M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Appointment of Non-Executive Director

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) Appointment of Non-Executive Director 26-Feb-2026 / 15:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26 February 2026 LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc ("the Company") Appointment of Non-Executive Director The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Christiane Elsenbach as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 26 February 2026. Christiane will also be appointed as a member of the Management Engagement, Nomination, Remuneration and Audit Committees of the board. Christiane is a non-executive director and former investment professional with over 25 years of experience across global banks and asset managers. She brings deep expertise in structured finance, private credit, governance and the ESG ("Environmental, Social and Governance") sector. A former investment director at Société Générale, she now serves on several UK charity boards and recently supported the successful exit of a digital consumer services startup. She is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investments ("CISI") and holds a multiple finance and governance qualifications, including the Chartered Financial Analyst ("CFA") Private Equity and Private Credit Investments certificate. David Simpson, the chairman, commenting on the appointment said: "Christiane has extensive experience of and expertise in investment management. I am delighted that she has agreed to join the board." The Company also announces that, in order to enable an orderly transition of the directors who joined together at the Company's inception, Barbara Powley will step down from the board at the Company's AGM in 2026. There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to UK Listing Rule 6.4.8R in respect of Ms Elsenbach. As at the date of this announcement, she has no beneficial interests in the ordinary shares of the Company. All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc +44 (0) 333 300 1932 MUFG Corporate Governance Limited, Company Secretary

