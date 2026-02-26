Adoreboard: 95% of US Health Insurers Have Negative Trust Scores

As insurance premiums double, new research finds that up to $796.5M in potential churn per insurer is due to three service failures which also account for 89% of the low-trust issues expressed in reviews by consumers, according to predictive insights platform Adoreboard.

BELFAST, Northern Ireland , Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Alarmingly, only one in 20 major U.S. health insurers has positive trust scores from its members. This warning comes as over 20 million Americans face premium increases averaging 114%. The findings from predictive insights platform Adoreboard are based on an analysis of 17,597 online reviews of 20 leading healthcare insurance providers.

Adoreboard's Trust Index, which ranges from -100 to +100, finds that 19 of 20 insurers scored between -42 and -54. Only one insurer achieved a positive score. The research also reveals a critical churn risk of up to $796.5 million per insurer annually. The majority of this risk stems from three persistent service failures, making immediate action imperative. The report How Health Insurers Can Predict Churn and Rebuild Trust highlights:

Insurance disputes and coverage denials account for $445.8M in predicted churn, and addressing this issue could increase customer advocacy by up to 13%.

These findings come at a key time. The end of enhanced ACA subsidies may cause almost 5 million Americans to lose coverage in 2026. As costs rise, people must make hard choices. Unresolved disputes, prescription delays, and service failures push members to leave.

Commenting on the findings, Chris Johnston, CEO of Adoreboard, said: "Insurers risk sleepwalking into a financial crisis by neglecting customer trust. We've now seen that price hikes don't create disloyalty; they reveal it. While market rates are beyond their control, insurers can address disputes and service failures that drive members away. Fixing these issues is key to protecting revenue and rebuilding trust."

The report concludes that insurers have a clear opportunity to reverse the negative trust spiral. Insurers should act now by swiftly resolving the top service failures and prioritizing customer experience. Taking these steps will strengthen trust, protect revenue, and help millions of Americans maintain health coverage before customer churn escalates.

The full report, "How Health Insurers Can Predict Churn and Rebuild Trust," is available to download: https://adoreboard.com/healthinsurance.

Notes for editor

Trust Index: Based on Adoreboard's proprietary Trust Score metric, the index ranges from -100 (Total Distrust) to +100 (Total Trust).

Revenue impact is based on churn risk linked to Trust Score, emotional intensity, and customer lifetime value. Assumes $9,540 annual spend per policy and uses a medium-risk probability model.

The analysis consists of 17,597 public online reviews collected in 2025 across 20 of the largest healthcare insurance providers.

About Adoreboard

Adoreboard is a predictive insights platform that translates customer feedback into measurable revenue impact. The platform quantifies customer trust, ranks each customer experience (CX) issue by financial exposure, and informs leaders on priorities and associated costs. This enables CX teams to present clear revenue data to leadership, moving from raw feedback to actionable strategy in minutes.

