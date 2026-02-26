Standard Motor Products, Inc. Releases 2025 Fourth Quarter and Year-End Results

- Fourth Quarter net sales of $385.1 million up 12.2%, and up 4.3% excluding Nissens
- Full year net sales of $1.79 billion, up 22.4%, with growth of 4.0% excluding Nissens
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share up 19.1% in Q4 and up 26.8% for the full year
- Adjusted EBITDA margin improved 130 bps in Q4 and 160 bps for the full year
- Guidance of low to mid-single digit sales growth with adjusted EBITDA margin of 11%-12%
NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE: SMP), a leading automotive parts manufacturer and distributor, reported today its consolidated financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.
Net sales for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $385.1 million, compared to consolidated net sales of $343.4 million during the same quarter in 2024. Earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $9.2 million or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to loss of $0.8 million or $0.04 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $12.8 million or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $10.5 million or $0.47 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Consolidated net sales for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, were $1.79 billion, compared to consolidated net sales of $1.46 billion during the comparable period in 2024. Earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, were $79.0 million or $3.52 per diluted share, compared to $53.6 million or $2.41 per diluted share in the comparable period of 2024. Excluding non-operational gains and losses identified on the attached reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP measures, earnings from continuing operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 were $90.3 million or $4.02 per diluted share and $70.5 million or $3.17 per diluted share, respectively.
Mr. Eric Sills, Standard Motor Products' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, "We were very pleased with our results in the period as the strong performance we experienced throughout the year continued. Sales for the quarter were up 12.2%, and up 22.4% for the full year. Excluding the impact of Nissens Automotive, sales for the quarter and year were up 4.3% and 4.0%, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were up 19.1% for the quarter and 26.8% for the year."
Fourth Quarter Highlights:
North American Aftermarket
- Vehicle Control sales increased 3.3% in the fourth quarter, with full-year performance of 3.0% growth. The solid results in the quarter were due to a combination of factors including favorable customer order patterns, general strength across our non-discretionary categories, and the on-going benefit from our customers' footprint expansion activities. Customer POS remained healthy in the quarter, continuing a trend we have seen throughout the year.
- Temperature Control sales increased an impressive 5.9% in the quarter versus a challenging compare of 30% in last year's fourth quarter and finished the year up 12.2%. This has been another very strong year for the segment, as the season for this business appears to be starting earlier and lasting longer. In addition to weather patterns that drive demand, we believe our strong brand recognition among professional installers has helped increase our customers' share of the market.
- Both North American aftermarket segments experienced a modest sales lift from tariff passthroughs implemented in the second half of the year, tempered by some compression of gross margins from passing through tariffs at cost.
Nissens
Nissens delivered another solid quarterly performance with sales of $64.1 million. For 2025, Nissens contributed $305.4 million in sales with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.9%. Nissens continues to gain share in its markets driven by strong brand awareness and operational excellence, and we expect this outperformance to continue. In November, we completed our first full year of ownership, and heading into 2026 we expect to begin to realize some of the benefits from synergy and integration efforts, including a modest uplift from recently launched new product categories and expanding growth synergies through cross-selling opportunities.
Engineered Solutions
Engineered Solutions sales saw some rebound in the quarter with 6.3% growth over last year's quarter, primarily driven by timing of orders in our powersports-related categories. For the full year, the segment posted a 3.8% decline in sales as it was impacted by cyclical softness across global end markets, but we were pleased to see sequential recovery in the second half of the year. We also made the decision to wind down certain customer programs in the quarter, for which we incurred some one-time costs. We believe the segment has seen demand stabilize and should experience more stable quarterly performance moving into 2026.
Profitability & Balance Sheet
Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter increased to $37.4 million, an improvement of 130 bps to 9.7% of net sales. On a year-to-date basis, adjusted EBITDA increased to $200.9 million, showing an improvement of 160 bps to 11.2% of net sales, exceeding our guidance of 10.5% - 11%. The increases were driven by strong performance in our North American and Nissens aftermarket businesses. Nissens contributed $6.5 million and $48.5 million of adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter and full year, respectively.
From a balance sheet perspective, our cash flows and borrowings were in line with expectations. Total net debt at quarter-end stood at $546.7 million, primarily reflecting additional borrowings related to our Nissens acquisition and seasonal working capital build. Our debt leverage stood at 2.7x at the end of the quarter and we continue to target reducing debt levels to 2.0x adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2026.
2026 Guidance
Our outlook for the full year of 2026 includes an expectation that sales growth will be in the low to mid-single digit range driven by ongoing tailwinds for professional grade non-discretionary products in the North American aftermarket, continuing momentum in our European business, and while always the most volatile, a more stable performance in Engineered Solutions. Further, we expect Adjusted EBITDA will be in a range of 11.0%-12.0% that should be aided by initiatives we have underway to drive ongoing profitability gains. As we lap the implementation of tariff-related pricing, we expect a slight increase in sales from higher pricing, but some continued margin compression from pass-through at our cost.
This guidance is based on tariffs in place before the recent Supreme Court ruling on IEEPA tariffs and the announcement of new Section 122 tariffs, and any impact thereof. We will continue to monitor the shifting tariff landscape, and plan to implement changes as necessary.
Dividends
The Board of Directors has approved an increase in its quarterly common stock dividend from thirty-one cents per share to thirty-three cents per share, payable on March 2, 2026, to shareholders of record on February 16, 2026.
Closing Remarks
In closing, Mr. Sills commented, "Our North American and Nissens aftermarket businesses led the way in this year's strong performance. The global aftermarket continues to be resilient and demand for our products remains strong, driven by the quality, brand recognition and high levels of customer service we provide. We are optimistic heading into 2026 and think we are well positioned to capitalize on favorable trends to drive growth and increased shareholder value. I would like to thank our employees for their hard work and commitment to our continued success."
Conference Call
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three Months Ended
December 31,
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
(Unaudited)
Net sales
$ 385,090
$ 343,352
$ 1,791,158
$ 1,463,849
Cost of sales
263,087
242,366
1,231,750
1,040,528
Gross profit
122,003
100,986
559,408
423,321
Selling, general and administrative expenses
99,906
95,282
420,659
335,104
Restructuring and integration expenses
543
1,894
2,580
7,668
Other income, net
19
70
338
75
Operating income
21,573
3,880
136,507
80,624
Other non-operating income (expense), net
(502)
1,730
5,355
6,877
Interest expense
7,889
5,548
31,339
13,512
Earnings from continuing operations before income taxes
13,182
62
110,523
73,989
Provision for income taxes
3,750
667
30,617
19,385
Earnings (loss) from continuing operations
9,432
(605)
79,906
54,604
Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(1,329)
(1,401)
(37,698)
(26,128)
Net earnings (loss)
8,103
(2,006)
42,208
28,476
Net earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest
241
191
873
976
Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP
$ 7,862
$ (2,197)
$ 41,335
$ 27,500
Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP
Continuing operations
$ 9,191
$ (796)
$ 79,033
$ 53,628
Discontinued operations
(1,329)
(1,401)
(37,698)
(26,128)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP
$ 7,862
$ (2,197)
$ 41,335
$ 27,500
Per common share data
Basic:
Continuing operations
$ 0.42
$ (0.04)
$ 3.59
$ 2.46
Discontinued operations
(0.06)
(0.06)
(1.71)
(1.20)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP per common share
$ 0.36
$ (0.10)
$ 1.88
$ 1.26
Diluted:
Continuing operations
$ 0.41
$ (0.04)
$ 3.52
$ 2.41
Discontinued operations
(0.06)
(0.06)
(1.68)
(1.17)
Net earnings (loss) attributable to SMP per common share
$ 0.35
$ (0.10)
$ 1.84
$ 1.24
Dividend declared per common share
$ 0.31
$ 0.29
$ 1.24
$ 1.16
Weighted average number of common shares, basic
22,080,526
21,798,092
21,986,301
21,801,141
Weighted average number of common shares, diluted
22,669,246
22,286,577
22,483,591
22,237,060
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Segment Revenues
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2025
2024
2025
2024
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Vehicle Control
Engine Management (Ignition, Emissions and Fuel Delivery)
$ 118,184
$ 114,414
$ 486,203
$ 467,460
Electrical and Safety
63,599
56,589
241,938
229,361
Wire Sets and Other
11,886
16,415
57,251
65,739
Total Vehicle Control
193,669
187,418
785,392
762,560
Temperature Control
AC System Components
30,780
29,298
316,781
274,926
Other Thermal Components
30,682
28,716
109,586
105,162
Total Temperature Control
61,462
58,014
426,367
380,088
Nissens Automotive
Air Conditioning
22,711
9,214
126,727
9,214
Engine Cooling
31,366
19,287
126,389
19,287
Engine Efficiency
10,044
7,244
52,261
7,244
Total Nissens Automotive
64,121
35,745
305,377
35,745
Engineered Solutions
Light Vehicle
19,726
20,772
84,887
91,548
Commercial Vehicle
19,687
20,155
81,239
89,171
Construction/Agriculture
7,763
8,201
35,618
35,832
All Other
18,886
13,047
72,740
68,905
Total Engineered Solutions
66,062
62,175
274,484
285,456
Other
(224)
-
(462)
-
Total
$ 385,090
$ 343,352
$ 1,791,158
$ 1,463,849
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Segment Operating Profit
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(in thousands; percentage of net sales)
(Unaudited)
Gross Margin
Vehicle Control
$ 62,130
32.1 %
$ 59,565
31.8 %
$ 247,105
31.5 %
$ 244,085
32.0 %
Temperature Control
22,914
37.3 %
19,171
33.0 %
144,821
34.0 %
117,792
31.0 %
Nissens Automotive
27,160
42.4 %
14,590
40.8 %
126,640
41.5 %
14,590
40.8 %
Engineered Solutions
11,879
18.0 %
10,725
17.2 %
49,132
17.9 %
49,919
17.5 %
All Other
-
-
-
-
Subtotal
$ 124,083
32.2 %
$ 104,051
30.3 %
$ 567,698
31.7 %
$ 426,386
29.1 %
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
- %
(3,065)
-0.9 %
(6,210)
-0.3 %
(3,065)
-0.2 %
Customer Program Wind Down
(2,080)
-0.5 %
-
- %
(2,080)
-0.1 %
-
- %
Gross Margin
$ 122,003
31.7 %
$ 100,986
29.4 %
$ 559,408
31.2 %
$ 423,321
28.9 %
Selling, General & Administrative
Vehicle Control
$ 45,209
23.3 %
$ 42,402
22.6 %
$ 178,885
22.8 %
$ 172,525
22.6 %
Temperature Control
15,660
25.5 %
15,369
26.5 %
83,519
19.6 %
82,010
21.6 %
Nissens Automotive
23,575
36.8 %
14,205
39.7 %
91,832
30.1 %
14,205
39.7 %
Engineered Solutions
8,384
12.7 %
8,832
14.2 %
34,370
12.5 %
34,323
12.0 %
All Other
4,854
5,467
27,693
21,630
Subtotal
$ 97,682
25.4 %
$ 86,275
25.1 %
$ 416,299
23.2 %
$ 324,693
22.2 %
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
237
0.1 %
9,007
2.6 %
2,373
0.1 %
10,411
0.7 %
Customer Program Wind Down
1,987
0.5 %
-
- %
1,987
0.1 %
-
- %
Selling, General & Administrative
$ 99,906
25.9 %
$ 95,282
27.8 %
$ 420,659
23.5 %
$ 335,104
22.9 %
Operating Income
Vehicle Control
$ 16,921
8.7 %
$ 17,163
9.2 %
$ 68,220
8.7 %
$ 71,560
9.4 %
Temperature Control
7,254
11.8 %
3,802
6.6 %
61,302
14.4 %
35,782
9.4 %
Nissens Automotive
3,585
5.6 %
385
1.1 %
34,808
11.4 %
385
1.1 %
Engineered Solutions
3,495
5.3 %
1,893
3.0 %
14,762
5.4 %
15,596
5.5 %
All Other
(4,854)
(5,467)
(27,693)
(21,630)
Subtotal
$ 26,401
6.9 %
$ 17,776
5.2 %
$ 151,399
8.5 %
$ 101,693
6.9 %
Restructuring
(543)
-0.1 %
(1,894)
-0.6 %
(2,580)
-0.1 %
(7,668)
-0.5 %
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
(237)
-0.1 %
(12,072)
-3.5 %
(8,583)
-0.5 %
(13,476)
-0.9 %
Customer Program Wind Down
(4,067)
-1.1 %
-
- %
(4,067)
-0.2 %
-
- %
Other Income, Net
19
- %
70
- %
338
- %
75
- %
Operating Income
$ 21,573
5.6 %
$ 3,880
1.1 %
$ 136,507
7.6 %
$ 80,624
5.5 %
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures
Three Months Ended December 31,
Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2025
2024
2025
2024
(In thousands, except per share amounts; unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Earnings from Continuing Operations Attributable To SMP
GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations
$ 9,191
$ (796)
$ 79,033
$ 53,628
Restructuring Expenses
543
1,894
2,580
7,668
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
237
13,041
8,583
15,245
Customer Program Wind Down
4,067
-
4,067
-
Certain Tax Credits And Production Deductions Finalized In Period
-
-
-
(380)
Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items
(1,260)
(3,631)
(3,960)
(5,705)
Non-GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations
$ 12,778
$ 10,508
$ 90,303
$ 70,456
Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations Attributable to SMP
GAAP Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share from Continuing Operations
$ 0.41
$ (0.04)
$ 3.52
$ 2.41
Restructuring Expenses
0.02
0.08
0.11
0.34
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
0.01
0.59
0.38
0.69
Customer Program Wind Down
0.18
-
0.18
-
Certain Tax Credits And Production Deductions Finalized In Period
-
-
-
(0.02)
Income Tax Effect Related To Reconciling Items
(0.06)
(0.16)
(0.17)
(0.25)
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations
$ 0.56
$ 0.47
$ 4.02
$ 3.17
Operating Income
GAAP Operating Income
$ 21,573
$ 3,880
$ 136,507
$ 80,624
Restructuring Expenses
543
1,894
2,580
7,668
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
237
12,072
8,583
13,476
Customer Program Wind Down
4,067
-
4,067
-
Other Income, Net
(19)
(70)
(338)
(75)
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$ 26,401
$ 17,776
$ 151,399
$ 101,693
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Earnings from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
$ 13,182
$ 62
$ 110,523
$ 73,989
Depreciation and Amortization
11,455
9,405
43,848
31,413
Interest Expense
7,889
5,548
31,339
13,512
EBITDA
32,526
15,015
185,710
118,914
Restructuring Expenses
543
1,894
2,580
7,668
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
237
12,072
8,583
13,476
Customer Program Wind Down
4,067
-
4,067
-
Special Items
4,847
13,966
15,230
21,144
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 37,373
$ 28,981
$ 200,940
$ 140,058
Management believes that Non-GAAP earnings from continuing operations and Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share from continuing operations which are attributable to SMP, and Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025
(In thousands, unaudited)
Vehicle
Temperature
Nissens
Engineered
All Other
Consolidated
Operating Income
GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
$ 16,339
$ 7,315
$ 3,468
$ (587)
$ (4,962)
$ 21,573
Restructuring Expenses
531
-
-
13
(1)
543
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
129
-
108
237
Customer Program Wind Down
-
-
-
4,067
-
4,067
Other (Income) Expense, Net
52
(61)
(14)
4
-
(19)
Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
$ 16,922
$ 7,254
$ 3,583
$ 3,497
$ (4,855)
$ 26,401
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
$ 15,292
$ 6,466
$ (2,658)
$ (882)
$ (5,036)
$ 13,182
Depreciation and Amortization
4,265
938
3,290
2,587
375
11,455
Interest Expense
1,365
581
5,705
554
(316)
7,889
EBITDA
20,922
7,985
6,337
2,259
(4,977)
32,526
Restructuring Expenses
531
-
-
13
(1)
543
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
129
-
108
237
Customer Program Wind Down
-
-
-
4,067
-
4,067
Special Items
531
-
129
4,080
107
4,847
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 21,453
$ 7,985
$ 6,466
$ 6,339
$ (4,870)
$ 37,373
% of Net Sales
11.1 %
13.0 %
10.1 %
9.6 %
9.7 %
Three Months Ended December 31, 2024
(In thousands, unaudited)
Vehicle
Temperature
Nissens
Engineered
All Other
Consolidated
Operating Income
GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
$ 15,621
$ 3,635
$ (2,768)
$ 1,766
$ (14,374)
$ 3,880
Restructuring Expenses
1,536
169
-
189
-
1,894
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
3,165
-
8,907
12,072
Other Income, Net
6
(2)
(12)
(62)
-
(70)
Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
$ 17,163
$ 3,802
$ 385
$ 1,893
$ (5,467)
$ 17,776
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
$ 14,893
$ 4,216
$ (6,087)
$ 2,184
$ (15,144)
$ 62
Depreciation And Amortization
3,860
827
1,943
2,368
407
9,405
Interest Expense
484
312
4,147
560
45
5,548
EBITDA
19,237
5,355
3
5,112
(14,692)
15,015
Restructuring Expenses
1,536
169
-
189
-
1,894
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
3,165
-
8,907
12,072
Special Items
1,536
169
3,165
189
8,907
13,966
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 20,773
$ 5,524
$ 3,168
$ 5,301
$ (5,785)
$ 28,981
% of Net Sales
11.1 %
9.5 %
8.9 %
8.5 %
8.4 %
Management believes that Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures by Segments
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025
(In thousands; unaudited)
Vehicle
Temperature
Nissens
Engineered
All Other
Consolidated
Operating Income
GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
$ 65,796
$ 61,485
$ 26,900
$ 10,598
$ (28,272)
$ 136,507
Restructuring Expenses
2,271
190
-
118
1
2,580
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
8,006
-
577
8,583
Customer Program Wind Down
-
-
-
4,067
-
4,067
Other (Income) Expense, Net
154
(373)
(99)
(20)
-
(338)
Non-GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
$ 68,221
$ 61,302
$ 34,807
$ 14,763
$ (27,694)
$ 151,399
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
$ 62,040
$ 61,139
$ 5,384
$ 10,776
$ (28,816)
$ 110,523
Depreciation and Amortization
16,178
3,285
12,935
10,088
1,362
43,848
Interest Expense
5,185
2,469
22,160
2,071
(546)
31,339
EBITDA
83,403
66,893
40,479
22,935
(28,000)
185,710
Restructuring Expenses
2,271
190
-
118
1
2,580
Acquisition & Integration Expenses
-
-
8,006
-
577
8,583
Customer Program Wind Down
-
-
-
4,067
-
4,067
Special Items
2,271
190
8,006
4,185
578
15,230
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 85,674
$ 67,083
$ 48,485
$ 27,120
$ (27,422)
$ 200,940
% of Net Sales
10.9 %
15.7 %
15.9 %
9.9 %
11.2 %
Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024
(In thousands; unaudited)
Vehicle
Temperature
Nissens
Engineered
All Other
Consolidated
Operating Income
GAAP Operating Income (Loss)
$ 67,306
$ 34,937
$ (2,768)
$ 14,820
$ (33,671)
$ 80,624
Restructuring and Integration Expenses
4,248
847
-
843
1,730
7,668
Acquisition Expenses
-
-
3,165
-
10,311
13,476
Other Income (Loss), Net
6
(2)
(12)
(67)
-
(75)
Non-GAAP Operating Income
$ 71,560
$ 35,782
$ 385
$ 15,596
$ (21,630)
$ 101,693
EBITDA without Special Items
GAAP Earnings (Loss) from Continuing Operations Before Taxes
$ 61,119
$ 36,612
$ (6,087)
$ 16,666
$ (34,321)
$ 73,989
Depreciation And Amortization
14,841
3,307
1,943
9,608
1,714
31,413
Interest Expense
5,976
2,360
4,147
2,364
(1,335)
13,512
EBITDA
81,936
42,279
3
28,638
(33,942)
118,914
Restructuring and Integration Expenses
4,248
847
-
843
1,730
7,668
Acquisition Expenses
-
-
3,165
-
10,311
13,476
Special Items
4,248
847
3,165
843
12,041
21,144
EBITDA without Special Items
$ 86,184
$ 43,126
$ 3,168
$ 29,481
$ (21,901)
$ 140,058
% of Net Sales
11.3 %
11.3 %
8.9 %
10.3 %
9.6 %
Management believes that Non-GAAP operating income and EBITDA without special items, each of which are Non-GAAP measurements and are adjusted for special items, are meaningful to investors because they provide a view of the company with respect to ongoing operating results. Special items represent significant charges or credits that are important to an understanding of the company's overall operating results in the periods presented. Such Non-GAAP measurements are not recognized in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and should not be viewed as an alternative to GAAP measures of performance.
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
December 2025
December 2024
ASSETS
Cash
$ 72,031
$ 44,426
Accounts Receivable, Gross
242,063
216,191
Allowance For Expected Credit Losses
10,043
5,472
Accounts Receivable, Net
232,020
210,719
Inventories
712,151
624,913
Unreturned Customer Inventory
15,771
16,163
Other Current Assets
18,477
25,703
Total Current Assets
1,050,450
921,924
Property, Plant And Equipment, Net
188,562
168,735
Operating Lease Right-of-use Assets
105,178
109,899
Goodwill
256,159
241,418
Customer Relationships Intangibles, Net
212,056
210,430
Other Intangibles, Net
99,102
90,540
Deferred Income Taxes
25,384
13,199
Investment In Unconsolidated Affiliates
26,310
24,842
Other Assets
32,040
33,139
Total Assets
$ 1,995,241
$ 1,814,126
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current Portion Of Revolving Credit Facility
$ 30,000
$ 10,800
Current Portion Of Term Loan And Other Debt
21,988
16,317
Accounts Payable
169,089
148,009
Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses
79,526
84,936
Accrued Customer Returns
49,554
46,471
Accrued Core Liability
12,528
12,807
Accrued Rebates
84,494
76,168
Payroll And Commissions
46,135
40,964
Total Current Liabilities
493,314
436,472
Long-term Debt
566,727
535,197
Noncurrent Operating Lease Liabilities
93,381
98,214
Accrued Asbestos Liabilities
112,625
84,568
Other Accrued Liabilities
30,932
29,593
Total Liabilities
1,296,979
1,184,044
Total SMP Stockholders' Equity
683,699
615,745
Noncontrolling Interest
14,563
14,337
Total Stockholders' Equity
698,262
630,082
Total Liabilities And Stockholders' Equity
$ 1,995,241
$ 1,814,126
Standard Motor Products, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
(In thousands)
2025
2024
Cash Flows From Operating Activities
Net Earnings
$ 42,208
$ 28,476
Adjustments To Reconcile Net Earnings To Net Cash Used In Operating Activities:
Depreciation And Amortization
43,848
31,413
Loss From Discontinued Operations, Net Of Taxes
37,698
26,128
Other
14,918
2,212
Change In Assets And Liabilities:
Accounts Receivable
(16,767)
(8,753)
Inventory
(81,629)
(36,883)
Accounts Payable
14,601
8,166
Prepaid Expenses And Other Current Assets
6,655
856
Sundry Payables And Accrued Expenses
(6,110)
24,170
Other
2,018
908
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities
57,440
76,693
Cash Flows From Investing Activities
Acquisitions of and Investments in Businesses
-
(372,491)
Capital Expenditures
(38,724)
(44,018)
Other Investing Activities
3,060
(2,174)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities
(35,664)
(418,683)
Cash Flows From Financing Activities
Net Change In Debt
27,725
392,630
Purchase Of Treasury Stock
-
(10,428)
Dividends Paid
(27,272)
(25,341)
Dividends Paid to Noncontrolling Interest
(785)
(2,347)
Payments Of Debt Issuance Costs
-
(5,133)
Other Financing Activities
63
166
Net Cash Provided by (Used In) Investing Activities
(269)
349,547
Effect Of Exchange Rate Changes On Cash
6,098
4,343
Net Increase In Cash
27,605
11,900
Cash At Beginning Of Period
44,426
32,526
Cash At End Of Period
$ 72,031
$ 44,426
