DP World Delivers 2025 Sustainability, Inclusion, and Community Impact Milestones in Ecuador

Education, environmental stewardship, and workforce development initiatives reinforce long-term commitment to responsible growth

GUAYAQUIL, EC / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / DP World closed 2025 with a series of sustainability, social impact, and workforce development milestones in Ecuador, reinforcing its role as a responsible logistics partner and long-term community stakeholder while supporting inclusive growth across the country's port and logistics ecosystem.

Throughout the year, the company advanced initiatives spanning education, environmental protection, gender equity, and local economic development, delivering measurable benefits for employees, communities, and supply chain partners.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Colombia, Ecuador and Peru, said: "Responsible growth goes beyond infrastructure - it's about creating long-term value for people, communities, and the environment. These milestones reflect our commitment to building sustainable, inclusive supply chains while investing in education, conservation, and local opportunity across Ecuador."

Investing in Education and Local Talent Development

DP World continued to expand access to technical education and first-job opportunities through its Comienza con Nosotros program. In 2025, 19 students graduated from the dual Mechatronics career, while 28 new students joined the latest cohort. An additional 16 students completed training in the Port Logistics career, strengthening the pipeline of skilled talent entering Ecuador's maritime and logistics sector.

The company also advanced its local talent program in El Morro, training community members with no prior industry experience to support operations at the Logistics and Industrial Park - ZEDE Posorja. More than 60% of participants were women, many entering the workforce for the first time.

Strengthening Environmental Stewardship and Conservation

Environmental protection remained a central pillar of DP World's sustainability strategy in Ecuador. Through its award-winning Sembrando Vida program, the company delivered an Agreement for the Sustainable Use and Stewardship of the Mangrove Ecosystem (AUSCEM) to a local fishing association, granting community stewardship over more than 900 hectares of mangroves. This marked the first time an Ecuadorian port terminal formalized this type of environmental agreement under the Ministry of Environment and Energy framework.

Community-led environmental initiatives also gained momentum through the Comunidad que Transforma program, which engaged more than 1,800 participants in beach cleanups and waste collection efforts. More than 15 tons of waste were recovered and exchanged for essential goods valued at over US$35,000.

Advancing Gender Equity and Inclusive Workplaces

DP World expanded opportunities for women across its operations and surrounding communities. In 2025, 10 participants in the Operadoras del Futuro program earned professional Type G and E licenses, enabling them to operate heavy equipment and internal vehicles within terminal operations.

The company also signed a letter of intent with Red MAMLa, reinforcing its commitment to gender equality and female leadership across the maritime and port sector in Latin America. Complementary community training programs supported more than 120 women in El Morro with skills development to launch small businesses.

Recognized Workplace Culture, Community Well-Being, and Circular Economy Initiatives

DP World in Ecuador earned Great Place to Work certification and ranked among the Top 10 Best Places to Work in Ecuador for the first time. The company was also recognized for the fifth consecutive year as the No. 1 Employer Brand in Ecuador's port sector.

Community well-being initiatives expanded with the launch of the El Aguatero program on Puná Island, providing sustainable access to clean water through atmospheric water generators and chlorine production systems. The program benefits more than 430 community members, including students and educators.

Through its Uniform Reuse Program, DP World gave a second life to more than 600 uniforms, transforming them into over 1,500 functional items produced by trained local textile associations. The initiative generated income for women entrepreneurs while supporting circular economy principles.

As DP World continues to invest in trade-enabling infrastructure across Latin America, sustainability and social impact remain integral to its strategy to strengthen resilience, competitiveness, and shared prosperity.

DP World team members gather with partners from Red MAMLa at DP World's Posorja terminal, reinforcing a shared commitment to gender equality and female leadership in the maritime sector.

