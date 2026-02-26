Hagerty Reports Full Year 2025 Results; Provides 2026 Growth Outlook

Full year 2025 Highlights

Total Revenue increased 17% to $1,456 million

Written Premium increased 14% to $1,194 million Added a record 371,000 new members in 2025

Marketplace revenue increased 119% to $119 million

Income before taxes increased 49% to $139 million

Net Income increased 91% to $149 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 46% to $237 million

Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share was $0.41 and $0.37, respectively

2026 Outlook for sustained Written Premium growth of 15% to 16%

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY), an automotive enthusiast brand and leading specialty vehicle insurance provider, announced today financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

"2025 was a standout year for Hagerty, defined by accelerating momentum and record new business count. Top-line gains of 17% were fueled by written premium growth of 14%, and we efficiently converted this revenue into a 91% surge in net income. We also reinvested significantly in our business, including our technology transformation, the launch of Enthusiast+, the roll-out of State Farm to 27 states, as well as our Marketplace expansion into Europe," said McKeel Hagerty, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of Hagerty.

"In 2026, we will continue to invest back into our member-centric model to drive durable, compounding growth, with written premiums expected to increase 15% to 16%. 2026 also marks a major milestone for Hagerty as we move to a 100% quota share with our long-term partner, Markel. We believe this evolution, combined with our technology-led efficiency initiatives, positions us to generate even higher rates of underlying profit growth and cash flow for our shareholders over the coming years," added Mr. Hagerty.

FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Fourth quarter 2025 Total Revenue increased 19% year-over-year to $357 million, and full year 2025 Total Revenue increased 17% year-over-year to $1,456 million

Fourth quarter 2025 Written Premium increased 19% year-over-year to $259 million, and full year 2025 Written Premium increased 14% year-over-year to $1,194 million

Fourth quarter 2025 Commission and fee revenue increased 18% year-over-year to $106 million, and full year 2025 Commission and fee revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $486 million Policies in Force Retention was 88.7% as of December 31, 2025 compared to 89.0% in the prior year period, and total insured vehicles increased 9% year-over-year to 2.8 million

Fourth quarter 2025 Earned Premium increased 14% year-over-year to $193 million, and full year 2025 Earned Premium increased 13% year-over-year to $727 million

Fourth quarter 2025 Marketplace revenue increased 80% year-over-year to $29 million, and full year 2025 Marketplace revenue increased 119% year-over-year to $119 million The increase was primarily due to growth in private sales and additional auctions with the Company's expansion into Europe

Fourth quarter 2025 Membership and other revenue increased 8% year-over-year to $19 million, and full year 2025 Membership and other revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $82 million Hagerty Drivers Club (HDC) paid members increased 6% year-over-year to approximately 930,000 compared to 876,000

Fourth quarter 2025 Net investment income was $10 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year.

Fourth quarter 2025 Income before taxes increased 186% year-over-year to $40 million, and full year 2025 Income before taxes increased 49% year-over-year to $139 million Fourth quarter 2025 Income before tax margin increased by approximately 650 bps, and full year 2025 margin increased by approximately 200 bps compared to the prior year periods

Fourth quarter 2025 Loss Ratio was 31.4% compared to 42.8% in the prior year period. Full year 2025 Loss Ratio was 39.3% compared to 46.4% in the prior year period Full year 2025 Combined Ratio for Hagerty Re was 86.6% compared to 94.1% in the prior year period Fourth quarter 2025 and full year 2025 loss expense includes a $21 million reduction in reserves, primarily related to favorable development for the 2024 accident year and improvement in current accident year experience (10.6 percentage points impact to combined ratio in the fourth quarter and 2.8 percentage points for the full year)

Full year 2025 Salary and benefits increased 19% due to higher accrued incentive compensation reflecting stronger performance in 2025 compared to the prior year period when accruals were negatively impacted by hurricane activity

Full year 2025 General and administrative expenses increased 15% due to an increase in professional fees related to the secondary offering, the Markel Fronting Arrangement and Marketplace expansion into Europe, as well as software-related costs

Full year 2025 Depreciation and amortization was $38 million compared to $39 million in the prior year period

Full year 2025 Interest expense and other, net was $41 million of expense, which included a $32 million expense related to a change in our TRA liability and $8 million of interest expense.

Fourth quarter 2025 Net Income increased 238% year-over-year to $29 million, and full year 2025 Net Income increased 91% year-over-year to $149 million Fourth quarter Income tax expense of $11 million, and full year 2025 Income tax benefit of $10 million which included the release of a portion of the valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets which decreased taxes by $42 million for the year.

Fourth quarter 2025 Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure) increased 97% year-over-year to $57 million, and full year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA increased 46% year-over-year to $237 million

Fourth quarter 2025 Adjusted Earnings Per Share (a non-GAAP measure) was $0.08, and full year 2025 Adjusted Earnings Per Share was $0.37

Fourth quarter 2025 Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share were $0.06, and full year 2025 Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Share was $0.41 and $0.37, respectively

The Company ended the quarter with $160 million of unrestricted cash and $178 million of total debt, $68 million of which was back leverage for Broad Arrow Capital's portfolio of loans collateralized by collector cars

The definitions and reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures are provided under the heading Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this press release.

2026 OUTLOOK - SUSTAINED COMPOUNDING GROWTH

We believe 2026 is on track to be another great year for Hagerty as our team executes on our long-term plan to deliver compounding premium growth through investing in our long-term competitive advantages with a member-centric approach. In 2026, we will move to a 100% quota share arrangement with our long-term partner, Markel, where we retain 100% of the premium and risk from our high quality, low volatility underwriting. We also remain focused on delivering this growth more efficiently through the benefits of scale, continued cost discipline, and investments in our technology platform.

For full year 2026, Hagerty anticipates: Written Premium growth of 15% to 16% Total Revenue change of (12)% to (11)%, as Markel related commission revenue is eliminated under the new fronting arrangement 1 Net Income of $(51) million to $(41) million, including ~$190 million of pre-tax Markel fronting arrangement transition costs 2 Adjusted EBITDA of $236 million to $247 million









2026 Outlook ($)

2026 Outlook (%) in thousands 2025 Results

Low End

High End

Low End

High End Total Written Premium $1,193,548

$1,373,000

$1,385,000

15 %

16 % Total Revenue1 $1,456,389

$1,280,000

$1,300,000

(12) %

(11) % Net Income (Loss)2, 3 $149,225

$(51,000)

$(41,000)

N/M

N/M Adjusted EBITDA4 $236,791

$236,000

$247,000

- %

4 %





















1 Revenue guidance reflects the accounting impact of the Markel Fronting Arrangement. Beginning in 2026, we now control the Markel book of business with the benefit of our MGA services received by Hagerty Re and not Markel. As a result commission revenue and the associated ceding commission expense for policies issued through the Markel Fronting Arrangement will be eliminated in consolidation. Although we expect the arrangement to result in increased profitability (as reflected in Adjusted EBITDA), reported commission revenue and ceding commission expense will be significantly lower than prior periods, affecting period-to-period comparability. 2025 commission revenue associated with our alliance agreement with Markel was $437 million and ceding commission expense related to the Company's reinsurance quota share agreement with Markel was $344 million in 2025. 2 The projected Net Loss includes approximately $190 million of transitional, non-cash costs related to the Markel Fronting Arrangement representing deferred ceding commissions paid to Markel in 2025 for policies written prior to January 1, 2026, which will be fully amortized ratably over the remaining term of those policies throughout 2026. This amortization will decline from approximately $90 million in Q1 2026 to approximately $10 million in Q4 2026 as 2025 policies expire. Excluding these transitional costs, we expect 2026 to reflect underlying profitability improvement. 3 Full year 2025 Net Income includes (i) the benefit from the $42 million release of a portion of our valuation allowance, partially offset by a $32 million loss related to the change in value of the TRA liability; and (ii) a $21 million reduction in reserves in the fourth quarter, primarily related to favorable development for the 2024 accident year and improvement in current accident year experience. 4 See Non-GAAP Financial Measures below for additional information regarding this non-GAAP financial measure.

N/M = Not meaningful

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements we provide, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including those regarding Hagerty's future operating results and financial position, Hagerty's business strategy and plans, products, services, and technology implementations, market conditions, growth and trends, expansion plans and opportunities, and Hagerty's objectives for future operations. The words "anticipate," "believe," "envision," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "ongoing," "contemplate," and similar expressions, and the negatives of these expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Hagerty has based these forward-looking statements largely on current expectations about future events, which may not materialize. Actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in forward-looking statements. These factors include, among other things, Hagerty's ability to: (i) compete effectively within Hagerty's industry and attract and retain insurance policyholders and paid Hagerty Drivers Club ("HDC") subscribers; (ii) maintain key strategic relationships with Hagerty's insurance distribution and underwriting carrier partners; (iii) prevent, monitor, and detect fraudulent activity; (iv) manage risks associated with disruptions, interruptions, outages, or other issues with Hagerty's technology platforms or use of third-party services; (v) accelerate the adoption of Hagerty's membership and marketplace products and services, as well as any new insurance programs and products offered; (vi) successfully implement the fronting arrangement consummated with Markel and realize the anticipated benefits while also managing the increased exposure to underwriting volatility, catastrophes, reinsurance counterparty risk, and legal, compliance, and regulatory risks resulting from the shift to Hagerty Re assuming 100% of the risk for policies written through this arrangement; (vii) underwrite and price new products, including Enthusiast+, consistent with expected loss ratios and risk tolerances; (viii) execute Broad Arrow's private sale, auction, and financing strategies; (ix) manage the cyclical nature of the insurance business and broader macroeconomic conditions, including inflation, interest rates, and potential recessionary pressures; (x) achieve Hagerty's investment objectives and avoid losses in the investment portfolio; (xi) address unexpected increases in the frequency or severity of claims, including catastrophe losses; and (xii) comply with numerous laws and regulations applicable to Hagerty's business, including without limitation state, federal, and foreign laws relating to insurance and rate increases, privacy and cybersecurity, marketing and advertising, digital services, accounting matters, tax, anti-money laundering, and economic sanctions.

The forward-looking statements in this release represent Hagerty's views as of the date hereof. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment and new risks emerge from time to time. This presentation should be read in conjunction with the information included in filings with the SEC and press releases. Understanding the information contained in these filings is important in order to fully understand Hagerty's reported financial results and business outlook for future periods. In addition, this presentation contains certain "non-GAAP financial measures". The non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only. These financial measures are not recognized measures under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP are provided in the appendix to this presentation.

Hagerty, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations





Three months ended December 31,



2025

2024

$ Change

% Change

















REVENUES:

in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts) Commission and fee revenue

$ 105,699

$ 89,423

$ 16,276

18.2 % Earned premium, net

192,547

168,407

24,140

14.3 % Marketplace revenue

28,871

16,048

12,823

79.9 % Membership and other revenue

19,274

17,853

1,421

8.0 % Net investment income

10,022

9,329

693

7.4 % Net investment gains

913

412

501

121.6 % Total revenue

357,326

301,472

55,854

18.5 % EXPENSES:















Losses and loss adjustment expenses

60,425

72,078

(11,653)

(16.2) % Ceding commissions, net

89,405

79,842

9,563

12.0 % Sales expense

58,524

43,732

14,792

33.8 % Salaries and benefits

72,312

60,462

11,850

19.6 % General and administrative expenses

25,313

20,432

4,881

23.9 % Depreciation and amortization

9,790

9,147

643

7.0 % Interest expense and other, net 1,857

1,878

(21)

(1.1) % Total expenses

317,626

287,571

30,055

10.5 % INCOME BEFORE TAXES

39,700

13,901

25,799

185.6 % Income tax expense

(11,141)

(5,461)

(5,680)

(104.0) % NET INCOME

28,559

8,440

20,119

238.4 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (19,733)

(5,335)

14,398

269.9 % Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (1,902)

(1,875)

27

1.4 % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A

COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 6,924

$ 1,230

$ 5,694

462.9 %















Earnings per share of Class A Common Stock:













Basic

$ 0.06

$ 0.01







Diluted

$ 0.06

$ 0.01

























Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:













Basic

100,570

90,032







Diluted

102,321

90,032









Hagerty, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations





Year ended December 31,



2025

2024

$ Change

% Change

















REVENUES:

in thousands (except percentages and per share amounts) Commission and fee revenue $ 486,376

$ 423,240

$ 63,136

14.9 % Earned premium, net 726,726

643,324

83,402

13.0 % Marketplace revenue

119,199

54,549

64,650

118.5 % Membership and other revenue 82,376

78,925

3,451

4.4 % Net investment income

38,648

39,249

(601)

(1.5) % Net investment gains

3,064

2,223

841

37.8 % Total revenue

1,456,389

1,241,510

214,879

17.3 % EXPENSES:















Losses and loss adjustment expenses 1

285,394

298,593

(13,199)

(4.4) % Ceding commissions, net

337,087

301,719

35,368

11.7 % Sales expense

258,202

190,523

67,679

35.5 % Salaries and benefits

263,587

221,463

42,124

19.0 % General and administrative expenses

94,517

82,504

12,013

14.6 % Depreciation and amortization

37,524

38,905

(1,381)

(3.5) % Gain related to divestiture

-

(87)

87

N/M Loss related to warrant liabilities, net

-

8,544

(8,544)

N/M Interest expense and other, net 2 40,896

5,664

35,232

N/M Total expenses

1,317,207

1,147,828

169,379

14.8 % INCOME BEFORE TAXES 139,182

93,682

45,500

48.6 % Income tax benefit (expense) 3

10,043

(15,379)

25,422

165.3 % NET INCOME

149,225

78,303

70,922

90.6 % Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (100,207)

(61,286)

38,921

63.5 % Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (7,555)

(7,427)

128

1.7 % NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CLASS A

COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 41,463

$ 9,590

$ 31,873

332.4 %















Earnings per share of Class A Common Stock:













Basic

$ 0.41

$ 0.10







Diluted

$ 0.37

$ 0.10

























Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding:













Basic

94,404

87,529







Diluted

346,973

88,504





























N/M = Not meaningful 1 Includes a $21 million reduction in reserves, primarily related to favorable development for the 2024 accident year and improvement in current accident year experience. 2 Includes a $32 million loss related to changes in the value of the TRA liability. 3 Includes $42 million benefit related to the release of a portion of the valuation allowance.

Hagerty, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets





December 31,



2025

2024









ASSETS

in thousands (except share amounts) Fixed maturity securities available-for-sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $687,813 in 2025, $578,669 in 2024) $ 696,271

$ 577,688 Equity securities, at fair value

34,871

11,839 Total investments

731,142

589,527 Cash and cash equivalents

160,177

104,784 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

138,823

128,061 Accounts receivable

96,205

84,763 Commissions receivable

28,904

20,430 Premiums receivable

180,529

153,748 Deferred acquisition costs, net

179,224

156,466 Reinsurance recoverables

15,296

11,927 Prepaid reinsurance premiums

21,950

18,521 Notes receivable

113,887

56,972 Intangible assets, net

88,915

90,107 Goodwill

114,164

114,123 Deferred tax assets

43,011

- Other assets

181,749

179,909 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,093,976

$ 1,709,338 LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 111,947

$ 58,892 Advance premiums and due to insurers

123,217

108,352 Losses payable

95,353

98,386 Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses

168,851

168,492 Unearned premiums

412,058

357,539 Ceding commissions payable

86,165

77,389 Debt, net

177,907

105,760 Contract liabilities

46,450

47,239 Deferred tax liability

23,489

18,065 Tax receivable agreement liability

39,829

2,180 Other liabilities

61,684

58,875 TOTAL LIABILITIES

1,346,950

1,101,169 Commitments and Contingencies

-

- TEMPORARY EQUITY







Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value (20,000,000 shares authorized, 8,483,561 Series A Convertible

Preferred Stock issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 1 86,618

84,663 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Class A Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (500,000,000 shares authorized, 100,706,893 and

90,032,391 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 10

9 Class V Common Stock, $0.0001 par value (300,000,000 authorized, 241,552,156 and 251,033,906

shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively) 24

25 Additional paid-in capital

623,013

603,780 Accumulated earnings (deficit)

(402,960)

(451,978) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

1,229

(1,514) Total stockholders' equity

221,316

150,322 Non-controlling interest

439,092

373,184 Total equity

660,408

523,506 TOTAL LIABILITIES, TEMPORARY EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,093,976

$ 1,709,338











1 The Series A Convertible Preferred Stock is recorded within Temporary Equity because it has equity conversion and cash redemption features.

Hagerty, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Year ended December 31,

2025

2024







OPERATING ACTIVITIES: in thousands Net income $ 149,225

$ 78,303 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:





Loss on disposals of equipment, software, and other assets 1,912

500 Loss related to warrant liabilities, net -

8,544 Change in TRA Liability 32,235

1,602 Depreciation and amortization 37,524

38,905 Provision for deferred taxes (34,503)

2,929 Share-based compensation expense 18,908

17,357 Non-cash lease expense 8,911

8,053 Net investment gains (3,064)

(2,223) (Accretion) amortization of discount and premium, net (4,146)

(3,386) Other 1,297

3,698 Changes in assets and liabilities:





Accounts, commissions, and premiums receivable (62,595)

26,498 Deferred acquisition costs, net (22,758)

(14,829) Reinsurance recoverables (3,369)

(9,144) Prepaid reinsurance premiums (3,429)

(8,047) Advance premiums and due to insurers 14,175

8,418 Losses payable (3,033)

36,385 Reserves for unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses 359

31,985 Unearned premiums 54,519

40,264 Ceding commissions payable 8,776

(31,350) Other assets and liabilities, net 28,042

(57,438) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 218,986

177,024 INVESTING ACTIVITIES:





Capital expenditures (24,535)

(21,344) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired, and other investments (1,619)

(25,120) Issuance of notes receivable (74,714)

(65,770) Collection of notes receivable 37,733

59,788 Purchases of fixed maturity securities (333,050)

(669,452) Purchases of equity securities (21,890)

(10,861) Proceeds from maturities and sales of fixed maturity securities 229,899

113,216 Other investing activities 2,979

979 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (185,197)

(618,564) FINANCING ACTIVITIES:





Repayments of debt (187,881)

(90,775) Proceeds from debt, net of issuance costs 257,191

61,972 Distributions paid to non-controlling interest unit holders (30,257)

(6,683) Payment of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock dividends (5,600)

(5,600) Funding of TRA Liability payments (223)

- Funding of employee tax obligations upon vesting of share-based payments (3,854)

(5,836) Other financing activities 552

- Net Cash Provided by (Used in) Financing Activities 29,928

(46,922) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 2,438

(2,969)







Change in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 66,155

(491,431) Beginning cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents 232,845

724,276 Ending cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents $ 299,000

$ 232,845

Key Performance Indicators and Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Key Performance Indicators

The tables below present a summary of our Key Performance Indicators, which include important operational metrics, as well as certain financial measures prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and non-GAAP financial measures. We use these Key Performance Indicators to evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends against planned initiatives, prepare financial projections, and make strategic decisions. We believe these Key Performance Indicators are useful in evaluating our performance when read together with our Consolidated Financial Statements prepared in accordance with GAAP.





Year ended December 31,



2025

2024

Change

















GAAP Financial Measures

dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Total Revenue 1

$ 1,456,389

$ 1,241,510

$ 214,879

17.3 % Income before taxes

$ 139,182

$ 93,682

$ 45,500

48.6 % Net Income

$ 149,225

$ 78,303

$ 70,922

90.6 % Basic Earnings Per Share

$ 0.41

$ 0.10

$ 0.31

N/M Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.37

$ 0.10

$ 0.27

N/M

















Non-GAAP Financial Measures















Adjusted EBITDA

$ 236,791

$ 161,662

$ 75,129

46.5 % Adjusted Net Income

$ 132,577

$ 76,204

$ 56,373

74.0 % Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ 0.37

$ 0.21

$ 0.16

76.2 %

















Insurance Operational Metrics















Total Written Premium

$ 1,193,548

$ 1,044,492

$ 149,056

14.3 % Hagerty Re Loss Ratio

39.3 %

46.4 %

(7.1) %

N/M Hagerty Re Combined Ratio

86.6 %

94.1 %

(7.5) %

N/M New Business Count ,Insurance

371,203

278,556

92,647

33.3 %

















Marketplace Operational Metrics















Auction sales:















Aggregate Auction Sales

$ 278,694

$ 178,199

$ 100,495

56.4 % Net Auction Sales

$ 252,363

$ 163,312

$ 89,051

54.5 % Private Sales

$ 286,763

$ 77,281

$ 209,482

271.1 % BAC Average Loan Portfolio

$ 85,468

$ 65,045

$ 20,423

31.4 %





















N/M = Not meaningful 1 Total Revenue for 2024 has been recast to include Net investment income and Net investment gains as components of revenue in accordance with the Article 7 reporting standards adopted in 2025. Total revenue as previously presented in accordance with Article 5 was $1,200 million for the year ended December 31, 2024.





December 31,











2025

2024

Change

















Insurance Operational Metrics















Policies in Force

1,684,935

1,506,451

178,484

11.8 % Policies in Force Retention

88.7 %

89.0 %

(0.3) %

N/M Vehicles in Force

2,819,179

2,576,700

242,479

9.4 % HDC Paid Member Count

929,895

875,822

54,073

6.2 % Marketplace Operational Metrics















BAC Loan Portfolio Balance

$ 103,338

$ 56,972

$ 46,366

81.4 %





















N/M = Not meaningful

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

We define EBITDA as consolidated Net income, excluding Interest expense and other, net, Income tax expense (benefit), and Depreciation and amortization. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA, further adjusted to (i) exclude net investment gains and losses; (ii) deduct interest expense related to the State Farm Term Loan; (iii) exclude net gains and losses related to our warrant liabilities prior to the Warrant Exchange; (iv) exclude share-based compensation expense; and when applicable, exclude (v) restructuring, impairment and related charges; (vi) gains, losses and impairments related to divestitures; and (vii) certain other unusual items.

How This Measures is Useful

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, Adjusted EBITDA is a supplemental measure of operating performance that we believe is a useful measure to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to our competitors and peers. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance on a consistent basis, as it removes the impact of items not directly resulting from our core operations. We believe the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA provides securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties with a supplemental view of our operating performance that enhances their understanding of our business and our results operations, as well as assisting investors in evaluating how well we are executing our strategic initiatives.

Limitations of the Usefulness of This Measure

Adjusted EBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation, which could reduce the usefulness of this non-GAAP financial measure when comparing our performance to that of other companies. Presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be considered in isolation or a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net income, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is presented below.





Three months ended December 31,

Year ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024





















in thousands Net income $ 28,559

$ 8,440

$ 149,225

$ 78,303 Interest expense and other, net 1, 2 1,857

1,878

40,896

5,664 Income tax expense (benefit) 3 11,141

5,461

(10,043)

15,379 Depreciation and amortization 9,790

9,147

37,524

38,905 EBITDA 51,347

24,926

217,602

138,251 Net investment gains (913)

(412)

(3,064)

(2,223) Interest expense related to State Farm Term Loan 4 (515)

(515)

(2,060)

(2,060) Loss related to warrant liabilities, net -

-

-

8,544 Share-based compensation expense 4,281

4,339

18,908

17,357 Gain related to divestiture

-

-

-

(87) Other unusual items 5 2,444

344

5,405

1,880 Adjusted EBITDA $ 56,644

$ 28,682

$ 236,791

$ 161,662



















1 Excludes interest expense related to the BAC Credit Facility, which is recorded within "Sales expense" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations. 2 Principally includes interest expense and changes in the value of the TRA liability, which totaled $32 million during the year ended December 31, 2025, and $2 million during the year ended December 31, 2024. 3 Income tax expense (benefit) for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025 includes a $42 million benefit related to the release of a portion of the valuation allowance against our deferred tax assets. 4 Interest expense related to the State Farm Term Loan is charged against Adjusted EBITDA as it is directly attributable to the operations of Hagerty Re. 5 For the year ended December 31, 2025, other unusual items includes certain legal settlement expenses, professional fees associated with the THG Unit Exchange and related Secondary Offering, and certain material severance expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2024, other unusual items includes professional fees associated with the Warrant Exchange, as well as certain material severance expenses.

As a result of our transition to the Article 7 reporting standards, Net investment income is reported as a component of revenue and is no longer an adjustment in our reconciliation from Net income to Adjusted EBITDA. In addition, interest expense related to the State Farm Term Loan is now deducted from Adjusted EBITDA as it is directly attributable to Hagerty Re, which generates a significant portion of our net investment income. The following table presents a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA as presented in prior periods in accordance with Article 5, to the current presentation in accordance with Article 7:



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2024

2024









in thousands Prior presentation of Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,868

$ 124,473 Net investment income 9,329

39,249 Interest expense related to State Farm Term Loan (515)

(2,060) Current presentation of Adjusted EBITDA $ 28,682

$ 161,662

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2026 Outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, which is Net income:





2026 Low

2026 High













in thousands Net loss1 $ (51,000)

$ (41,000) Interest expense and other, net2 5,000

5,000 Income tax expense 33,000

34,000 Depreciation and amortization 40,000

40,000 Share-based compensation expense 19,000

19,000 Markel Fronting Arrangement transition costs 190,000

190,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 236,000

$ 247,000











1 The projected Net Loss includes approximately $190 million of transitional, non-cash costs related to the Markel Fronting Arrangement representing deferred ceding commissions paid to Markel in 2025 for polcies written prior to January 1, 2026, which will be fully amortized ratably over the remaining term of those policies throughout 2026. This amortization will decline from approximately $90 million in the first quarter of 2026 to approximately $10 million in the fourth quarter of 2026 as 2025 policies expire. Excluding these transitional costs, we expect 2026 to reflect underlying profitability improvement 2 Excludes interest expense related to the BAC Credit Facility, which is recorded within "Sales expense" in the Consolidated Statements of Operations

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS

Beginning with this Annual Report, Adjusted Net Income is presented as a non-GAAP financial measure, as we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance and believe it is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. In addition, we revised and renamed our non-GAAP measure previously titled "Adjusted EPS" to "Adjusted Diluted EPS". The revised measure uses Adjusted Net Income as the numerator in the calculation and updated the most comparable GAAP measure from Basic EPS to Diluted EPS. We believe that the revised calculation better reflects the potential dilution from these securities and enhances comparability with industry peers.

Adjusted Net Income represents Net income attributable to Class A Common Stockholders, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding THG units and Series A Convertible Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock, adjusted to exclude (i) net investment gains and losses; (ii) changes in the fair value of warrant liabilities prior to the Warrant Exchange; (iii) changes in the TRA Liability; (iv) gains and losses related to divestitures; and (v) certain other unusual items, each of which we do not believe are directly related to our core operations and may not be indicative of our ongoing performance. Adjusted Diluted EPS is calculated by dividing Adjusted Net Income by the weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding, assuming the full exchange of all outstanding THG units, Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, and unvested share-based compensation awards. Refer to Note 6 - Fair Value Measurements in Item 8 of Part II of this Annual Report for additional information regarding the Warrant Exchange.

How These Measures Are Useful

When used in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS are supplemental measures of operating performance that we believe are useful measures to evaluate our performance period over period and relative to our competitors and peers. Management uses Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS to evaluate our operating performance on a consistent basis to make strategic and operational decisions. We believe these measures provide management and investors with useful information regarding trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP measures. By assuming the full exchange of all outstanding THG units and Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, we believe these measures facilitate comparisons with other companies that have different organizational and tax structures, as well as comparisons period over period because it eliminates the effect of any changes in Net income attributable to Class A Common Stockholders driven by increases in Hagerty, Inc.'s ownership in THG, which is unrelated to our operating performance, and excludes items that are unusual or may not be indicative of our ongoing performance.

Limitations of the Usefulness of These Measures

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies due to different methods of calculation. Presentation of Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS should not be considered alternatives to Net income attributable to Class A Common Stockholders and Diluted EPS, as determined under GAAP. While these measures are useful in evaluating our performance, they assume the full exchange of all outstanding THG units and Series A Convertible Preferred Stock for shares of Class A Common Stock, which has not occurred and may not occur. Further, the adjustments made to arrive at Adjusted Net Income exclude certain expenses and income that may recur in the future. Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS should be evaluated in conjunction with our GAAP financial results. A reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income to Net income attributable to Class A Common Stockholders, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, and the computation of Adjusted Diluted EPS are presented below.





Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

















Numerator:

in thousands (except per share amounts) Net income attributable to Class A Common Stockholders $ 6,924

$ 1,230

$ 41,463

$ 9,590 Adjustments:















Accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock 1,902

1,875

7,555

7,427 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest 19,733

5,335

100,207

61,286 Net investment gains

(913)

(412)

(3,064)

(2,223) Loss related to warrant liabilities, net

-

-

-

8,544 Change in TRA Liability

(40)

280

32,235

1,602 Gain related to divestiture

-

-

-

(87) Other unusual items 1

2,444

344

5,405

1,880 Tax impact of above adjustments 2

186

2,214

(51,224)

(11,815) Adjusted Net Income

$ 30,236

$ 10,866

$ 132,577

$ 76,204

















Denominator:















Weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding - Diluted 102,321

90,032

346,973

88,504 Adjustments:













Assumed exchange of non-controlling interest THG units for shares of Class A Common Stock 245,554

255,178

-

255,328 Assumed conversion of shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock into shares of Class A Common Stock 6,785

6,785

6,785

6,785 Assumed vesting of share-based compensation awards 6,445

8,101

7,062

7,162 Adjusted weighted average shares of Class A Common Stock outstanding - Diluted 361,105

360,096

360,820

357,779

















Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ 0.08

$ 0.03

$ 0.37

$ 0.21





Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024





















in thousands Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.06

$ 0.01

$ 0.37

$ 0.10 Impact of assumed exchange, conversion, or vesting of

remaining potentially dilutive securities 3 0.02

0.01

0.05

0.12 Non-GAAP adjustments 4 -

0.01

(0.05)

(0.01) Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.08

$ 0.03

$ 0.37

$ 0.21



















(1) For the year ended December 31, 2025, other unusual items includes certain legal settlement expenses, professional fees associated with the THG Unit Exchange and related Secondary Offering, and certain material severance expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2024, other unusual items includes professional fees associated with the Warrant Exchange, as well as certain material severance expenses. (2) Represents the tax effect of the aforementioned adjustments to reflect corporate income taxes at an estimated effective tax rate of 23.7% and 26.3% for 2025 and 2024, respectively, which considers the U.S. federal statutory rate of 21%, a combined state income tax rate of approximately 5% (net of federal benefits), and certain material permanent items. (3) Assumes the exchange of all outstanding THG units, Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, and unvested share-based compensation awards for shares of Class A Common Stock, resulting in the elimination of the non-controlling interest and recognition of the Net income attributable to non-controlling interest, as well as elimination of the accretion of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock. (4) Represents the per share impact of non-GAAP adjustments for each period. Refer to the reconciliation above for additional information.

SOURCE Hagerty