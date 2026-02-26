Residential consumers drove 76% of India's rooftop solar growth last year under the PM Surya Ghar program, pushing total capacity to 20.8 GW.From pv magazine India India installed 7.1 GW of rooftop solar capacity in 2025, up 122% from 3.2 GW in 2024, according to Mercom India Research's Q4 & Annual 2025 India Rooftop Solar Market Report. The residential sector accounted for nearly 76% of capacity additions, largely supported by the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana program. Industrial, commercial, and government segments contributed 18%, 5%, and 1%, respectively. Installations under the capital ...

