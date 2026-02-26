Anzeige
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
PR Newswire
26.02.2026
JZ Capital Partners Limited - Refinancing of Esperante

JZ Capital Partners Limited - Refinancing of Esperante

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Refinancing of Esperante

26 February 2026

JZ Capital Partners Limited, the London listed fund that has investments in US and European microcap companies and US real estate, is pleased to announce the US$145 million refinancing of Esperante, an office building in West Palm Beach, Florida.

In connection with the refinancing, JZCP expects to receive net proceeds of approximately US$5 million .The Company will make further announcements in relation to the receipt of any further net proceeds and other realisations in relation to Esperante and its other investments as and when appropriate.

For further information:

Kit Dunford / Ed Berry
FTI Consulting

+44 (0)7717 417 038 / +44 (0)7703 330 199

David Zalaznick
Jordan/Zalaznick Advisers, Inc.

+1 (212) 485 9410

Sam Walden
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

+44 (0) 1481 745 385


