Curium Announces Pharmacokinetics and Dosimetry Data for Investigational Lutetium-177 Zadavotide Guraxetan in Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer at ASCO GU 2026

Dosimetry data from the Phase 3 ECLIPSE substudy demonstrated favorable organ radiation absorbed doses supporting administration of 7.4 GBq for up to six cycles





BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curium, a world leading nuclear medicine company dedicated to using cutting-edge technology and innovative science to personalize diagnoses and treatments for patients with cancer, today announced the first dosimetry and pharmacokinetics (PK) data from a substudy of the ongoing pivotal Phase 3 ECLIPSE clinical trial (NCT05204927).

The Phase 3 ECLIPSE clinical trial evaluates lutetium-177 (Lu-177) zadavotide guraxetan (a proprietary formulation of 177Lu-PSMA-I&T), an investigational prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted radioligand therapy, for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) who have progressed on prior androgen receptor pathway inhibitor (ARPI). The data will be presented in a poster at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Genitourinary Cancers Symposium (ASCO GU) taking place 26-28 February, 2026, in San Francisco, California.

The nonrandomized PK/dosimetry substudy (n=26) was conducted as part of the ECLIPSE trial to evaluate the biodistribution and radiation absorbed dose of Lu-177 zadavotide guraxetan to organs of interest.

Sakir Mutevelic, MD, Curium's Chief Medical Officer said: "These data represent the first published dosimetry data for our investigational formulation of Lu-177 zadavotide guraxetan, with projected mean cumulative renal doses remaining low for a six-cycle treatment regimen, thus supporting a protocol amendment to increase from a maximum of four doses to six in the ECLIPSE trial. We will continue to evaluate the ECLIPSE clinical trial data with the goal of bringing this potential therapy to market for those living with mCRPC. This reinforces our long-term vision to treat 80 percent of cancers within the next 10-15 years."

Frankis Almaguel, MD, PhD, Assistant Professor, Medicine, Hematology/Oncology, Loma Linda University Health Cancer Center, and presenting author said: "These data reinforce the clinical utility of using dosimetry data to inform clinical trial protocol design, as well as identify organs at highest risk of radiation exposure."

A poster, Pharmacokinetics and Dosimetry of Lutetium Lu 177 Zadavotide Guraxetan in Patients With Metastatic Castration-Resistant Prostate Cancer (mCRPC): Results From the ECLIPSE Sub-study (Abstract #174), will be presented on Thursday, 26 February in Poster Session A: Prostate Cancer. The abstract is available here .

About Curium

Curium is a world leading global radiopharmaceutical company with proven expertise in the development, manufacturing and supply of radiopharmaceuticals that transform the way cancer is diagnosed and treated. Headquartered in Boston with offices around the world, Curium's mission is to find new and better ways to diagnose and treat cancer.

With a global footprint that extends to more than 70 countries, a skilled and dedicated team of over 3,000 employees, and four manufacturing sites, Curium is uniquely qualified to meet the significant supply and distribution of established products that underlie success in the radiopharmaceuticals market. Curium's global leadership is embodied in a diverse and extensive portfolio of over 45 products, that advance patient care for a wide range of cancers.

Curium's pioneering legacy in nuclear medicine is the foundation of the company's dedication to innovation and portfolio expansion to cancer therapeutics, particularly in neuroendocrine tumors and with a late-stage pipeline exploring opportunities in prostate cancer.

To learn more, visit www.curiumpharma.com.

