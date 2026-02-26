Travel Nevada: Get a Little Out There With Alex Honnold Premieres on the Outside Network Thursday, February 26, 2026

The five-part series marks Alex Honnold's first role hosting a travel show

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / About a month after his daring ascent of Taipei 101 in Taiwan, world-renowned climber Alex Honnold's next big project has brought him back to his home state of Nevada. Get a Little Out There with Alex Honnold is a five-part series in which Honnold reveals the hidden stories, unexpected contrasts, and perspective-shifting experiences in the Silver State. Produced by Outside Brandworks in partnership with Travel Nevada, Get a Little Out There with Alex Honnold will be available on cable and streaming exclusively via Outside TV starting today, February 26. New episodes will be available every Thursday through March 26, 2026.

In his first role hosting a travel show, Honnold gets his hands on out-there action, offbeat attractions, and other experiences only Nevada can deliver. Even with all he has seen and done around the world, his home state still finds plenty of ways to surprise him. Honnold's adventures chronicled on the show include scaling the Wild Granites, a remote and largely untouched climbing area, with fellow climber and close friend Tommy Caldwell; connecting with ghosts at Nevada's famously haunted Mizpah Hotel in Tonopah; taking in Nevada's incredible starry night skies at Great Basin National Park; and much more. In addition to Caldwell, climber Cedar Wright, endurance athlete Peyton Thomas, and Honnold's wife, Sanni McCandless Honnold, make appearances throughout the series.

The serieswas created in partnership with Travel Nevada and Outside. It was executive produced by David Klimek and Jeff Moore and directed by J.J. Kelley.

Ways to watch the show include:

Visit outsideonline.com/OutThereNevada to watch episodes and learn more about places that Honnold visited in Nevada

Access the free Outside TV app through your smart TV or phone

Tune in to Outside TV's 24/7 live channel (available on Samsung, Roku, and more with your Smart TV)

EDITORS: A digital media kit containing the show trailer, production stills, and more are available for download here: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/hnR66lVINk

###

About Travel Nevada

The heart of Nevada shines through Travel Nevada, an organization focused on sharing the experiences, landmarks and living legends that make the Silver State a one-of-a-kind destination. Through community collaborations and strategic partnerships, we aim to connect with both locals and visitors alike, showcasing the sometimes-surprising, always-exciting treasures that keep people coming to Nevada. It's theirs to explore-and ours to safekeep, from preserving our wild-at-heart way of life to our wide-open spaces. For more information, visit TravelNevada.com.

About Outside

Outside Interactive, Inc. is the premier destination for outdoor inspiration, activation, and celebration. Each year, Outside reaches over 30 million monthly active users and has over 100 million registered users across its network of 25 media, service, and utility brands, including Outside Magazine, Velo, Yoga Journal, Pinkbike, GaiaGPS, Trailforks, MapMyFitness, athleteReg, and more. Outside's mission is to get everyone outdoors, experiencing healthy, connected, and fulfilling lives by creating an experience for both longtime adventurers and those just getting started. Outside's membership offering, Outside+, bundles best-in-class storytelling, videos, gear reviews, mapping apps, online courses, discounted event access, magazines, and more. Learn more at www.OutsideOnline.com.

For more information:

Tracie Barnthouse, chief communications officer, Travel Nevada

tbarnthouse@travelnevada.com

775-350-5386

SOURCE: Travel Nevada

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/get-a-little-out-there-with-alex-honnold-premieres-on-the-outside-network-thursday-february-1140632