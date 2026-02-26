Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Coverly Shutters has crossed a significant milestone: more than 15,000 homeowners have now purchased plantation shutters online directly through the company, bypassing the traditional showroom model entirely. The achievement marks a turning point for a brand that launched with a simple premise: that premium shutters shouldn't require a premium markup.

Coverly Shutters Hits 15,000 Customers by Selling Direct and Skipping the Showroom

The direct-to-consumer shutter market has grown steadily as homeowners increasingly seek quality home upgrades without the overhead of showrooms, sales consultants, and third-party installers. Coverly Shutters built its model around that shift, shipping custom shutters straight to customers along with everything needed for a straightforward DIY installation. The result: the same quality found at high-end interior design stores, at a fraction of the typical cost.

Across more than 1,200 verified reviews, customers have given Coverly Shutters an average rating of 4.9 stars, a figure the company attributes to its focus on responsive service and a buying experience designed to remove friction at every step.

"We believe every homeowner deserves plantation shutters without breaking the bank," said Dylan Draper, Owner of Coverly Shutters. "By going direct, we pass the savings on to our customers and give them everything they need to make the process simple and stress-free from start to finish."

Coverly Shutters offers a wide range of styles, materials, and design options to suit any aesthetic, from classic to contemporary, whether a customer is outfitting one window or an entire home. As one of the fastest-growing DIY plantation shutters companies in the US, the company continues to expand its product range while keeping its core promise intact: quality shutters, delivered direct, with no middleman in between.

About the company: Founded by Dylan Draper and based in Charlotte, NC, Coverly Shutters is a direct-to-consumer plantation shutter company serving homeowners across the United States. The company specialises in custom-made plantation shutters for residential properties, offering a wide selection of styles and materials at accessible price points. With over 15,000 orders fulfilled and a 4.9-star customer rating, Coverly Shutters has built its reputation on quality craftsmanship and a seamless buying experience. For more information, visit https://coverlyshutters.com.

