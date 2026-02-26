Fourth Annual AI Survey Reveals Contract Value as Strategic Driver

Icertis, the global leader in AI-powered contract intelligence, today announced the fourth annual AI in contract management study from the Commerce Contract Management (CCM) Institute, titled AI in Contracting 2026: From Experimentation to Impact

Based on responses from more than 500 practitioners across legal, procurement, and finance, the report shows a sharp increase in organizational enthusiasm around AI from 36 percent in 2025 to 56 percent in 2026. This stands in stark contrast to AI disillusionment claims and the narrative that corporate AI appetites are waning in the face of realism.

"Over the past three years, we've seen a substantial shift. Valuable AI use cases have emerged, early adopters have validated them, and buyers are now more educated," said Farah Gasmi, Vice President of AI Products, Icertis. "Contract intelligence is one of the biggest winners in this evolution because LLMs have unlocked contract interpretation at scale, but realizing the full impact of AI depends on the data it relies on. Icertis combines LLMs with proprietary contract data to provide Vera AI with the business and operational context it needs to take strategic action while operating within the rules defined in commercial agreements."

Key findings from the report include:

AI accuracy is paramount. In 2024, increased productivity was the top AI use case in contracting, cited by 44 percent of respondents. Today's top use case is accurately summarizing contracts which points to efficiency gains but also suggests the increasing importance of accuracy in the current AI landscape.

In 2024, increased productivity was the top AI use case in contracting, cited by 44 percent of respondents. Today's top use case is accurately summarizing contracts which points to efficiency gains but also suggests the increasing importance of accuracy in the current AI landscape. Value has become a strategic driver. Contract value realization is now the no. 1 priority for AI implementations in contracting (76 percent), followed by contract benchmarking (74 percent) and supplier evaluation and selection (73 percent).

Contract value realization is now the no. 1 priority for AI implementations in contracting (76 percent), followed by contract benchmarking (74 percent) and supplier evaluation and selection (73 percent). The future of work remains a persistent theme. Nearly half of survey respondents (49 percent) believe AI will create new roles in contract management. This even divide points to a profession in transition, where leaders are called to clearly articulate new operating models and systems that connect commercial intent across the business.

Nearly half of survey respondents (49 percent) believe AI will create new roles in contract management. This even divide points to a profession in transition, where leaders are called to clearly articulate new operating models and systems that connect commercial intent across the business. Untapped opportunity remains in contract intelligence. Only one in four respondents are currently accessing AI through their contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution, compared to 47 percent who claim to use AI tools daily. This points to opportunity for AI like Icertis Vera that delivers the accuracy and contextual awareness needed in contracting.

"The decisive question for leaders in 2026 is whether they are developing and using AI to reinforce disciplined commercial decision-making," said Tim Cummins, Executive Director of the CCM Institute and President of World Commerce Contracting. "AI will not compensate for unclear authority, fragmented data, or contracts designed for control rather than change. But where organizations invest in coherent operating models, adaptive contracting practices, and shared frameworks, AI becomes a powerful accelerator of resilience and performance."

Download the report to learn more: AI in Contracting 2026: From Experimentation to Impact

About Icertis

Icertis delivers AI-powered insights and agentic automation to transform static contracts into a strategic enterprise advantage. The Icertis Contract Intelligence platform revolutionizes how enterprises manage their customer, supplier, and partner relationships, enabling businesses to grow revenue, control costs, mitigate risk, and ensure compliance. Today, more than one third of the Fortune 100 trust Icertis to realize the full potential of millions of business relationships in more than 90 countries around the world.

About Commerce Contract Management Institute (CCMI)

The Commerce Contract Management Institute is a not-for-profit organization founded and supported by World Commerce Contracting and the National Contract Management Association. They seek to improve the world through higher standards in buying and selling. CCMI's rigorous, practical research and insights will shape global policy and practice, helping to drive better trading outcomes in both the private and public sectors.

About World Commerce Contracting (WorldCC)

World Commerce Contracting is a not-for-profit association dedicated to helping its global members build high-performing, trusted trading relationships. With 75,000 members from over 20,000 companies across 180 countries worldwide, the association welcomes everyone with an interest in better contracting: business leaders, practitioners, experts, and newcomers. It is independent, provocative, and disciplined, existing for its members, the contracting community, and society at large.

