Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - AML Incubator (AMLI) today announced the launch of its operational AML Training Series, a new set of practical training modules built for fintechs, MSBs, payment providers, and payments and financial platforms seeking to strengthen AML capability across operations, compliance, and leadership teams.

The training series is designed to address a recurring gap AMLI sees in reviews and remediation work: many organizations maintain written AML programs but lack consistent staff competency, escalation discipline, and proof that training is effective beyond attendance logs.

"Regulators and partners increasingly expect teams to demonstrate operational understanding; what to do, when to escalate, how decisions are documented, and how controls operate in real workflows. Strong policies don't matter if frontline execution breaks down." stated Haik Kazarian, CBDO at AML Incubator.

AMLI's AML Training Series is structured to be practical and accessible for teams that need high-quality training without complex rollouts. The modules include scenario-based learning, knowledge checks, and completion records that can support audit and partner due diligence requests.

Initial training modules include:

AML Foundations for Fintech Teams (program basics, obligations, and common failure points)

KYC / CDD Operations Training (identity verification, red flags, and documentation discipline)

Transaction Monitoring & Alert Handling (triage, dispositioning, and evidence standards)

Suspicious Transaction Reporting Workflows (escalation paths, handoffs, and decision rationale)

Ongoing Monitoring & Periodic Reviews (review cadence, triggers, and change documentation)

Senior Management & Board Oversight (governance responsibilities, approvals, and control reporting)

The training series is available as individual modules or bundled pathways, supporting early-stage teams as well as scaling organizations preparing for audits, bank onboarding, processor reviews, and cross-border expansion.

"Affordable training matters because most teams wait too long to operationalize competence," added Haik. "When you build clarity early, supported by scenario practice and evidence logs, you reduce escalations, improve consistency, and avoid expensive retrofits during partner or regulatory reviews."

About AML Incubator

AML Incubator (AMLI) is a Canadian compliance advisory firm supporting fintechs, MSBs, payment providers, and payments and financial platforms with AML program design, remediation, and regulatory readiness. AMLI helps teams build operational compliance systems that stand up to bank, processor, partner, and regulatory reviews.

AML Incubator provides compliance services and does not offer legal advice. Requirements may vary based on jurisdiction, business model, and partner or supervisory expectations.

