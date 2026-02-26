BDXL Ltd: What is a Sworn Translation? Complete Guide

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / If you are submitting documents for official purposes such as applying for a residency visa, studying abroad, or dealing with legal issues, in countries like France, Germany, Spain, or Italy, you'll need sworn translations of any documents not in the country's official language.

But what is a sworn translation, and how do you get one? In this guide, we explain everything you need to know about sworn translations, when you need them, and how to get one that will be accepted the first time.

What is a Sworn Translation?

A sworn translation is an official translation done by a translator legally authorized to translate and certify that their work is accurate and complete.

The translator formally declares, often through an oath, signature, stamp, or written statement, that the translation accurately represents the original text. This also means that they assume legal responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the translation.

In some jurisdictions, sworn translators are appointed by a court or government authority. While in others, they may submit a signed declaration without appearing before a judge.

Overall, several countries, including France, Germany, Italy, and Spain, require sworn translations for official documents.

When is a Sworn Translation Required?

You'll need sworn translations whenever you need to submit documents to an authority, such as Immigration Offices, Government Agencies, Universities, Courts, and more, for official purposes.

This includes when submitting documents for immigration or citizenship applications, court proceedings, academic admissions, employment verification abroad, or cross-border business transactions.

Authorities require sworn translations of foreign-language documents, such as birth certificates, marriage certificates, diplomas, court judgments, contracts, financial records, or driving licenses, before they can be accepted.

The idea is that sworn translations accurately reflect the original documents, giving authorities enough context to assess them before making a decision.

How Does Sworn Translation Legal Validity Differ by Country?

A sworn translation obtained in one country is not legally valid for use in another. This is because each country sets rules for how its foreign documents must be translated, certified, or authenticated.

In countries such as France, Italy, or Spain, sworn translators are appointed by courts or government authorities, and their translations are legally valid for use in their country.

However, in countries such as the United States and the United Kingdom, the concept of sworn translations does not exist. Instead, authorities require certified translations by professional translators, which include a signed certificate of translation accuracy.

In some cases, these certified translations may need to be notarized or apostilled before use. Because the rules differ, it's always best to verify the requirements of the authority you're submitting to.

How is a Sworn Translation Different from Other Translations?

The terms certified, sworn, and notarized translations are often used interchangeably. While they are similar because they all involve the translation of official documents, each has a different level of legal formality.

Certified Translation

A certified translation is a translation prepared by a professional translator and accompanied by a signed statement from the translator or translation provider confirming that the translation is accurate and complete. This signed statement, also called a certificate of translation accuracy, is used in many countries, such as the United States, for official purposes.

Notarized Translation

A notarized translation is a certified translation in which a notary public verifies the identity of the translator who signed the certification statement. The notary confirms that the translator's signature and identity are genuine, but they do not verify that the translation is accurate.

Sworn Translation

A sworn translation is a translation done by a translator authorized by a court or government body, who has taken an oath to produce accurate translations. Sworn translations are considered legally valid in countries where they are required.

Which Countries Require a Sworn Translation?

The most common countries where sworn translations are required include:

Brazil

Italy

Spain

France

Germany

Netherlands

Poland

Hungary

English-speaking countries like the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom require certified translations by professional translators or translation agencies. Since requirements vary, always check the requirements of the receiving authority.

What is an Apostille, and When is it Needed?

An apostille is an official certificate (a stamp or paper attachment) used to authenticate documents for international use in countries that are members of the 1961 Hague Convention.

It confirms that the signature, seal, or stamp on the documents is original and that the documents are valid for official use in another member country without further legalization.

When it comes to translated documents, an apostille doesn't verify the accuracy of the translation itself. It just confirms the authenticity of the signature and the status of the public official who certifies the document. This means that an apostille validates who signed the document, not what the translation says.

How to Get a Sworn Translation

Getting a sworn translation is pretty straightforward, especially with providers like Translayte, which has a large network of sworn translators. Here are the processes involved;

Confirm the requirements first: Check with the receiving authority that you require a sworn translation of your documents. Some authorities may require certified or notarized translations instead.

Choose a qualified sworn translator or agency: Work with an authorized sworn translator or professional translation agency like Translayte to assign a court-sworn translator for your document and language pair.

Upload your documents: Upload legible scanned copies of your documents online to get a free quote and estimated delivery timeline.

Receive your sworn translation: Once payment is made, you'll receive your sworn translation digitally via email. You can also request a physical copy to be delivered to your address.

What Makes a Translation "Sworn"?

A sworn translation must include the following;

Certification statement: The statement must include the wording "certified and true copy of the original" to be legally valid.

Translator's seal and signature: It must include the seal and signature of the sworn translator.

Translator identification details: The translator must clearly state their full name, professional designation (such as "sworn translator" or equivalent title), and the language pairs they are officially authorized to provide.

Clear reference to the original document: The document must specify that it's a translation and reference the original document and the language it's in.

Consistent formatting: Sworn translations must replicate the formatting of the original document. Pagination must also be clear, and the end of the document should be clearly marked.

Who Offers the Best Sworn Translation Service?

Translayte offers the best sworn translation services, combining speed, accuracy, and reliability. With over 8,000 5-star reviews and more than 100,000 sworn translations delivered, Translayte has built a strong reputation for providing high-quality translations accepted by authorities worldwide.

Here's why clients choose Translayte;

Affordable sworn translation services starting at $31.75 per document

Guaranteed 100% acceptance for all official document translations

Provides urgent sworn translations in under 12 hours

Offers sworn translation in 150 languages

Has successfully delivered over 100,000 sworn translations.

Customer review and approval before final delivery, allowing you to confirm personal details such as names and dates before receiving your translation.

Proper certification and translator credentials for all translations

Secure, web-based ordering system with 24/7 customer support

How to Choose the Best Sworn Translation Services for You

Many providers offer sworn translation services. But to avoid issues with your translation, here are some tips to help you choose the right one;

Choose a provider that works with legally authorized sworn translators in the country where your documents will be submitted.

Confirm that the provider has proven experience translating your specific document type, whether it's for immigration, academic, or business purposes.

Ask about the qualifications of the translators who will handle your documents.

Confirm their delivery timeline to ensure it doesn't delay your application.

Check online reviews to see customer feedback and decide whether it's worth it.

Check that the provider offers transparent pricing with no hidden fees.

Confirm that they have 24/7 responsive support to guide you on the type of translation you need and answer any questions you might have.

Check whether the translation service can handle additional requirements, such as notarisation or apostille , or whether you'll need to arrange them separately.

FAQs

Can a sworn translation be used for both digital and physical document submissions?

Yes, it can. Many authorities accept digital sworn translations provided they include all required sections. If you need physical copies, you can always request one from your translation provider.

Does a sworn translation expire?

No, a sworn translation by itself doesn't expire. However, the document it is tied to may have validity limits. It's always best to check with the authorities to see if you need new translations.

Can a sworn translation be amended after it has been issued?

No. Once issued, a sworn translation cannot be altered because it has been legally declared. If you need to make changes after the certification statement has been affixed, you may need to get another translation.

What happens if there is an error in a sworn translation?

If there is an error, the sworn translator will produce a corrected version to ensure the document is still valid for use.

Is the original document required to issue a sworn translation?

Not really. In most cases, you'll only need a clear copy of the original document. However, some translators or authorities may request to see the original document to confirm authenticity.

Are sworn translations required for criminal record certificates?

Yes. Criminal record certificates are part of the supporting documents submitted for immigration purposes, employment, or education abroad. As a result, authorities usually request sworn translations of all documents in a foreign language.

Do banks require sworn translations for financial documents?

Oftentimes. But this depends on the document's purpose. If they are to be used in international transactions, mortgage applications, or account verification, then you may need a sworn translation.

Can sworn translations be issued urgently or on the same day?

Yes, many providers like Translayte offer urgent or same-day sworn translations to help you meet deadlines.

