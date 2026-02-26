Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 26, 2026) - Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSX: WM) (OTCQB: WLBMF) ("Wallbridge" or the "Company") announces its participation at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's ("PDAC") Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre ("MTCC") from Sunday, March 1 to Wednesday, March 4, 2026. Representatives from the Company will be at booth #2442 in the Investors Exchange on Level 800 of the MTCC.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

PDAC is held in Toronto, Canada and has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is focused on creating value through the exploration and sustainable development of gold projects in Quebec's Abitibi region while respecting the environment and communities where it operates. The Company holds a contiguous mineral property position totaling 598 square kilometres that extends approximately 82 kilometres along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend. The land position is host to the Company's flagship PEA stage Fenelon Gold Project, and its earlier exploration stage Martiniere Gold Project, as well as numerous greenfield gold projects.

For further information please visit the Company's website at https://wallbridgemining.com/ or contact:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285479

Source: Newsfile Partner Event