ground geophysics, soil and auger geochemical surveys, trenching, rock-chip sampling and two phases of scout-style RC drilling (see press releases dated May 29, 2024; November 5, 2024; and October 6, 2025).





Figure 1. Location of Royal Road Arabia's Jabal Sahabiyah project area, other Mining Concessions, access and populated centers

Mineralization at Jabal Sahabiyah is intrusion-related including zinc-gold-silver-copper skarn-style mineralization and gold and silver-bearing sheeted quartz vein systems.

RRA has recently concluded a second reverse circulation drilling campaign, totaling 1,500-meters and focused principally on testing gold mineralization potential at the Ash Shajjah and Al Habah sheeted-vein targets and on extending known zinc and silver (± copper, ± gold) mineralization at Hanash North (see Figure 2).





Figure 2. Jabal Sahabiyah project geology with prospect locations and recent Royal Road drill holes

Ash Shajjah - Gold Sheeted Vein System

At Ash Shajjah, sheeted gold-mineralized quartz veins extend over approximately three kilometers of strike and reach aggregate widths of up to 15 meters. Five short RC holes were completed, guided by trenching and rock-chip channel sampling results. Drill holes were oriented against the interpreted plunge of a prominent mineral stretching lineation developed along individual vein margins. Best results to-date (see Table 1; Figures 3 and 4) are ASRC004, 13 meters at 2.2 grams per tonne gold and ASRC005, 16 meters at 2.2 grams per tonne gold (Not true widths; the Company does not yet have sufficient information to determine true widths). These results confirm continuity of gold mineralization and indicate clear along-strike and down-plunge exploration potential.





Table 1

Figure 3. Local geological map of Ash Shajjah sheeted-vein gold prospect. Location of drill holes, rock-chip channels and results

Figure 4. Cross section N213694 (see Figure 3 for location), Ash Shajjah sheeted-vein gold prospect

Hanash North - Zinc-Polymetallic Skarn System

Drilling at Hanash North targeted the northeastern (down-plunge) extension of zinc-polymetallic mineralized intercepts reported in the Company's previous drilling campaign (see press release dated October 6, 2025; Figures 5 and 6). The best intercept from this program is HNRC005, 11 meters at 10.9% zinc equivalent[1] (3.6% zinc, 0.5 grams per tonne gold, 55ppm silver & 0.2% copper: Not true widths; the Company does not yet have sufficient information to determine true widths). This intercept is located down-plunge of HNRC003 which returned 12 meters at 3.9% zinc equivalent. Results demonstrate continuation of zinc-polymetallic mineralization along and down plunge and suggest potential for further expansion of the system under recent cover towards the northeast.

[1] Zinc Equivalent assumes 90% recoveries. Gold $4500/ounce, Silver $65/ounce, Copper $5.00/lb, Lead $0.8/lb, Zinc $1.3/lb





Figure 5. Geological map Hanash North Zinc-Polymetallic Skarn System. Drill hole locations

Figure 6. Geological cross-section N2140610 Hanash North Zinc-Polymetallic Skarn System (see also Figure 5)

Al Habah

Al Habah is a newly identified sheeted vein system located in the eastern portion of the Jabal Sahabiyah license package. Rock-chip channel results there returned up to 6 meters at 2.3 grams per tonne gold and 70.9 ppm silver and individual rock-chip assays returned a maximum of 6.1 grams per tonne gold and 165 ppm silver (gold minimum 0.01 and mean 0.2 grams per tonne; silver minimum 0.01 and mean: 6.2 ppm). RC drilling intersected elevated bismuth, silver and tellurium over 10-15-meter intervals but did not replicate the surface gold grades. The Company interprets this geochemical signature as potentially indicative of a deeper intrusion-related gold system beneath the exposed vein array, warranting further evaluation.

Strategic Outlook

This phase of exploratory drilling has confirmed the potential of both gold-dominant sheeted vein systems and zinc-polymetallic skarn-style mineralization within the Jabal Sahabiyah project area.

The Company is currently reviewing strategic options for advancing the project. Given the distinct geological styles identified, Royal Road is evaluating pathways that could optimize value creation, including the potential introduction of a partner with specific expertise in zinc-polymetallic systems, while maintaining meaningful exposure to the gold exploration upside across the broader project area.

"These results further confirm the presence of two distinct mineral systems at Jabal Sahabiyah," said Tim Coughlin, Royal Road's President and CEO. "Through disciplined, low-cost exploration we have efficiently tested multiple targets and demonstrated meaningful gold continuity at Ash Shajjah and down-plunge zinc-polymetallic grades at Hanash North. The project now warrants focused follow-up. We are assessing the most effective pathway to advance Jabal Sahabiyah, potentially alongside a partner with specific zinc expertise while ensuring we retain meaningful exposure to the broader gold upside. Our approach remains grounded in technical rigor and disciplined capital allocation."

About Royal Road Minerals:

Royal Road Minerals is a mineral exploration and development company with its head office and technical-operations center located in Jersey, Channel Islands. The Company is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker RYR, on the OTCQB under the ticker RRDMF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker RLU. The Company's mission is to apply expert skills and innovative technologies to the process of discovering and developing copper and gold deposits of a scale large enough to benefit future generations and modern enough to ensure minimum impact on the environment and no net loss of biodiversity. The Company currently explores in the Kingdoms of Saudi Arabia and Morocco and in Colombia. More information can be found on the Company's website www.royalroadminerals.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Dr. Tim Coughlin, BSc (Geology), MSc (Exploration and Mining Geology), PhD, FAusIMM, President and Chief Executive Officer of Royal Road Minerals Limited and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

Cautionary statement:

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") describing the Company's future plans and the expectations of its management that a stated result or condition will occur. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, or developments in the Company's business or in the mineral resources industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include all disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that is based on assumptions about, among other things, the Alliance, the intention to form a joint venture, enter into a related agreement and establish Newco and, more generally, future economic conditions and courses of action, and assumptions related to government approvals, and anticipated costs and expenditures. The words "plans", "prospective", "expect", "intend", "intends to" and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which may also include, without limitation, any statement relating to future events, conditions or circumstances. Forward-looking statements of the Company contained in this news release, which may prove to be incorrect, include, but are not limited to the Company's exploration plans.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Sample preparation and analyses are conducted according to standard industry procedures at certified laboratories.

RC and Analysis

Percussion-chip drillholes were sampled on 1 meter downhole intervals and passed through a 75-25% drill-rig mounted splitter. The 75% sample was placed in rows and analyzed for guidance on-site using a Vanta pXRF tool. The 25% sample was split 50-50% to produce analytical and retention samples of between 1 to 3kg. Samples for analysis were bagged in the field and sent to ALS Jeddah for analysis of gold by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish (method Gold-ICP22) and multi-elements by four acid digest ICP-MS (method ME-MS61QAQC). QAQC materials including CRMs, blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sample batch on a ratio of 1:14.

Trench Sampling and Analysis

Trenches were completed using a tracked excavator down to an average depth of 1.5 meters and a nominal width of 1.5 meters. Trenches were geologically logged and an assessment was made on which sections to sample. Sampling was on a meter-by-meter basis across zones of interest and extended 8-10m into the host rock either side. Distances along trenches were measured using a tape measure and samples were collected along 1 to 2 meter long, 5-10cm wide and 5cm deep horizontal channels. Samples of between 1 to 3kg were bagged in the field and sent to ALS Jeddah for analysis of gold by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish (method Gold-ICP22) and multi-elements by four acid digest ICP-MS (method ME-MS61). Select samples were also analyzed using a screen analysis technique to account for coarse gold (method Gold-SCR24). QAQC materials including CRMs, blanks and duplicates were inserted into the sample batch on a ratio of 1:12.

Chip-Channel Sampling and Analysis

Chip-Channel samples were collected on continuous 1 meter intervals across exposed sheeted veins and surrounding host rock. Samples of between 1 to 2kg were collected along the sampling interval using a hammer and chisel. Samples were bagged in the field and sent to ALS Jeddah for gold and multi-elements analysis (Gold-ICP22 and ME-MS61. Select samples were also analyzed using a screen analysis technique to account for coarse gold (method Gold-SCR24). QAQC materials including CRMs, Blanks, and Duplicates were inserted into the sample batch on a ratio of 1:28.

The Company cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. There is no guarantee that the anticipated benefits of the Company's business plans or operations will be achieved. The risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements include, among others: economic market conditions, anticipated costs and expenditures, government approvals, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with Canadian provincial securities regulators or other applicable regulatory authorities. Forward-looking statements included herein are based on the current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions of the Company management and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change.

