New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Pronto Translations, a provider of professional interpretation services for international institutions, government bodies, and global organizations, today announced its dedicated multilingual conference support program for the 70th Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW70), scheduled to take place March 9-19, 2026, at United Nations Headquarters in New York.

The Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) is the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women. Each year, the session convenes representatives of UN Member States, UN agencies, and thousands of civil society participants. Recent sessions have drawn more than 8,000 registered delegates and hundreds of NGO-led parallel events, making it one of the largest annual gatherings focused on global gender policy.

The 2026 priority theme - ensuring and strengthening access to justice for all women and girls - underscores the importance of inclusive legal systems, equitable participation, and non-discriminatory institutions. At global policy forums of this scale, multilingual accessibility plays a critical role in ensuring meaningful engagement across diverse linguistic communities.

"Multilateral policymaking depends on clarity, neutrality, and precision in communication," said Joshua B. Cohen, CEO of Pronto Translations. "At CSW70, delegates will engage in negotiations and discussions that influence legislation, international frameworks, and civil society initiatives worldwide. Professional interpretation services are essential to ensuring that language barriers do not limit participation in these critical conversations."

The United Nations operates in six official languages - Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish - yet CSW sessions regularly involve participants representing dozens of additional languages. As civil society participation continues to expand, so too does the demand for reliable interpretation services capable of supporting both official proceedings and parallel events.

Pronto Translations is mobilizing its global network of experienced conference interpreters to provide comprehensive interpretation services during CSW70, including:

On-site simultaneous interpretation for high-level panels and conferences

Remote Simultaneous Interpretation (RSI) for hybrid and virtual participation

Consecutive interpretation for diplomatic briefings and stakeholder meetings

Multilingual equipment coordination and technical support

With coverage across 122 languages and 307 language pairs, the company has expanded interpreter availability in the New York metropolitan area in anticipation of increased demand surrounding the March session.

"Access to justice begins with access to understanding," Cohen added. "When policymakers, NGOs, and advocates cannot fully engage due to language constraints, the inclusivity of the dialogue is diminished. Interpretation services safeguard equitable participation and help ensure that diverse voices are accurately represented."

Organizations planning official side events, NGO parallel programming, diplomatic meetings, or hybrid sessions during CSW70 are encouraged to secure interpretation services in advance due to limited interpreter availability during the session.

For further information regarding interpretation services for CSW70 events in New York, please visit https://prontotranslations.com/, write to us at clientservices@prontotranslations.com or call +1 646 984 4073.

About Pronto Translations



Founded in 1999, Pronto Translations is a New York-based provider of professional interpretation and translation services supporting international institutions, government agencies, NGOs, and global organizations. With more than 25 years in operation, the company specializes in conference and legal interpretation for high-level international forums, alongside multilingual communication support across 122 languages and 307 language pairs. Operating 24/7 across multiple time zones, Pronto Translations combines experienced conference interpreters and translators with secure project management systems to ensure accuracy, confidentiality, and reliability for high-stakes global engagements.

