Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Valens Semiconductor Ltd.(NYSE: VLN): Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN). Valens Semiconductor posted 4Q25 revenue of $19.4M, significantly above guidance of $18.2-$18.9M, marking its seventh consecutive quarter of growth and up from $17.3M in 3Q25 and $16.7M in 4Q24. GAAP gross margin was 60.5% (nonGAAP 63.9%), exceeding guidance while easing slightly from 63.0% in 3Q25. Adjusted EBITDA loss of $(4.3)M was within guidance of $(4.6)-$(4.2)M range. While momentum remains solid, near-term results are being modestly affected by tariffs in automotive and some FX pressure. Visibility remains mixed, but we expect steady growth through 2026 as ProAV normalizes, machine vision and medical ramp, and automotive stabilizes with continued A-PHY progress. Support also comes from share repurchases, a $5M annual opex savings plan, and a new automotive win tied to the Chinese market.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

4Q25 revenue beat guidance, marking seventh straight quarter of growth with solid margin execution.

Automotive momentum improved with sequential revenue growth, better margins, and a new China-linked design win.

Strong balance sheet and 2026 growth outlook offset near-term tariff, FX, and seasonal automotive headwinds.

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate

Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285462

Source: Reportable, Inc.