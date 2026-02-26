Cactus Unveils Three Unique Millionaire for Life Campaigns for Colorado Lottery, North Carolina Education Lottery and the Hoosier Lottery

Cactus Demonstrates Strategy, Creative and Media Prowess by Developing and Launching

Three Distinctive Campaigns for the Same Product

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / On February 22, 2026, lottery enthusiasts in more than two dozen states will get their first-ever chance to play Millionaire for Life - a new $5 multi-state lottery game offering the biggest daily-available prize in lottery history, $1 million a year for life.

Colorado, North Carolina and Indiana are among the states offering the game. Lotteries for each state have tapped Cactus , a full-service creative agency that helps brands thrive in harsh environments, to develop and launch highly customized, resonant campaigns targeting their unique audiences. The Colorado Lottery, North Carolina Education Lottery and Hoosier Lottery (IN) are all existing Cactus clients.

"Each of our state lottery partners has unique brands, game portfolios, and marketing priorities, so it was interesting to see how our teams developed unique strategies, creative and comms for each lottery," says Joe Conrad, CEO of Cactus.

Coloradans are known for their spirit of rugged individualism, state pride and commitment to conservation. To lean into this, Cactus built upon its recurring "Winning Country" campaign for Colorado Lottery, a beloved brand platform featuring homegrown, rugged outdoorsmen characters, often at high-altitudes (a "shouting it from the rooftops" type of feel). The creative (airing February 23rd) features a distinct, locally-focused tone that engages players through humor and pride in their home state.

The North Carolina Education Lottery chose a more aspirational and imaginative tone for its launch. At the center of the campaign is a broadcast spot (airing February 23rd) built around a playful "Yes, and..." concept, that explores a life made possible by winning $1 million a year for life. As each idea escalates - from practical upgrades to once-in-a-lifetime experiences - the spot captures a sense of optimism, possibility and shared excitement, reinforcing how life-changing the prize could be.

The television creative is supported by a series of gamified, Millionaire for Life-branded social posts posing the same question, "What would you do if you had a million dollars for the rest of your life?" Across categories including hobby, vacation, dish, summer home, experience and ride, audiences are encouraged to comment and share for a chance to win a gift card, which could be used for Millionaire for Life - extending the broadcast idea into an engaging, conversation-driven digital experience that builds awareness and excitement for the new game.

For Hoosier Lottery in Indiana, Cactus leveraged the Champions of Play brand platform and focused on creating a largely educational campaign , leveraging a strategic mix of online video and digital platforms. By harnessing top digital and social channels, supported by high-impact retail and out-of-home, Cactus is helping Hoosier Lottery effectively reach and engage consumers, driving interest and encouraging trial of the new game. To maximize reach and engagement, this approach aligns with the audience's digital habits, meeting them where they already turn for both information and entertainment online, as well as retail promotions.

Millionaire for Life is operated by the Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL). Players select five numbers (1-58) and one "Millionaire Ball" (1-5). Matching all numbers across both number pools wins $1 million a year for life, while matching five numbers in the first set only wins $100,000 a year for life, with a 20-year guarantee for both prizes.

About Cactus

Cactus is a full-service creative agency that helps brands thrive in harsh environments. For over 35 years, the agency has partnered with organizations across health and wellness, financial services, outdoor recreation, and gaming to unlock growth in the face of change. Whether navigating disruption, strengthening reputation, or reaching fragmented audiences, we combine sharp strategy, creative, and media expertise to future-proof your brand and help you thrive when it matters most. Agency client partners include Fjällräven, Ent Credit Union, Colorado Lottery, Arapahoe Basin Ski Area, Wings Credit Union, North Carolina Education Lottery, Cochlear Americas, Hoosier Lottery, and Man Therapy.

