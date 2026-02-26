Evergold Corp.: Evergold Attending PDAC

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Evergold Corp. (TSX-V:EVER)(WKN:A2PTHZ) ("Evergold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that President and CEO Alex Walcott, Capital Markets Advisor Dylan Berg, and Executive Chairman Charlie Greig will be attending the Metal Investor Forum, OreGroup's OreDay, and PDAC in Toronto beginning later this week. Reach out today if you would like to schedule a time to connect.

About Evergold

Evergold Corp. is focused on advancing the Golden Lion project, its 100%-owned, gold-silver project in northern British Columbia's prolific Toodoggone mining district. At Golden Lion's GL1 Main Zone, previous drilling by the Company, along with historical work, has outlined a near-surface, epithermal-style gold and silver bearing system with excellent potential for expansion along trend and down dip. The property also has exciting copper porphyry and/or stratabound copper potential farther north on the Golden Lion property - that potential has been realized recently not far south - is in the district in the Aurora-Aurora West discoveries by Amarc Resources and TDG Gold.

If you would like to connect during the conference, please contact:

Alex Walcott, P.Geo

President, CEO & Director

Tel 604.891.6200

alex.walcott@evergoldcorp.ca

Dylan Berg

Capital Markets Advisor

Tel 604.319.6180

dylan.berg@evergoldcorp.ca

Charlie Greig

Executive Chairman

Tel 250.488.7981

charles.greig@evergoldcorp.ca

www.evergoldcorp.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward- looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to complete the offering of convertible debentures on the terms as announced or at all, failure to identify mineral resources, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

