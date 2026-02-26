Mental Health Apps Market worth $22.73 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Mental Health Apps Market is projected to grow from about USD 9.94 billion in 2025 to USD 22.73 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 18.0%.

Browse 320 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Mental Health Apps Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Mental Health Apps Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2024-2030

2024-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 9.94 billion

USD 9.94 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 22.73 billion

USD 22.73 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 18.0%

Mental Health Apps Market Trends & Insights:

By end-user, the employer groups segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period.

By platform, the iOS segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of 47.0% of the mental health apps market in 2024.

The mental health apps market is growing rapidly, driven by rising awareness of mental health conditions, rising suicide rates, and expanding access to digital care solutions. In the WHO European Region, one in six people lives with a mental health condition, and over 120,000 people die by suicide each year, equivalent to more than 300 deaths per day (Source: WHO). The adoption of digital mental health initiatives, such as Tele-MANAS (India's national mental health helpline), has resulted in over 25 lakh calls since its launch in October 2022. Out of these, more than 39,000 calls were related to suicidal distress as of October 2025, highlighting high demand for tele-counselling support. This reflects an opportunity for the mental health apps market to scale accessible, on-demand support and address unmet care needs.

By end user, Patients/consumers segment accounted for the largest share of the mental health apps market in 2024.

By end user, the patients/consumers segment held the largest share of the market in 2024, due to the high penetration of direct-to-consumer (DTC) digital mental health solutions. This segment is driven by strong adoption of self-guided and semi-guided applications that deliver mindfulness training, cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) modules, mood tracking, and virtual counseling via mobile platforms. Examples include consumer-focused platforms such as Calm and Headspace, which have scaled globally by targeting individual users seeking accessible, on-demand mental wellness support.

By platform, Android segment dominated the mental health apps market in 2024.

The Android segment held the largest share of the mental health apps market, driven by its extensive global smartphone user base, particularly in emerging economies where affordability and accessibility are critical. The platform supports large-scale adoption of direct-to-consumer mental health applications that offer self-guided therapy, mindfulness, and mood tracking, enabling developers to reach a broad, diverse population. Examples of widely used Android-compatible mental health apps include Wysa and Sanvello, which have gained significant traction through Google Play due to Android's scale and accessibility.

The Asia Pacific market will emerge as the fastest-growing market in the mental health apps market, supported by a high and rising mental health burden and rapid digital adoption. According to the WHO, ~289 million people in the WHO South-East Asia region are affected by mental, neurological, or substance use disorders, with about 208,000 suicide deaths each year. In the Asia Pacific, about 60% of long-term health problems are caused by conditions such as depression, migraine, anxiety, and schizophrenia. In February 2025, the China National Health Commission launched nationwide initiatives to enhance mental health services. This includes expanding the 12,356 mental health assistance hotline across different provinces and promoting awareness campaigns. These efforts aim to support the growth of the mental health apps market

Top Companies in Mental Health Apps Market:

The Top Companies in Mental Health Apps Market include Teladoc Health, Inc. (US), Headspace Inc. (US), Talkspace (US), Spring Care, Inc. (US), Calm (US), Modern Life, Inc. (US), and DarioHealth Corp. (US), among others.

