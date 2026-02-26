Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
PR Newswire
26.02.2026 17:06 Uhr
Siteimprove Expands its Agentic Content Intelligence Platform with Conversational Analytics Agent, PDF and Image Accessibility Agent and Keyword Intelligence Agent

Siteimprove.ai now delivers natural-language analytics, multimodal AI for PDF and Image accessibility coverage, and Keyword Intelligence for search in the world of AEO

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Siteimprove, a leader in agentic content intelligence, today announced the availability of its latest AI agent capabilities. The major AI updates include conversational analytics enabling non-technical users to get answers, generate reports, and dashboards using natural language. Moreover, customers gain new content accessibility coverage for PDF and Images, and keyword intelligence for Search to win in the world of Answer Engine Optimization (AEO).

Siteimprove Logo Wordmark

These capabilities continue to put customers in a strong position to meet digital accessibility regulations such as Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and European Accessibility Act (EAA) while helping brands improve discoverability across answer engines and generative engines.

"We live in an AI world with infinite content where every organization needs to ensure their content is compliant and is performing, especially for AEO," said CEO at Siteimprove, Nayaki Nayyar. We continue to invest in Siteimprove's unified agentic content intelligence platform, and this release places a conversational analytics agent at the heart of it to help customers get quick answers, reports and dashboards using natural language. Additionally, with the new PDF validate, image analysis, and keyword intelligence agents, this release helps customers proactively address multi-channel content compliance and content performance challenges on our unified platform."

The new agent capabilities include:

  • Conversational Analytics Agent: Ask questions in natural language and instantly get answers to understand what matters across analytics data - democratizing insights across teams. Teams can quickly task the agent to generate answers on campaign performance, funnel diagnostics, and recommended targets for course correction.
  • PDF and Image Accessibility Agent: PDF Validate and Contextual Image Analysis agent surfaces accessibility issues before content goes live, helping teams reduce risk earlier in the content lifecycle. This helps customers increase accessibility coverage across more content types.
  • Keyword Intelligence Agent: Expanded keyword and topic intelligence agent uncovers competitive and topical gaps, giving teams deeper insight into growth opportunities for both traditional and AI-driven search in the world of AEO.

"As organizations scale AI use, content volume is outpacing their ability to manage it. Making that content accessible and discoverable isn't just good practice, it's now a prerequisite for maintaining brand relevance," said Sr. Research Director, Worldwide Persuasive Content & Digital Experiences at IDC, Jordan Jewell. "Siteimprove differentiates itself with its Agentic Content Intelligence Platform by unifying accessibility, compliance, and content performance across content types (PDFs, images) and channels (web, mobile) in one offering. Because these capabilities are often siloed, this integration stands out. The new Conversational Analytics Agent capabilities are designed to support faster, smarter business impact on all fronts."

For more information, please visit siteimprove.com.

About Siteimprove
Founded in 2003, Siteimprove transforms access to the digital world by providing an agentic content intelligence platform that unifies accessibility, analytics, SEO/AEO, and content strategy. Today, global 2000 clients across manufacturing, government, higher education, financial services, and healthcare rely on Siteimprove.ai, an agentic content intelligence platform to deliver both content that performs and that is compliant. Based in Copenhagen, Bellevue, Minneapolis and London, Siteimprove is a single, actionable source of truth for digital content and development teams across many of the largest global enterprises, government entities and learning institutions. Siteimprove is majority-owned by Nordic Capital.

Media Contact
edegnan@thebranded.agency

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/588192/siteimprove_New.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/siteimprove-expands-its-agentic-content-intelligence-platform-with-conversational-analytics-agent-pdf-and-image-accessibility-agent-and-keyword-intelligence-agent-302698008.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
