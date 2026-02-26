Anzeige
WKN: 855022 | ISIN: US8536661056 | Ticker-Symbol: SRU
Tradegate
26.02.26 | 15:39
34,800 Euro
-4,92 % -1,800
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANDARD MOTOR PRODUCTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,20032,60018:15
32,20032,60018:15
PR Newswire
26.02.2026 14:30 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

  • Fourth Quarter net sales of $385.1 million up 12.2%, and up 4.3% excluding Nissens
  • Full year net sales of $1.79 billion, up 22.4%, with growth of 4.0% excluding Nissens
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share up 19.1% in Q4 and up 26.8% for the full year
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 130 bps in Q4 and 160 bps for the full year
  • Guidance of low to mid-single digit sales growth with adjusted EBITDA margin of 11%-12%

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $385.1 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $343.4 million during the same quarter in 2024. Earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $9.2 million or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to loss of $0.8 million or $0.04 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $12.8 million or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $10.5 million or $0.47 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Consolidated net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, were $1.79 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.46 billion during the comparable period in 2024. Earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, were $79.0 million or $3.52 per diluted share, compared to $53.6 million or $2.41 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2024. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 were $90.3 million or $4.02 per diluted share and $70.5 million or $3.17 per diluted share, respectively.

Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We were very pleased with our results in the period as the strong performance we experienced throughout the year continued. Sales for the quarter were up 12.2%, and up 22.4% for the full year. Excluding the impact of Nissens Automotive, sales for the quarter and year were up 4.3% and 4.0%, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were up 19.1% for the quarter and 26.8% for the year."

Fourth Quarter Highlights:
North American Aftermarket

  • Vehicle Control sales increased 3.3% in the fourth quarter, with full-year performance of 3.0% growth. The solid results in the quarter were due to a combination of factors including favorable customer order patterns, general strength across our non-discretionary categories, and the on-going benefit from our customers' footprint expansion activities. Customer POS remained healthy in the quarter, continuing a trend we have seen throughout the year.

  • Temperature Control sales increased an impressive 5.9% in the quarter versus a challenging compare of 30% in last year's fourth quarter and finished the year up 12.2%. This has been another very strong year for the segment, as the season for this business appears to be starting earlier and lasting longer. In addition to weather patterns that drive demand, we believe our strong brand recognition among professional installers has helped increase our customers' share of the market.

  • Both North American aftermarket segments experienced a modest sales lift from tariff passthroughs implemented in the second half of the year, tempered by some compression of gross margins from passing through tariffs at cost.

Nissens
Nissens delivered another solid quarterly performance with sales of $64.1 million. For 2025, Nissens contributed $305.4 million in sales with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.9%. Nissens continues to gain share in its markets driven by strong brand awareness and operational excellence, and we expect this outperformance to continue. In November, we completed our first full year of ownership, and heading into 2026 we expect to begin to realize some of the benefits from synergy and integration efforts, including a modest uplift from recently launched new product categories and expanding growth synergies through cross-selling opportunities.

Engineered Solutions
Engineered Solutions sales saw some rebound in the quarter with 6.3% growth over last year's quarter, primarily driven by timing of orders in our powersports-related categories. For the full year, the segment posted a 3.8% decline in sales as it was impacted by cyclical softness across global end markets, but we were pleased to see sequential recovery in the second half of the year. We also made the decision to wind down certain customer programs in the quarter, for which we incurred some one-time costs. We believe the segment has seen demand stabilize and should experience more stable quarterly performance moving into 2026.

Profitability & Balance Sheet
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $37.4 million, an improvement of 130 bps to 9.7% of net sales. On a year-to-date basis, adjusted EBITDA increased to $200.9 million, showing an improvement of 160 bps to 11.2% of net sales, exceeding our guidance of 10.5% - 11%. The increases were driven by strong performance in our North American and Nissens aftermarket businesses. Nissens contributed $6.5 million and $48.5 million of adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter and full year, respectively.

From a balance sheet perspective, our cash flows and borrowings were in line with expectations. Total net debt at quarter-end stood at $546.7 million, primarily reflecting additional borrowings related to our Nissens acquisition and seasonal working capital build. Our debt leverage stood at 2.7x at the end of the quarter and we continue to target reducing debt levels to 2.0x adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.

2026 Guidance
Our outlook for the full year of 2026 includes an expectation that sales growth will be in the low to mid-single digit range driven by ongoing tailwinds for professional grade non-discretionary products in the North American aftermarket, continuing momentum in our European business, and while always the most volatile, a more stable performance in Engineered Solutions. Further, we expect Adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 11.0%-12.0% that should be aided by initiatives we have underway to drive ongoing profitability gains. As we lap the implementation of tariff-related pricing, we expect a slight increase in sales from higher pricing, but some continued margin compression from pass-through at our cost.

This guidance is based on tariffs in place before the recent Supreme Court ruling on IEEPA tariffs and the announcement of new Section 122 tariffs, and any impact thereof. We will continue to monitor the shifting tariff landscape, and plan to implement changes as necessary.

Dividends
The Board of Directors has approved an increase in its quarterly common stock dividend from thirty-one cents per share to thirty-three cents per share, payable on March 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 16, 2026.

Closing Remarks
In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "Our North American and Nissens aftermarket businesses led the way in this year's strong performance. The global aftermarket continues to be resilient and demand for our products remains strong, driven by the quality, brand recognition and high levels of customer service we provide. We are optimistic heading into 2026 and think we are well positioned to capitalize on favorable trends to drive growth and increased shareholder value. I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment to our continued success."

Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc. will hold a conference call at 11:00 AM, Eastern Time, on Thursday, February 26, 2026. This call will be webcast and can be accessed on our website at www.smpcorp.com and clicking on the SMP Q4'25 Earnings Call Webcast link. Investors may also listen to the call by dialing 800-343-4849 (domestic) or 203-518-9848 (international). The conference call ID code is SMP4Q2025. Our playback will be made available for dial in immediately following the call. For those choosing to listen to the replay by webcast, the link should be active on our website within 24 hours after the call. The playback number is 800-934-2123 (domestic) or 402-220-1137 (international).

Under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Standard Motor Products cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made by the company, including those that may be made in this press release, are based on management's expectations at the time they are made, but they are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward looking statements. Among the factors that could cause actual results, events or performance to differ materially from those risks and uncertainties discussed in this press release are those detailed from time-to-time in prior press releases and in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. By making these forward-looking statements, Standard Motor Products undertakes no obligation or intention to update these statements after the date of this release.

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended

December 31,


Twelve Months Ended

December 31,


2025


2024


2025


2024

(In thousands, except share and per share data)

(Unaudited)





Net sales

$ 385,090


$ 343,352


$ 1,791,158


$ 1,463,849

Cost of sales

263,087


242,366


1,231,750


1,040,528

Gross profit

122,003


100,986


559,408


423,321

Selling, general and administrative expenses

99,906


95,282


420,659


335,104

Restructuring and integration expenses

543


1,894


2,580


7,668

Other income, net

19


70


338


75

Operating income

21,573


3,880


136,507


80,624

Other non-operating income (expense), net

(502)


1,730


5,355


6,877

Interest expense

7,889


5,548


31,339


13,512

Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes

13,182


62


110,523


73,989

Provision for income taxes

3,750


667


30,617


19,385

Earnings (loss) from continuing operations

9,432


(605)


79,906


54,604

Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

(1,329)


(1,401)


(37,698)


(26,128)

Net earnings (loss)

8,103


(2,006)


42,208


28,476

Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest

241


191


873


976

Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP

$ 7,862


$ (2,197)


$ 41,335


$ 27,500









Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP








Continuing operations

$ 9,191


$ (796)


$ 79,033


$ 53,628

Discontinued operations

(1,329)


(1,401)


(37,698)


(26,128)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP

$ 7,862


$ (2,197)


$ 41,335


$ 27,500









Per common share data








Basic:








Continuing operations

$ 0.42


$ (0.04)


$ 3.59


$ 2.46

Discontinued operations

(0.06)


(0.06)


(1.71)


(1.20)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP per common share

$ 0.36


$ (0.10)


$ 1.88


$ 1.26









Diluted:








Continuing operations

$ 0.41


$ (0.04)


$ 3.52


$ 2.41

Discontinued operations

(0.06)


(0.06)


(1.68)


(1.17)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP per common share

$ 0.35


$ (0.10)


$ 1.84


$ 1.24









Dividend declared per common share

$ 0.31


$ 0.29


$ 1.24


$ 1.16









Weighted average number of common shares, basic

22,080,526


21,798,092


21,986,301


21,801,141

Weighted average number of common shares, diluted

22,669,246


22,286,577


22,483,591


22,237,060

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Segment Revenues



Three Months Ended
December 31,


Twelve Months Ended
December 31,




2025


2024


2025


2024

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)





Vehicle Control








Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery)

$ 118,184


$ 114,414


$ 486,203


$ 467,460

Electrical and Safety

63,599


56,589


241,938


229,361

Wire Sets and Other

11,886


16,415


57,251


65,739

Total Vehicle Control

193,669


187,418


785,392


762,560









Temperature Control








AC System Components

30,780


29,298


316,781


274,926

Other Thermal Components

30,682


28,716


109,586


105,162

Total Temperature Control

61,462


58,014


426,367


380,088









Nissens Automotive








Air Conditioning

22,711


9,214


126,727


9,214

Engine Cooling

31,366


19,287


126,389


19,287

Engine Efficiency

10,044


7,244


52,261


7,244

Total Nissens Automotive

64,121


35,745


305,377


35,745









Engineered Solutions








Light Vehicle

19,726


20,772


84,887


91,548

Commercial Vehicle

19,687


20,155


81,239


89,171

Construction/Agriculture

7,763


8,201


35,618


35,832

All Other

18,886


13,047


72,740


68,905

Total Engineered Solutions

66,062


62,175


274,484


285,456









Other

(224)


-


(462)


-









Total

$ 385,090


$ 343,352


$ 1,791,158


$ 1,463,849

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Segment Operating Profit



Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,






2025


2024


2025


2024

(in thousands; percentage of net sales)


(Unaudited)







Gross Margin













Vehicle Control


$ 62,130

32.1 %


$ 59,565

31.8 %


$ 247,105

31.5 %


$ 244,085

32.0 %

Temperature Control


22,914

37.3 %


19,171

33.0 %


144,821

34.0 %


117,792

31.0 %

Nissens Automotive


27,160

42.4 %


14,590

40.8 %


126,640

41.5 %


14,590

40.8 %

Engineered Solutions


11,879

18.0 %


10,725

17.2 %


49,132

17.9 %


49,919

17.5 %

All Other


-



-



-



-


Subtotal


$ 124,083

32.2 %


$ 104,051

30.3 %


$ 567,698

31.7 %


$ 426,386

29.1 %

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-

- %


(3,065)

-0.9 %


(6,210)

-0.3 %


(3,065)

-0.2 %

Customer Program Wind Down


(2,080)

-0.5 %


-

- %


(2,080)

-0.1 %


-

- %

Gross Margin


$ 122,003

31.7 %


$ 100,986

29.4 %


$ 559,408

31.2 %


$ 423,321

28.9 %














Selling, General & Administrative













Vehicle Control


$ 45,209

23.3 %


$ 42,402

22.6 %


$ 178,885

22.8 %


$ 172,525

22.6 %

Temperature Control


15,660

25.5 %


15,369

26.5 %


83,519

19.6 %


82,010

21.6 %

Nissens Automotive


23,575

36.8 %


14,205

39.7 %


91,832

30.1 %


14,205

39.7 %

Engineered Solutions


8,384

12.7 %


8,832

14.2 %


34,370

12.5 %


34,323

12.0 %

All Other


4,854



5,467



27,693



21,630


Subtotal


$ 97,682

25.4 %


$ 86,275

25.1 %


$ 416,299

23.2 %


$ 324,693

22.2 %

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


237

0.1 %


9,007

2.6 %


2,373

0.1 %


10,411

0.7 %

Customer Program Wind Down


1,987

0.5 %


-

- %


1,987

0.1 %


-

- %

Selling, General & Administrative


$ 99,906

25.9 %


$ 95,282

27.8 %


$ 420,659

23.5 %


$ 335,104

22.9 %














Operating Income













Vehicle Control


$ 16,921

8.7 %


$ 17,163

9.2 %


$ 68,220

8.7 %


$ 71,560

9.4 %

Temperature Control


7,254

11.8 %


3,802

6.6 %


61,302

14.4 %


35,782

9.4 %

Nissens Automotive


3,585

5.6 %


385

1.1 %


34,808

11.4 %


385

1.1 %

Engineered Solutions


3,495

5.3 %


1,893

3.0 %


14,762

5.4 %


15,596

5.5 %

All Other


(4,854)



(5,467)



(27,693)



(21,630)


Subtotal


$ 26,401

6.9 %


$ 17,776

5.2 %


$ 151,399

8.5 %


$ 101,693

6.9 %

Restructuring


(543)

-0.1 %


(1,894)

-0.6 %


(2,580)

-0.1 %


(7,668)

-0.5 %

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


(237)

-0.1 %


(12,072)

-3.5 %


(8,583)

-0.5 %


(13,476)

-0.9 %

Customer Program Wind Down


(4,067)

-1.1 %


-

- %


(4,067)

-0.2 %


-

- %

Other Income, Net


19

- %


70

- %


338

- %


75

- %

Operating Income


$ 21,573

5.6 %


$ 3,880

1.1 %


$ 136,507

7.6 %


$ 80,624

5.5 %

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures




Three Months Ended December 31,


Twelve Months Ended December 31,



2025


2024


2025


2024

(In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)


(Unaudited)





Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable To SMP









GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations


$ 9,191


$ (796)


$ 79,033


$ 53,628










Restructuring Expenses


543


1,894


2,580


7,668

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


237


13,041


8,583


15,245

Customer Program Wind Down


4,067


-


4,067


-

Certain Tax Credits And Production Deductions Finalized In Period


-


-


-


(380)

Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items


(1,260)


(3,631)


(3,960)


(5,705)

Non-GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations


$ 12,778


$ 10,508


$ 90,303


$ 70,456










Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to SMP









GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations


$ 0.41


$ (0.04)


$ 3.52


$ 2.41

Restructuring Expenses


0.02


0.08


0.11


0.34

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


0.01


0.59


0.38


0.69

Customer Program Wind Down


0.18


-


0.18


-

Certain Tax Credits And Production Deductions Finalized In Period


-


-


-


(0.02)

Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items


(0.06)


(0.16)


(0.17)


(0.25)

Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations


$ 0.56


$ 0.47


$ 4.02


$ 3.17










Operating Income









GAAP Operating Income


$ 21,573


$ 3,880


$ 136,507


$ 80,624










Restructuring Expenses


543


1,894


2,580


7,668

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


237


12,072


8,583


13,476

Customer Program Wind Down


4,067


-


4,067


-

Other Income, Net


(19)


(70)


(338)


(75)

Non-GAAP Operating Income


$ 26,401


$ 17,776


$ 151,399


$ 101,693










EBITDA without Special Items









GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes


$ 13,182


$ 62


$ 110,523


$ 73,989










Depreciation and Amortization


11,455


9,405


43,848


31,413

Interest Expense


7,889


5,548


31,339


13,512

EBITDA


32,526


15,015


185,710


118,914










Restructuring Expenses


543


1,894


2,580


7,668

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


237


12,072


8,583


13,476

Customer Program Wind Down


4,067


-


4,067


-

Special Items


4,847


13,966


15,230


21,144










EBITDA without Special Items


$ 37,373


$ 28,981


$ 200,940


$ 140,058


Management believes that Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations which are attributable to SMP, and Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments




Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

(In thousands, unaudited)


Vehicle
Control


Temperature
Control


Nissens
Automotive


Engineered
Solutions


All Other


Consolidated

Operating Income













GAAP Operating Income (Loss)


$ 16,339


$ 7,315


$ 3,468


$ (587)


$ (4,962)


$ 21,573














Restructuring Expenses


531


-


-


13


(1)


543

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


129


-


108


237

Customer Program Wind Down


-


-


-


4,067


-


4,067

Other (Income) Expense, Net


52


(61)


(14)


4


-


(19)

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)


$ 16,922


$ 7,254


$ 3,583


$ 3,497


$ (4,855)


$ 26,401














EBITDA without Special Items













GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes


$ 15,292


$ 6,466


$ (2,658)


$ (882)


$ (5,036)


$ 13,182














Depreciation and Amortization


4,265


938


3,290


2,587


375


11,455

Interest Expense


1,365


581


5,705


554


(316)


7,889

EBITDA


20,922


7,985


6,337


2,259


(4,977)


32,526














Restructuring Expenses


531


-


-


13


(1)


543

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


129


-


108


237

Customer Program Wind Down


-


-


-


4,067


-


4,067

Special Items


531


-


129


4,080


107


4,847














EBITDA without Special Items


$ 21,453


$ 7,985


$ 6,466


$ 6,339


$ (4,870)


$ 37,373

% of Net Sales


11.1 %


13.0 %


10.1 %


9.6 %




9.7 %
















Three Months Ended December 31, 2024

(In thousands, unaudited)


Vehicle
Control


Temperature
Control


Nissens
Automotive


Engineered
Solutions


All Other


Consolidated

Operating Income













GAAP Operating Income (Loss)


$ 15,621


$ 3,635


$ (2,768)


$ 1,766


$ (14,374)


$ 3,880














Restructuring Expenses


1,536


169


-


189


-


1,894

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


3,165


-


8,907


12,072

Other Income, Net


6


(2)


(12)


(62)


-


(70)

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)


$ 17,163


$ 3,802


$ 385


$ 1,893


$ (5,467)


$ 17,776














EBITDA without Special Items













GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes


$ 14,893


$ 4,216


$ (6,087)


$ 2,184


$ (15,144)


$ 62














Depreciation And Amortization


3,860


827


1,943


2,368


407


9,405

Interest Expense


484


312


4,147


560


45


5,548

EBITDA


19,237


5,355


3


5,112


(14,692)


15,015














Restructuring Expenses


1,536


169


-


189


-


1,894

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


3,165


-


8,907


12,072

Special Items


1,536


169


3,165


189


8,907


13,966














EBITDA without Special Items


$ 20,773


$ 5,524


$ 3,168


$ 5,301


$ (5,785)


$ 28,981

% of Net Sales


11.1 %


9.5 %


8.9 %


8.5 %




8.4 %















Management believes that Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments




Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

(In thousands; unaudited)


Vehicle
Control


Temperature
Control


Nissens
Automotive


Engineered
Solutions


All Other


Consolidated

Operating Income













GAAP Operating Income (Loss)


$ 65,796


$ 61,485


$ 26,900


$ 10,598


$ (28,272)


$ 136,507














Restructuring Expenses


2,271


190


-


118


1


2,580

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


8,006


-


577


8,583

Customer Program Wind Down


-


-


-


4,067


-


4,067

Other (Income) Expense, Net


154


(373)


(99)


(20)


-


(338)

Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)


$ 68,221


$ 61,302


$ 34,807


$ 14,763


$ (27,694)


$ 151,399














EBITDA without Special Items













GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes


$ 62,040


$ 61,139


$ 5,384


$ 10,776


$ (28,816)


$ 110,523














Depreciation and Amortization


16,178


3,285


12,935


10,088


1,362


43,848

Interest Expense


5,185


2,469


22,160


2,071


(546)


31,339

EBITDA


83,403


66,893


40,479


22,935


(28,000)


185,710














Restructuring Expenses


2,271


190


-


118


1


2,580

Acquisition & Integration Expenses


-


-


8,006


-


577


8,583

Customer Program Wind Down


-


-


-


4,067


-


4,067

Special Items


2,271


190


8,006


4,185


578


15,230














EBITDA without Special Items


$ 85,674


$ 67,083


$ 48,485


$ 27,120


$ (27,422)


$ 200,940

% of Net Sales


10.9 %


15.7 %


15.9 %


9.9 %




11.2 %
















Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024

(In thousands; unaudited)


Vehicle
Control


Temperature
Control


Nissens
Automotive


Engineered
Solutions


All Other


Consolidated

Operating Income













GAAP Operating Income (Loss)


$ 67,306


$ 34,937


$ (2,768)


$ 14,820


$ (33,671)


$ 80,624














Restructuring and Integration Expenses


4,248


847


-


843


1,730


7,668

Acquisition Expenses


-


-


3,165


-


10,311


13,476

Other Income (Loss), Net


6


(2)


(12)


(67)


-


(75)

Non-GAAP Operating Income


$ 71,560


$ 35,782


$ 385


$ 15,596


$ (21,630)


$ 101,693














EBITDA without Special Items













GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes


$ 61,119


$ 36,612


$ (6,087)


$ 16,666


$ (34,321)


$ 73,989














Depreciation And Amortization


14,841


3,307


1,943


9,608


1,714


31,413

Interest Expense


5,976


2,360


4,147


2,364


(1,335)


13,512

EBITDA


81,936


42,279


3


28,638


(33,942)


118,914














Restructuring and Integration Expenses


4,248


847


-


843


1,730


7,668

Acquisition Expenses


-


-


3,165


-


10,311


13,476

Special Items


4,248


847


3,165


843


12,041


21,144














EBITDA without Special Items


$ 86,184


$ 43,126


$ 3,168


$ 29,481


$ (21,901)


$ 140,058

% of Net Sales


11.3 %


11.3 %


8.9 %


10.3 %




9.6 %















Management believes that Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets


(In thousands)


December 2025

December 2024

ASSETS

Cash


$ 72,031


$ 44,426






Accounts Receivable, Gross


242,063


216,191

Allowance For Expected Credit Losses


10,043


5,472

Accounts Receivable, Net


232,020


210,719






Inventories


712,151


624,913

Unreturned Customer Inventory


15,771


16,163

Other Current Assets


18,477


25,703

Total Current Assets


1,050,450


921,924






Property, Plant And Equipment, Net


188,562


168,735

Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets


105,178


109,899

Goodwill


256,159


241,418

Customer Relationships Intangibles, Net


212,056


210,430

Other Intangibles, Net


99,102


90,540

Deferred Income Taxes


25,384


13,199

Investment In Unconsolidated Affiliates


26,310


24,842

Other Assets


32,040


33,139

Total Assets


$ 1,995,241


$ 1,814,126






LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current Portion Of Revolving Credit Facility


$ 30,000


$ 10,800

Current Portion Of Term Loan And Other Debt


21,988


16,317

Accounts Payable


169,089


148,009

Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses


79,526


84,936

Accrued Customer Returns


49,554


46,471

Accrued Core Liability


12,528


12,807

Accrued Rebates


84,494


76,168

Payroll And Commissions


46,135


40,964

Total Current Liabilities


493,314


436,472






Long-term Debt


566,727


535,197

Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities


93,381


98,214

Accrued Asbestos Liabilities


112,625


84,568

Other Accrued Liabilities


30,932


29,593






Total Liabilities


1,296,979


1,184,044






Total SMP Stockholders' Equity


683,699


615,745

Noncontrolling Interest


14,563


14,337

Total Stockholders' Equity


698,262


630,082






Total Liabilities And Stockholders' Equity


$ 1,995,241


$ 1,814,126

Standard Motor Products, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows






Twelve Months Ended


December 31,

(In thousands)

2025


2024

Cash Flows From Operating Activities




Net Earnings

$ 42,208


$ 28,476

Adjustments To Reconcile Net Earnings To Net Cash Used In Operating Activities:




Depreciation And Amortization

43,848


31,413

Loss From Discontinued Operations, Net Of Taxes

37,698


26,128

Other

14,918


2,212

Change In Assets And Liabilities:




Accounts Receivable

(16,767)


(8,753)

Inventory

(81,629)


(36,883)

Accounts Payable

14,601


8,166

Prepaid Expenses And Other Current Assets

6,655


856

Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses

(6,110)


24,170

Other

2,018


908

Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities

57,440


76,693





Cash Flows From Investing Activities




Acquisitions of and Investments in Businesses

-


(372,491)

Capital Expenditures

(38,724)


(44,018)

Other Investing Activities

3,060


(2,174)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities

(35,664)


(418,683)





Cash Flows From Financing Activities




Net Change In Debt

27,725


392,630

Purchase Of Treasury Stock

-


(10,428)

Dividends Paid

(27,272)


(25,341)

Dividends Paid to Noncontrolling Interest

(785)


(2,347)

Payments Of Debt Issuance Costs

-


(5,133)

Other Financing Activities

63


166

Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Investing Activities

(269)


349,547





Effect Of Exchange Rate Changes On Cash

6,098


4,343

Net Increase In Cash

27,605


11,900

Cash At Beginning Of Period

44,426


32,526

Cash At End Of Period

$ 72,031


$ 44,426

SOURCE Standard Motor Products, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
