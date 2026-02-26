Loomis, Sayles Company, the century-old investment manager with €363.8 billion in assets under management, celebrates the five-year anniversaries of its Loomis Sayles Euro Credit and Loomis Sayles Euro High Yield strategies.

The Loomis Sayles Euro Credit Team, led by Co-Heads and Portfolio Managers Rik den Hartog and Pim van Mourik Broekman, manages €3.5 billion in assets across three strategies. Backed by Loomis Sayles' industry-leading technology infrastructure and focused investment culture, the Euro Credit team seeks to generate consistent excess return versus the benchmark. The team believes this can be accomplished by using an active, conservative alpha investment process that aims to capitalize on inefficiencies in the euro credit market.

Loomis Sayles Euro Credit invests primarily in investment grade, euro-denominated corporate bonds while Loomis Sayles Euro High Yield invests primarily in the BB segment of the euro-denominated high yield corporate bond market. The team's Loomis Sayles Sustainable Euro Credit strategy will reach its five-year anniversary in May 2026.

"Over the past five years, the Euro Credit Team has demonstrated the value of a disciplined, relative value-driven approach in a complex and evolving market," said David Waldman, Chief Investment Officer of Loomis Sayles.

Pim van Mourik Broekman said,"Working together for many years with a proven investment philosophy and process has enabled us to continue generating consistent strong risk-adjusted returns for our clients."

"We are fortunate to benefit from Loomis Sayles' focus on investing in combination with a customizable infrastructure, which have provided our team with a strong foundation for successfully navigating the Euro Credit market," said Rik den Hartog.

