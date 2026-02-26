New Industry Study Provides Data-Driven Insight Into Türkiye's $1.01 Billion Games Market, Platform Trends, and Strategic Growth Drivers

Xsolla, a leading global video game commerce company, announces its sponsorship of the Türkiye Game Market Report 2025, a comprehensive new study examining the scale, structure, and trajectory of Türkiye's fast-growing gaming industry.

Developed by Gaming in Türkiye, the report takes the pulse of Türkiye's gaming ecosystem in 2025, offering a detailed analysis of revenue performance, player behavior, platform distribution, and broader market dynamics. Xsolla sponsored the study as part of its ongoing commitment to equipping publishers and partners with actionable market intelligence to inform strategic growth decisions.

According to the report, Türkiye's gaming industry reached $1.01 billion USD in 2025, reflecting strong year-over-year momentum. The market grew by 24.69% in USD terms and 51.46% in Turkish Lira terms compared with 2024, underscoring both rising consumer demand and the ecosystem's expanding commercial maturity.

Mobile gaming remains the most dominant platform, generating $649 million in revenue and engaging 47 million players nationwide. The continued strength of mobile underscores Türkiye's mobile-first audience and reinforces the strategic importance of optimized payment flows, localized pricing, and direct player relationships.

Rather than presenting headline figures alone, the Türkiye Game Market Report 2025 provides a comprehensive view of the factors shaping the market's evolution. It explores monetization trends, platform distribution shifts, and the operational realities facing developers and publishers competing in an increasingly sophisticated environment.

"Türkiye's gaming ecosystem has evolved to a scale and level of sophistication that positions it as one of the most strategically significant markets in the region," said Ilayda Bayari, VP of Business Development, EMEA at Xsolla. "With strong mobile growth, a fast-evolving PC ecosystem, ambitious studios, and an engaged player base, capitalizing on market trends is key to long-term growth."

The report also highlights the importance of diversified monetization strategies for publishers seeking to strengthen margins and build sustainable, long-term growth. As direct-to-consumer models gain traction globally, localized insights into pricing, payments, and player behavior are increasingly critical to success in high-growth markets such as Türkiye.

As Türkiye's ecosystem scales beyond $1 billion, the strategic conversation is shifting from growth to optimization and from access to ownership. Reports like this help define the next competitive advantage for studios operating in high-growth markets.

To access the full report, visit: https://xsolla.pro/Turkiye-Game-Market-Report-2025.

