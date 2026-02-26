Super Micro Computer, Inc.: Supermicro Introduces Industry's Highest Density AMD EPYC 4005 Series MicroBlade for Cloud, Edge, and SaaS Workloads

Delivers Unmatched Scalability, Flexibility, Energy Efficiency

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is announcing the launch of the industry's first and highest-density blade server platform powered by the latest AMD EPYC 4005 series processors. Designed with a flexible, density-optimized blade architecture, Supermicro's new MicroBlade platform is designed for longevity and versatility. By including the latest AMD EPYC 4005 series processors, along with previous versions, the system provides seamless scalability and long-term investment protection, allowing organizations to expand and upgrade as compute requirements evolve.

"Our flexible blade architecture enables customers to mix different node types with different CPUs within a single enclosure and can incorporate up to 320 server nodes in a standard 48U rack," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "Supermicro continues to lead the industry in delivering advanced, energy-efficient platforms to market that maximize scalability, lower total cost of ownership, and protecting data center investments for the long term."

For more information, please visit: https://www.supermicro.com/en/Aplus/MicroBlade/module/MBA-315R-1DE12.php

The new 6U system supports up to 40 nodes in a single enclosure, delivering unparalleled compute density, energy efficiency, and cost effectiveness for scale-out and multi-tenant environments. The platform is optimized for a wide range of efficient and high-density workloads, including:

Cloud & Virtualization: Ideal for multi-tenant web hosting and small Virtual Private Server (VPS) instances.

Ideal for multi-tenant web hosting and small Virtual Private Server (VPS) instances. Modern Infrastructure: Kubernetes and microservices platforms, including API services and web front ends.

Kubernetes and microservices platforms, including API services and web front ends. Enterprise & Edge: Departmental private clouds and edge deployments requiring high density in constrained spaces.

Departmental private clouds and edge deployments requiring high density in constrained spaces. Data Services : Object storage gateways and high-efficiency data processing.

: Object storage gateways and high-efficiency data processing. Specialized Compute: Job-splitting simulations, e-commerce platforms, and cybersecurity applications.

Each node supports a single AMD EPYC 4005 series processor with two DDR5 ECC UDIMM slots operating at up to 5600 MT/s, along with two PCIe Gen5 E1.S SSDs and one M.2 SSD per node. Integrated networking features dual-port 25GbE via Broadcom BCM57414, with advanced security and manageability including TPM 2.0, signed firmware, hardware root of trust, IPMI 2.0, KVM over IP, and Redfish API support. The new MicroBlade system uniquely enables flexible mix-and-match configurations across single-wide and double-wide nodes further showcasing the versatility of the all-in-one Supermicro blade system. Connectivity further elevates its capabilities, with two integrated 25G Ethernet switches with 100G uplinks in the back of the enclosure, ensuring reliable, high-speed networking while lowering the TCO through cable reduction.

The MicroBlade chassis management module (CMM) provides total remote control of individual server blades, power supplies, cooling fans, and networking switches remotely. System administrators can control the maximum power consumption per server through power capping and manage the power allocation in the MicroBlade CMM for each blade server. Remote power control capabilities to reboot and/or reset the server are available as well as remote access to the BIOS configuration and operating system console information via SOL (Serial over LAN) or embedded KVM capabilities. Because the controller is a separate processor, all monitoring and control functions operate flawlessly regardless of CPU operation or system power-on status.

