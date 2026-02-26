Empowering IT Talent to Drive Global Business Expansion

FUJIFILM Business Innovation has entered into a share transfer agreement with ETG Global Information Technology Services Inc. (Headquarters: Istanbul, Turkey; hereinafter, ETG Global) to strengthen its IT talent base and accelerate global expansion in its ERP system sales and implementation support business1. On March 2, ETG Global will change its company name to FUJIFILM ETG Global Inc. and commence business activities.

ETG Global operates primarily in Turkey, the United States and Canada, focusing on the sale and implementation of ERP systems centered on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance2 and Dynamics 365 Supply Chain Management3. It is recognized for its high technical capabilities, evidenced by its selection for the "INNER CIRCLE4" award-given only to the top 1% of Microsoft partners-and its status as a Microsoft Certified Trainer.

As securing IT talent becomes a global challenge, ETG Global has established a unique framework for recruiting and developing IT professionals with deep expertise in ERP system implementation. Its strengths lie in possessing a large pool of IT engineers and advanced training expertise. A key advantage is its ability to provide ongoing support beyond implementation, such as having highly specialized IT engineers directly deliver product training to customers.

FUJIFILM Business Innovation started the ERP system sales and implementation support business in 2022 and has expanded its business foundation through acquisitions in Japan and Australia. Today, it holds a leading market share and boasts extensive implementation experience in Dynamics 365 sales and implementation support for the mid-sized and small enterprise segment for Microsoft Dynamics 365 in both Japan and Australia.

This acquisition will enable global resource allocation by combining the delivery capabilities that FUJIFILM Business Innovation has developed in the Japanese and Australian markets with ETG Global's technical expertise and IT talent development infrastructure. By further strengthening our support for the global expansion of customer companies in Japan and Australia, we will accelerate the growth of our ERP system sales and implementation support business.

Outline of the companies whose shares are to be acquired by FUJIFILM Business Innovation:

Company Name New company name effective March 2, 2026 Location Number of Employees ETG Global Information Technology Services Inc. FUJIFILM ETG Global Inc. Turkey Total: Approximately 100 (As of February 2026) ETG US., Inc. FUJIFILM ETG Global US Inc. United States ETG Consulting Inc. FUJIFILM ETG Global Canada Inc. Canada

1 Under the share transfer agreement, FUJIFILM Business Innovation will acquire all shares of ETG Global Information Technology Services Inc. and its group companies: ETG US, Inc.; ETG Consulting Inc.

2 Cloud-based financial management solution

3 Cloud-based supply chain management solution

4 Awarded between 2018 and 2019

