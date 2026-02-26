EQS-News: US Nuclear Corp / Key word(s): Defense

US Nuclear Corp/Overhoff Technologies Commence Joint Venture Talks With Drone Companies and Grapheton Inc., A Leader in Using Graphene for Implantable Neural Probes for Medical, Robotic and Electrical Applications



LOS ANGELES, CA - February 26, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - US Nuclear Corp (OTC: UCLE), is pleased to announce that the Company is in discussions with drone companies that would be strategic fits for Overhoff Technology. Their new strategy is to become a major supplier for First Responders protecting cities with Nuclear Facilities, Chemical Plants, Natural Gas Power Plants or old or abandoned O & G fields or facilities. "We have begun reaching out to our customer list of several hundred customers that have purchased Optron/TA or Overhoff products over the years. The Company will help educate them on what is needed to safely monitor the "New Energy Future," while also protecting residents from chemical spills that can not only come from existing facilities, but from major roads, railroads, waterways and transportation hubs that go through the towns," said Mr. Goldstein, President of US Nuclear. "We will have new sales literature that covers bundling of products, rather than just offering one monitor for one application." "We have also had our first meeting with Grapheton Inc., one of the major seed investments along with MIFTI, that US Nuclear made several years ago. It is now a leader in the field of graphene medical products, with US Nuclear being one of their biggest investors. It is said that someday soon, graphene will be found in every electronic device on the planet, and US Nuclear owns approximately one-third of Grapheton. We are tracking several other companies in the field, with many of them having market caps of several hundred-million dollars, and a few over one-billion, with most having nominal revenues. We want to help Grapheton any way we can, including new funding, to help both of us optimize the value to our shareholders," said Mr. Goldstein. For sales and product information for US Nuclear, call Bob Goldstein at (818) 472-7071; for Sales call Ian Embry at (513)248-2400. For for investor information, call Jack Lennon at Chamberlain Capital (508) 360-8407 or jjlennon@comcast.net View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

