Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
PR Newswire
26.02.2026 15:48 Uhr
Mollyroe Plc - Further £150,000 provided to Cascade

Mollyroe Plc - Further £150,000 provided to Cascade

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26

Mollyroe plc

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Further £150,000 provided to Cascade

Mollyroe Plc (Aquis: MOY) is pleased to announce that it has extended a further £150,000 through convertible loan notes ("CLN") to Cascade Studio LLC ("Cascade").

Mollyroe announced on 3 September 2025, that it had provided £150,000 to Cascade, though the issue of convertible loan notes. The Company has now extended £300,000 in total to Cascade on the same terms as the original £150,000 convertible loan note. The CLN can be converted at Mollyroe's option at a 20% discount to the valuation of the next funding round and is secured against Cascade's assets. Mollyroe continues to have a right-of-first-refusal to invest in Cascade, which it may choose to do in full, or alongside a number of US and UK institutions and HNW's who have expressed a desire to invest in Cascade Studio.

About Cascade Studio LLC

Cascade Studio is a nascent company focused on creating the go-to SaaS content creation platform for AI-powered filmmaking and storytelling. Leveraging over 40 years of combined experience in creative technologies and industries, Cascade's small expert multi-award winning management team is developing a GenAI and agentic AI platform offering an intuitive toolset and interface that integrates with proprietary fine-tuned multi-modal generative AI models, enabling bespoke & seamless end-to-end GenAI content production for film, animation, advertising, digital agencies, music videos, corporate training, education, and various other sectors.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information:

Company

Paul Ryan - Executive Director

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

AlbR Capital Limited

Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930


