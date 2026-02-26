Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
26.02.2026 16:39 Uhr
238 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

DJ Appointment of Non-Executive Director 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Appointment of Non-Executive Director 
26-Feb-2026 / 15:03 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
26 February 2026 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
 ("the Company") 
  
 
Appointment of Non-Executive Director 
 
The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Christiane Elsenbach as an independent non-executive director of 
the Company with effect from 26 February 2026. Christiane will also be appointed as a member of the Management 
Engagement, Nomination, Remuneration and Audit Committees of the board. 
 
Christiane is a non-executive director and former investment professional with over 25 years of experience across 
global banks and asset managers. She brings deep expertise in structured finance, private credit, governance and the 
ESG ("Environmental, Social and Governance") sector. A former investment director at Société Générale, she now serves 
on several UK charity boards and recently supported the successful exit of a digital consumer services startup. She is 
a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investments ("CISI") and holds a multiple finance and 
governance qualifications, including the Chartered Financial Analyst ("CFA") Private Equity and Private Credit 
Investments certificate. 
 
David Simpson, the chairman, commenting on the appointment said: 
 
"Christiane has extensive experience of and expertise in investment management. I am delighted that she has agreed to 
join the board." 
 
The Company also announces that, in order to enable an orderly transition of the directors who joined together at the 
Company's inception, Barbara Powley will step down from the board at the Company's AGM in 2026. 
 
There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.8R in respect of Ms Elsenbach.  As at the 
date of this announcement, she has no beneficial interests in the ordinary shares of the Company. 
 
                         
All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                     +44 (0) 333 300 1932 
 
MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, 
                       
Company Secretary

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     MGCI 
LEI Code:   549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
Sequence No.: 419345 
EQS News ID:  2282176 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2282176&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 26, 2026 10:04 ET (15:04 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.