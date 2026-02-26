Anzeige
WKN: A12GMA | ISIN: CA76131D1033 | Ticker-Symbol: 0R6
Tradegate
26.02.26 | 08:01
57,38 Euro
+0,21 % +0,12
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,1858,3416:51
58,1858,3416:51
PR Newswire
26.02.2026 15:00 Uhr
104 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: 'Patty' at Center of Burger King's New BK Assistant AI Solution

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Laura Diorio delivers the pre-market update on February 26th

  • Stocks are little changed early Thursday after Nvidia reported earnings after the close on Wednesday, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.
  • Burker King has unveiled its AI-powered BK assistant solution, which aims to deliver real-time, voice-enabled intelligence to restaurant teams.
  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) CEO Kate Johsnon will join NYSE Live after she rings the Opening Bell to explain what the company's new phase of transformation looks like.
  • Phinia (NYSE: PHIN) CEO Brady Erickson joins NYSE Live to deliver the biggest takeaways from Wednesday's Investor Day and how his company is providing solutions to various sectors.

Opening Bell
Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) celebrates accelerating its evolution

Closing Bell
AerCap (NYSE: AER) celebrates its 50th anniversary

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Bristol-Myers Squibb Rang Wednesday's Closing Bell

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921272/NYSE_Market_Update_Feb_26.mp4
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921271/NYSE_Bristol_Myers_Squibb_Closing_Bell.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5825794/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-patty-at-center-of-burger-kings-new-bk-assistant-ai-solution-302698474.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
