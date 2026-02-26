Stops in New York, Singapore, and Paris, where industry experts will provide attendees with the latest innovations and expert insights to fight ransomware and other modern cyberattacks

Cohesity, the leader in AI-powered data security, today unveiled Catalyst on Tour, now taking its signature event to New York, Singapore, and Paris to help organizations bridge the gap between cyber resilience and the AI-driven future.

As the World Economic Forum (WEF) recently reported, cyber resilience is an economic imperative. Designed for CISOs, IT leaders, and data architects, Catalyst on Tour will showcase the latest breakthroughs in cyber resilience across security, cloud, and AI, with actionable guidance to fortify multicloud data and building an intelligent, AI-ready enterprise.

IndraNooyi, former Chairman and CEO of PepsiCo, will keynote the event, sharing lessons about leading transformative growth and championing resilience, responsible innovation, and purpose-driven leadership. As the architect of Performance with Purpose, Nooyi emphasizes trust, sustainability, and long-term value-principles critical to today's AI-driven, cyber-resilient world. Additional speakers include:

JF Legault, Deputy CISO Global Technology Chief Control Manager, JPMorganChase

Leigh-Ann Russell, Chief Information Officer and Global Head of Engineering at BNY and is a member of the company's Executive Committee

Edmond Mack, Chief Information Security Officer, Cencora

David Krieff, Group Chief Information Officer, Groupe ADP (Aéroports de Paris)

Manoj Prasanna Kumar, Chief Technology Officer, Singtel Digital InfraCo.

Steve Lee, Managing Director Prism Solutions, former CIO CISO at SP Group

Simon Piff, who is research vice president for IDC's Asia/Pacific (AP) region, based in Singapore.

"Sophisticated attackers are targeting data as the ultimate prize, and every organization is under pressure to both protect that data and unlock it for AI," said Carol Carpenter, Chief Marketing Officer, Cohesity. "With Catalyst on Tour, we're bringing our customers, partners, and industry leaders together in New York, Singapore, and Paris to share battle-tested strategies for resilience, showcase bold innovations, and demonstrate how an AI-ready data foundation can accelerate business outcomes."

Event At-a-Glance

New York City

Catalyst on Tour will kick off in New York City to explore how to modernize data protection and recovery, advance identity resilience, and operationalize AI on trusted data.

Tuesday, March 10, 2026

8:30 AM 1:00 PM ET

Singapore

In Singapore, attendees will learn how to protect and unlock data for AI across rapidly growing digital economies, with a focus on hybrid and multicloud environments.

Wednesday, March 11, 2026

12:00 PM 4:30 PM SGT

Paris

Catalyst on Tour wraps in Paris, where it will focus on European cyber resilience, multicloud security, and AI initiatives, addressing complex regulatory environments and data sovereignty requirements.

Thursday, March 12, 2026

1:00 PM 5:30 PM CET

Additional Presentations and Sessions

Across all three cities, attendees will gain access to key announcements, live demos, and interactive sessions that "supercharge" resilience across AI, cloud, and identity. The program includes keynotes and breakout sessions as well as opportunities to see partner integrations that detect threats earlier and accelerate complete recovery.

Cohesity and industry experts will explore topics like:

Protecting and Securing Cloud and SaaS Data Without Limitations?

The Practices that Define Resilience Leaders

AI-Powered Data Security for Modern Cyber Resilience

Extracting Gen AI-Powered Insights from Enterprise Data

Find the full agenda here.

Registration

Catalyst on Tour is free to eligible Cohesity customers, partners, and prospects in New York, Singapore, and Paris. Seats are limited, and each attendee must register individually and be 21 or older. Registration closes Wednesday, March 4, 2026. To register for the event, visit here.

For those who cannot attend in person, they may register for the livestream in their preferred geography here.

If you are a member of the media, please contact media-relations@cohesity.com to schedule an interview with a company executive.

About Cohesity

Cohesity is the leader in AI-powered data security. Over 13,600 enterprise customers, including nearly 70% of the Global 500, rely on Cohesity to strengthen their resilience while providing Gen AI insights into their vast amounts of data. Formed from the combination of Cohesity with Veritas' enterprise data protection business, the company's solutions secure and protect data on-premises, in the cloud, and at the edge. Backed by NVIDIA, IBM, HPE, Cisco, AWS, Google Cloud, and others, Cohesity is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA, with offices around the globe. To learn more, follow Cohesity on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260226211733/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Michael Thacker

media-relations@cohesity.com