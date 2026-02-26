JZ Capital Partners Limited - Refinancing of Esperante

Refinancing of Esperante

JZ Capital Partners Limited, the London listed fund that has investments in US and European microcap companies and US real estate, is pleased to announce the US$145 million refinancing of Esperante, an office building in West Palm Beach, Florida.

In connection with the refinancing, JZCP expects to receive net proceeds of approximately US$5 million .The Company will make further announcements in relation to the receipt of any further net proceeds and other realisations in relation to Esperante and its other investments as and when appropriate.

