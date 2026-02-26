The Kele Companies: Kele Appoints Marco Schooley as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Transformation

MEMPHIS, TN / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / Kele, Inc., a leading technology-enabled distributor serving building and industrial automation markets, today announced the appointment of Marco Schooley as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Transformation.

Marco Schooley joins Kele full time after previously working with the company through The Stephens Group, where he helped drive clarity, momentum, and execution across several of Kele's most critical initiatives. He also brings prior experience advising industrial, distribution, and manufacturing clients at McKinsey & Company on growth strategy, operational performance, and transformation. In his new role, Schooley will lead enterprise-wide strategic planning and strengthen execution across the organization.

"Marco has been an integral partner to Kele through his contributions with The Stephens Group, and we are thrilled to have him join as a full-time executive," said Danny Lyons, Chief Executive Officer of Kele. "His strategic acumen, operational insight, and bias toward action strengthen our ability to define priorities and drive disciplined execution. We're confident Marco's leadership will accelerate performance and deliver greater value for our customers and stakeholders."

"Kele has built strong momentum and established itself as a leader in BAS and industrial automation distribution through deep technical expertise, an expansive product portfolio, and unmatched customer service," said Schooley "I'm excited to build on that momentum, execute on the significant opportunity ahead of us, and continue driving meaningful value for our customers and the business."

About Kele, Inc.

Kele, Inc. (https://www.kele.com) is a leading distribution and solutions partner with national reach and a global presence. Built around our customers and powered by our people, Kele provides millions of in-stock parts from more than 300 brands to drive automation and efficiency in nearly every type of facility - from office towers and factories to data centers and hospitals.

Kele's goal is to empower progress for maintenance managers, engineers, contractors, and all those building the future. The company delivers parts rapidly, provides custom assemblies upstream, and offers unmatched support to ensure projects run smoothly and downtime is minimized. With 12 locations nationwide and headquarters in Tennessee, Kele combines deep technical expertise, rapid logistics, and a solutions-first mindset to help customers simplify supply chains, meet tight schedules, and deliver high-quality outcomes.

About The Stephens Group, LLC

The Stephens Group, LLC (https://www.stephensgroup.com) is a private investment firm that partners with talented management teams to help build valuable businesses. Backed by the resources of the Witt Stephens and Elizabeth Campbell families, the firm combines the operational expertise of a private equity firm with the flexibility provided by long-term capital. With over $2 billion of private equity assets under management, the firm has a long history of providing informed, sophisticated expertise and working with owners and managers to help them successfully achieve their strategic visions and build long-term value. Since 2006, The Stephens Group has invested in over 50 companies, targeting investments in industries across the U.S., including industrial products and services, specialty distribution, and vertical software.

