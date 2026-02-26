Ireland reached 2,345 MW of installed solar capacity by December 2025, more than tripling installed capacity since 2023, according to Solar Ireland data. The country's development pipeline has currently reached 1.7 GW.Solar Ireland, the organization representing the Irish solar sector, told pv magazine that as of December 2025 Ireland's cumulative installed capacity reached 2,345 MW across all PV segments. This means that in 2025 the country added around 1,005 MW of new PV systems, which compares to around 452 MW in 2024 and 543 in 2023. "2025 was a defining year for solar in Ireland," said ...

