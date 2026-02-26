Anzeige
26.02.2026 15:18 Uhr
ArisGlobal Launches NavaX Translation to Eliminate Manual Translation in Global Pharmacovigilance

Strategic partnership with TransPerfect Life Sciences embeds certified, pharma-grade translation directly into LifeSphere Safety workflows

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, an AI-first technology company at the forefront of life sciences and creator of LifeSphere, recently announced the launch of NavaX Translation, a new solution delivered through a strategic partnership with TransPerfect Life Sciences. NavaX Translation brings certified, pharma-grade translation and multilingual content directly into LifeSphere Safety workflows, enabling faster, more accurate, and fully compliant multilingual case processing at a global scale.

ArisGlobal Logo

Global pharmacovigilance teams face increasing volumes of safety reports submitted in multiple languages, often requiring manual export, coordination with third-party vendors, in-country review, and re-import into safety systems. NavaX Translation eliminates this friction entirely.

Through intelligent language detection, non-English safety forms are automatically identified and routed for certified translation using pharma-specific AI models and expert human linguists from TransPerfect. Translated forms and data are returned seamlessly into LifeSphere Safety via API - reducing translation management from hours of manual work per case to minutes.

NavaX Translation is designed specifically for regulated life sciences environments, combining AI efficiency with human linguistic expertise:

  • Automated multilingual intake with instant language detection
  • Certified, pharma-grade translations using life sciences-specific models and expert linguists
  • Seamless API integration with LifeSphere Safety - no manual export or re-import
  • Compliance-ready output supporting global regulatory requirements
  • Scalable operations for high-volume, multi-market case intake

"NavaX Translation reflects our commitment to embedding intelligent automation directly into core workflows," said Jason Bryant, Senior Vice President, AI & Data Product Management. "By partnering with TransPerfect, we are delivering translation that meets the quality, compliance, and scale requirements of global pharmacovigilance - without adding operational complexity."

The launch builds on the continued momentum of the NavaX platform, which is currently processing more than 1 million safety cases, with volumes projected to reach 2.5 million cases by mid-2026. NavaX performance metrics continue to demonstrate data accuracy of greater than 95%, efficiency gains greater than 30%, and an industry leading ROI.

"By partnering with ArisGlobal, we're embedding validated translation into a truly intelligent safety platform-enabling life sciences organizations to scale globally with confidence, speed, and regulatory assurance," said Kevin Obarski, Chief Growth Officer of TransPerfect.

NavaX Translation is available to LifeSphere Safety customers from July 2026.

To learn more about NavaX Translation, visit: NavaX Translation | ArisGlobal

About ArisGlobal
ArisGlobal, an innovative life sciences technology company and creator of LifeSphere, is transforming how today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn. www.arisglobal.com.

About TransPerfect Life Sciences
TransPerfect Life Sciences specializes in supporting global development and commercialization of drugs, treatments, and devices designed to improve and save lives. Our comprehensive solutions include eTMF and eClinical technologies, paper TMF migration, pharmacovigilance and safety solutions, translation and language services, and call center support. With offices in over 100 cities worldwide, TransPerfect is the ideal partner to ensure that your global launch makes a global impact. For more information, please visit our website at https://lifesciences.transperfect.com/.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1510670/ArisGlobal_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/arisglobal-launches-navax-translation-to-eliminate-manual-translation-in-global-pharmacovigilance-302698487.html

