JZ Capital Partners Limited - Refinancing of Esperante
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, February 26
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the
"Company" or "JZCP")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Refinancing of Esperante
26 February 2026
JZ Capital Partners Limited, the London listed fund that has investments in US and European microcap companies and US real estate, is pleased to announce the US$145 million refinancing of Esperante, an office building in West Palm Beach, Florida.
In connection with the refinancing, JZCP expects to receive net proceeds of approximately US$5 million .The Company will make further announcements in relation to the receipt of any further net proceeds and other realisations in relation to Esperante and its other investments as and when appropriate.
For further information:
Kit Dunford /
Ed Berry
+44 (0)7717 417 038 / +44 (0)7703 330 199
David Zalaznick
+1 (212) 485 9410
Sam Walden
+44 (0) 1481 745 385