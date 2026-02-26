Former NSA Technologist Dr. Ben Harvey Unveils Govern: The First "Constitutional Layer" for Deterministic AI

Archetypal AI's Proprietary Platform Transforms Policy into Enforceable Logic to Solve the Enterprise AI Accountability Crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Dr. Ben Harvey, former NSA Technologist, Databricks executive, and previous CEO of AI Squared, today announced the launch of Archetypal AI and its flagship platform, GOVERN , a "Constitutional Lawyer" for AI. As global mandates like the NIST's AI Risk Management Framework, EU AI Act, and the White House Executive Order force organizations to curb "black box" AI, GOVERN introduces a patented "Compliance-as-Code" approach: converting natural-language laws and policies into mathematically unbreakable logic.

AI currently underpins national infrastructure, financial systems, and defense operations. Yet the models driving these critical decisions remain opaque, unverified, and fundamentally unpredictable because they rely on statistical guesswork.

GOVERN eliminates this risk by creating what Harvey calls a "Constitutional Layer" for AI. Rather than hoping a model behaves safely, GOVERN utilizes an enforceable rules framework that compels machine intelligence to operate strictly within mathematically provable boundaries, rather than statistical likelihoods.

"A 2025 McKinsey & Company report on AI in the workplace found that explainability is one of the top barriers enterprises cite when trying to scale AI adoption," said Harvey. "Organizations face unprecedented pressure to demonstrate not just responsible AI practices, but verifiable, deterministic compliance."

Developed by experts at Archetypal AI, GOVERN is engineered for high-stakes environments where failure is not an option. GOVERN ensures that an autonomous system strictly adheres to legal and mission parameters, actively blocking the underlying AI model if it attempts to hallucinate or deviate from established protocols.

GOVERN is currently in active beta testing with three entities and is slated for full commercial deployment in Q3 of 2026.

