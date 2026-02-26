Anzeige
26.02.2026 14:48 Uhr
Davenport Aviation Successfully Completes Virtus "First Shot," Validating Weaponized AS350/H125 Platform

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Davenport Aviation announced the successful completion of Virtus First Shot testing last month in west Texas, marking a major milestone in the development of the Virtus modular weapon system and the first weaponized test of the Virtus H125 platform. The campaign included multiple successful rocket launches, officially validating Virtus as a proven, weaponized AS350/H125 configuration.

Davenport Aviation Logo

The successful firing confirmed the structural integrity, system integration, and operational viability of Virtus on the AS350/H125 airframe. With these results, Davenport Aviation has demonstrated a fully functional, mission-ready armed configuration capable of supporting modern military and security operations.

"This was a critical milestone for Davenport Aviation and the Virtus team," said Rob McMillin, Vice President of Aircraft and Aircraft Systems at Davenport Aviation. "Completing our First Shot test campaign validates the engineering behind the system and proves that the H125 can safely and effectively operate in a weaponized configuration."

Virtus is the world's first modular weapon system developed specifically for the AS350/H125 family, allowing operators to rapidly configure a single aircraft for multiple mission profiles. Installations and removals can be completed in under an hour, enabling seamless transitions between roles.

Designed for multi-mission adaptability, Virtus supports configurable armament ranging from podded miniguns and unguided rockets to precision-guided munitions and air-launched effects. The system also integrates EO/IR sensors, door gun options, hoists, searchlights, cargo capability, ballistic protection, and emergency floats-supporting armed reconnaissance, ISR, special operations, search and rescue, firefighting, humanitarian aid, and CASEVAC/MEDEVAC missions.

"The success of First Shot confirms what we set out to build-a true multi-mission aircraft that gives operators flexibility without the cost and complexity of traditional attack platforms," said Chris Arnold, Director of Government Sales at Davenport Aviation. "Virtus allows global operators to meet evolving mission demands with a single, cost-effective helicopter."

Davenport Aviation extends its appreciation to XP Services, Moog Inc., and Ember Solutions for their collaboration in achieving this milestone.

Built on the proven AS350/H125 platform, Virtus enables operators to modernize existing fleets while reducing procurement costs, training burdens, and lifecycle expenses.

For more information, visit www.davenportaviation.com/virtus.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920431/Davenport_Aviation_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/davenport-aviation-successfully-completes-virtus-first-shot-validating-weaponized-as350h125-platform-302697742.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
