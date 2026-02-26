Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
ACCESS Newswire
26.02.2026 16:02 Uhr
iFOLIO's New Personalization Engine Turns Digital AI Fatigue into Pipeline

PURLs deliver human feeling messages at scale, lifting conversions where generic outreach fails.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Inboxes in 2026 are exhausting. AI-generated messages are everywhere, they all sound the same, and audiences have gotten very good at ignoring them. iFOLIO built something to change that.

Today iFOLIO announced a major expansion of its personalization engine - moving well beyond subject lines and first names to make any element of a message dynamically personal: greetings, product references, reports, videos, calls-to-action, and more. No limitations on data attributes. Highly relevant, human-feeling messages, delivered at scale.

Why Now AI-saturated inboxes have created a real trust deficit. Audiences are tuning out automation signals faster than most teams realize - and conversion rates are quietly suffering. The fix isn't more messages. It's more relevant ones. iFOLIO keeps humans in the loop where relationships matter, and eliminates manual burden where it doesn't.

"Personalization now moves from surface-level customization to meaningful relevance," said Jean Marie Richardson, CEO. "Every interaction can feel intentional, timely, and truly personal. That's what turns a touchpoint into a relationship."

What's New

  • Dynamic PURLs - anything in the email, text message or digital content adapts per recipient: tone, narrative, imagery, purchase or gift reference, etc. No manual drafting required.

  • Visual Trust Anchors (Custom Favicons) - A branded favicon signals legitimacy before a word is read - critical in an era of phishing and deepfakes.

  • Frictionless Individualization - Eliminates the "manual tax" that has made true 1-to-1 outreach unscalable until now.

Who It's For Enterprise sales teams closing faster with buyer-specific messaging. Account teams delivering personalized updates. Advancement offices generating major gifts through individualized impact reports. Any team where relationship quality drives results.

Trusted By University of Florida, Alabama Crimson Tide, Northeastern University, VCU MCV Foundation, Florida A&M, Kansas State, Henry Ford College, Clemson, University of Memphis, University System of Georgia Foundation, and Savannah State - already live on iFOLIO's PURLs engine.

About iFOLIO iFOLIO is the leader in personalized digital marketing software, powering engagement across all 50 states and 120 countries. www.ifoliocloud.com.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Val Fa
Media Director, iFOLIO
valfa@ifoliocloud.com

SOURCE: iFOLIO



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/ifolios-new-personalization-engine-turns-digital-ai-fatigue-into-1141254

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
