Deepdub and Wonderful Partner to Bring Enterprise-Grade Voice Technology to Multilingual AI Agents

Wonderful's enterprise-grade AI agents will further leverage Deepdub's proprietary eTTS technology as part of its voice stack to deliver natural, emotionally-nuanced voice experiences across global markets

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepdub, a foundational voice AI company pioneering expressive localization technologies, announced today a strategic partnership with Wonderful, the enterprise agent platform. Through this partnership, Wonderful's AI agents, which are handling millions of calls a month, will utilize Deepdub's voice technology as part of its voice AI stack, enabling enterprises in different markets to deploy customer-facing AI that delivers truly natural, emotionally expressive interactions at scale.

As enterprises rapidly adopt AI agents for customer service, sales, and more, the quality of voice interactions has emerged as a critical differentiator. By integrating Deepdub's proprietary Emotive Text-to-Speech (eTTS) technology, Wonderful's platform delivers voice experiences that preserve the full emotional depth and authenticity that customers expect, capturing subtle nuances in tone, pitch, pace, and intended emotion across languages and dialects.

"Voice quality is a crucial component of AI agent success in customer-facing roles," said Ofir Krakowski, CEO and Co-Founder of Deepdub. "Wonderful has demonstrated exceptional execution in bringing AI agents to production across some of the world's most demanding enterprise environments. Our eTTS technology is one of the technologies that empowers Wonderful to deliver voice experiences that don't just meet enterprise standards but set a new benchmark for what emotionally intelligent AI can achieve. Together, we're enabling businesses to serve customers with AI that truly understands and adapts to human emotion."

This partnership addresses a fundamental challenge in deploying AI agents at enterprise scale: delivering voice interactions that remain emotionally consistent, stable, and human-like across thousands of daily conversations. Deepdub's voice models provide one of the foundational voice infrastructures for Wonderful's AI agents, combining real-time performance with fine-tuned control over tempo, prosody, and emotional expression, along with speaker persona, to support live customer interactions across global markets.

"In production environments, voice is far more than a UI detail," said Bar Winkler, Co-founder & CEO of Wonderful. "When a voice agent sounds inauthentic, it increases call escalations, erodes confidence, and lowers customer satisfaction. Our partnership with Deepdub is an important element in equipping our AI agents with the nuance of human conversation, without compromising the operational and regulatory rigor enterprises require."

Deepdub's eTTS technology leverages advanced AI and deep learning models to retain the emotional integrity of human speech, ensuring empathetic, natural responses regardless of language or region. These capabilities perfectly complement Wonderful in its mission to deliver AI agents for enterprises across the globe. The technology has already been proven at scale by global media enterprises and streaming platforms, and its integration into Wonderful's platform marks a significant expansion into the rapidly growing enterprise AI agent market.

About Deepdub

Deepdub is the foundational voice AI model company pioneering expressive localization technologies for global enterprises across TV, film, advertising, gaming, e-learning, and AI-agent applications. The company's international team of technology, dubbing, and linguistic experts deliver an end-to-end voice solution that preserves the emotional and cultural integrity of original content in more than 130 languages and dialects. With an advisory board that includes media leaders such as Kevin Reilly, former Chief Content Officer at HBO Max, and Emiliano Calemzuk, former President of Fox Television Studios, Deepdub is eliminating language barriers to enable the global diffusion of media on major streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. Visit https://deepdub.ai or follow us on LinkedIn for more information.

About Wonderful

Wonderful combines a powerful AI platform with best-in-class local deployment to deliver enterprise-grade AI agents to every market and every language. The platform enables enterprises to build, monitor, and optimize AI agents that serve customers and streamline workflows across front and back office. Backed by $136M from Index Ventures, Insight Partners, IVP, Bessemer Venture Partners, and Vine Ventures, Wonderful enables enterprises to run human-grade agents in some of the world's most complex environments and use cases.

