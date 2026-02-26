Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Questcorp Mining Inc. (CSE: QQQ) (OTCQB: QQCMF) (FSE: D910) (the "Company" or "Questcorp") is pleased to announce the commencement of its 2026 induced polarization ("IP") survey at its 1,168-hectare North Island Copper Project located near Port Hardy on Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

The 10-15 line-kilometre IP program is being conducted by Peter E. Walcott & Associates Limited ("Walcott") of Coquitlam, British Columbia.

The 2026 IP survey is designed to confirm and refine historical geophysical targets associated with the Marisa Zone porphyry copper system and to support the development of follow-up drill targets.

In 1992, two of five diamond drill holes completed to test a 1991 IP chargeability anomaly intersected copper mineralization, including:

0.078% copper over 56.39 metres (DDH92-01)

(DDH92-01) 0.041% copper over 70.71 metres (DDH92-03)

Both intercepts were encountered within altered quartz diorite, with DDH92-03 reporting increasing copper grades at depth.

Source: Geophysical and Diamond Drilling Report on the Marisa Property, G.J. Allen and P.G. Dasler, dated February 29, 1992, prepared for Great Western Gold Corporation.

The current survey lines will follow the historical survey azimuth and will be positioned midway between the 1992 IP lines to enhance data resolution across the target area. Historical and newly acquired datasets will be integrated to generate updated chargeability and resistivity elevation models, as well as pseudosection interpretations. The objective is to improve subsurface targeting precision ahead of a potential drill program.

"The North Island Copper Project represents a compelling porphyry copper target with demonstrated historical mineralization," stated Saf Dhillon, President & Chief Executive Officer. "This IP program is a disciplined step toward refining our geological model and advancing toward drill-ready targets. With our recent financings completed, the Company is well positioned to execute its planned exploration programs while maintaining a prudent approach to capital deployment."

The Company cautions that a Qualified Person has not verified the historical exploration data referenced in this release. The presence of mineralization on adjacent or nearby properties, including NorthIsle Copper and Gold and BHP properties, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the North Island Copper Project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by R. Tim Henneberry, P. Geo (BC), a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Questcorp is engaged in the business of the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America, with the objective of locating and developing economic precious and base metal properties of merit. The Company holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 1,168.09 hectares comprising the North Island Copper property, on Vancouver Island, B.C., subject to a royalty obligation. The Company also holds an option to acquire an undivided 100-per-cent interest in and to mineral claims totalling 2,520.2 hectares comprising the La Union project located in Sonora, Mexico, subject to a royalty obligation.

