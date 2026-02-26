Revenue Analytics, a leader in AI-powered revenue and margin optimization, today announced the launch of a newly enhanced Climber RMS experience that empowers hotels at every stage of revenue maturity to automate pricing decisions, operate more strategically, and scale their revenue performance without added operational complexity.

The enhanced Climber RMS platform introduces three progressive stages Smart Pricing, Growth, and Pro designed to align with a hotel's commercial sophistication and operational needs. Built on a single unified system, Climber RMS enables hotels to begin with essential pricing automation and seamlessly evolve toward advanced AI-driven revenue strategies, all while maintaining full control, transparency, and performance visibility.

"Hotels don't all start from the same place, and they shouldn't be forced into the same solution," said Mário Mouraz, SVP LATAM of Revenue Analytics. "Climber RMS gives hoteliers a smarter, more flexible path to automation. Teams can start with the capabilities they need today and confidently progress toward more sophisticated revenue strategies over time."

Across all three stages, Climber RMS replaces manual, spreadsheet-driven workflows with intelligent automation. AI continuously monitors demand shifts, occupancy levels, and competitive movements, dynamically adjusting pricing recommendations to protect margins and capture incremental revenue opportunities in real time.

Through the enhanced Climber RMS experience, hotels benefit from:

Automated Pricing with Control: Rate updates occur up to six or twelve times per day depending on the stage, with clear rules and full transparency into performance impact.

Progressive Commercial Intelligence: From BI Overview and Pickup Calendar to Advanced Pickup and Forecasting, hotels gain deeper visibility as they scale.

AI-Driven Strategic Capabilities: RMS Pro introduces advanced artificial intelligence, Group Management, dynamic pricing by category occupancy, and structured performance review meetings.

Scalable Growth Without Disruption: Hotels can adopt automation at the right level today and seamlessly upgrade as their commercial complexity evolves without switching systems.

"Our goal is to make revenue management intelligence practical, accessible, and applicable to the hotel's real daily routine," added Mouraz. "With Climber RMS, hoteliers don't need to overinvest upfront. They can adopt the right level of automation now and scale confidently when they're ready."

The enhanced Climber RMS experience is now available to independent hotels, regional chains, and multi-property operations across Europe and Latin America. Existing customers can explore upgrade pathways through their Revenue Analytics representative.

About Revenue Analytics

Revenue Analytics transforms complex data into a competitive advantage. As a leader in AI-powered revenue and margin optimization, its innovative solutions help businesses boost profits and drive sales performance through actionable insights and predictive analytics. Revenue Analytics empowers smarter pricing decisions that drive bigger profits. Learn more at revenueanalytics.ai.

Part of the Revenue Analytics product suite, Climber RMS is a cloud-based revenue management system helping boutique, independent, and regional hotel chains maximize profitability through intelligent, automated pricing recommendations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260226722538/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Abby O'Malley

Communications Lead at Revenue Analytics

aomalley@revenueanalytics.com

561-523-6576