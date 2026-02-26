Privia Health Group, Inc.: Privia Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results

All 2025 Operating and Financial Metrics At or Above High End of Guidance Ranges

Full-year 2025 Net Income +59.3% from 2024

Full-year 2025 Adjusted EBITDA of $125.5 Million, +38.8% from 2024

Full-year 2025 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities of $163.4 Million- +49.5% from 2024; Year-end 2025 Cash Balance of $479.7 Million and No Debt

2026 Guidance Reflects ~20% Adjusted EBITDA Growth at Midpoint



ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Privia Health Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRVA) today announced financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Each of the Company's operating and financial performance metrics were at or above the high end of its guidance ranges for 2025, as highlighted below.

Full-Year Performance

For the Years Ended December 31, ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 Change (%)- Total revenue - 2,122.8 - 1,736.4 22.3 - Gross profit - 453.0 - 397.7 13.9 - Operating income - 34.2 - 17.0 101.6 - Net incomea - 22.9 - 14.4 59.3 - Non-GAAP adjusted net incomeb - 127.7 - 97.6 30.8 - Net income per diluted share - 0.18 - 0.11 63.6 - Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted shareb - 0.99 - 0.78 26.9 -

- Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding. a. Net income for full-year 2025 included $71.1 million in non-cash stock compensation expense and $10.3 million in non-recurring, and other expenses. Net income for full-year 2024 included $56.7 million in non-cash stock compensation expense and $9.5 million in non-recurring, and other expenses. b. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.



Key Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Metrics c

For the Years Ended December 31, ($ in millions) 2025 2024 Change (%)* Implemented Providers 5,380 4,789 12.3 - Attributed Lives 1,541,000 1,256,000 22.7 - Practice Collections - 3,470.5 - 2,968.0 16.9 - Care Margin - 462.2 - 403.9 14.4 - Platform Contribution - 234.8 - 195.6 20.0 - Adjusted EBITDA - 125.5 - 90.5 38.8 -

- Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.



Full-Year 2025 Actual Performance versus Guidance c

Initial FY 2025 Guidanced Updated FY 2025 Guidanced FY 2025 ($ in millions) Low High at November 6, 2025 Actual Implemented Providers 5,200 5,300 5,300 - 5,350 5,380 Attributed Lives 1,300,000 1,400,000 1,400,000 - 1,425,000 1,541,000 Practice Collections - 3,150 - 3,250 $3,450 - $3,500 - 3,470.5 GAAP Revenue - 1,800 - 1,900 $2,050 - $2,100 - 2,122.8 Care Margin - 435 - 445 $455 - $460 - 462.2 Platform Contribution - 208 - 218 $230 - $235 - 234.8 Adjusted EBITDA - 105 - 110 $118 - $121 - 125.5

c. Reconciliations of Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release. d. Management had not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures of Gross Profit and Net Income. This is because the Company could not have predicted with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable efforts the ultimate outcome of certain GAAP components of such reconciliations due to market-related assumptions not within our control as well as certain legal or advisory costs, tax costs or other costs that have arisen. For these reasons, management is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of the directly comparable GAAP measures.



Fourth Quarter Performance

For the Three Months Ended December 31, ($ in millions, except per share amounts) 2025 2024 Change (%)- Total revenue - 541.2 - 460.9 17.4 - Gross profit - 114.0 - 106.1 7.4 - Operating income - 11.3 - 5.2 114.9 - Net incomee - 9.2 - 4.4 108.0 - Non-GAAP adjusted net incomef - 32.0 - 26.5 20.8 - Net income per diluted share - 0.07 - 0.03 133.3 - Non-GAAP adjusted net income per diluted sharef - 0.25 - 0.21 19.0 -

- Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding. e. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2025 included $15.5 million in non-cash stock compensation expense and $2.1 million in non-recurring and other expenses. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 included $15.3 million in non-cash stock compensation expense and $2.5 million in legal and other expenses. f. Reconciliations of non-GAAP adjusted net income and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.



Key Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Metrics g

For the Three Months Ended December 31, ($ in millions) 2025 2024 Change (%) Practice Collections - 868.6 - 792.5 9.6 - Care Margin - 116.5 - 107.7 8.1 - Platform Contribution - 55.1 - 53.2 3.4 - Adjusted EBITDA - 31.5 - 24.9 26.4 -

g. Reconciliations of Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA and other non-GAAP financial measures are presented in tables near the end of this press release.



Capital Resources and Cash Flow

The Company's balance sheet at December 31, 2025 included $479.7 million of cash and cash equivalents and no debt. Full-year 2025 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities was $163.4 million compared to $109.3 million in 2024 (+49.5%) with de minimis capital expenditures. Free Cash flow for the year ended December 31, 2025 was $163.4 million compared to $109.3 million in the prior year (+49.6%).

2026 Financial and Business Outlook g h i

Privia Health's key areas of focus in 2026 include:

Organic provider growth in existing states;

Continuing to perform in value-based risk arrangements for positive margin contribution in challenging Medicare Advantage (MA) market;

Achieving operating leverage to drive Adjusted EBITDA growth, and converting approximately 80% of Adjusted EBITDA to Free Cash Flow; and

Pursuing disciplined and strategic business development activities to enter new states and expand in existing states to increase overall addressable market.

The Company's 2026 operating and financial guidance is as follows h i j-

FY 2025 FY 2026 Guidanceh Y-Y % Change from FY 2025 ($ in millions) Actual Low High Low High Implemented Providers 5,380 5,900 6,000 9.7 - 11.5 - Attributed Lives 1,541,000 1,550,000 1,600,000 0.6 - 3.8 - Practice Collections - 3,470.5 - 3,650 - 3,750 5.2 - 8.1 - GAAP Revenue - 2,122.8 - 2,350 - 2,450 10.7 - 15.4 - Care Margin - 462.2 - 515 - 530 11.4 - 14.7 - Platform Contribution - 234.8 - 260 - 270 10.7 - 15.0 - Adjusted EBITDA - 125.5 - 145 - 155 15.5 - 23.5 -

- Expect approximately 80% of Adjusted EBITDA to convert to free cash flow in full-year 2026 - ExpectExpect to end full-year 2026 with approximately $600 million in cash and cash equivalents - ExpectGuidance does not assume any new business development activity h. Management has not reconciled forward-looking non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures of Gross Profit and Net Income. This is because the Company cannot predict with reasonable certainty and without unreasonable efforts the ultimate outcome of certain GAAP components of such reconciliations due to market-related assumptions that are not within our control as well as certain legal or advisory costs, tax costs or other costs that may arise. For these reasons, management is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures. i. See "Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information as to how the Company defines and calculates Implemented Providers, Attributed Lives, Practice Collections, Care Margin, Platform Contribution and Adjusted EBITDA, and for a reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP measures to Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share. Certain non-recurring or non-cash and other expenses will be treated as an add back in the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA, and the reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share, the details of which can be found in the Reconciliation schedules near the end of this and in future quarterly financial press releases. j. Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.



About Privia Health

Privia Health is one of the largest physician enablement companies in the United States with a presence in 24 states and the District of Columbia. Privia builds scaled provider networks with primary-care centric medical groups, risk-bearing entities, a physician-led governance structure, and the Privia Platform comprising an extensive suite of technology and service solutions. Privia collaborates with medical groups, health plans and health systems to optimize 1,300+ physician practices, improve the patient experience for 5.8+ million patients, and reward 5,300+ physicians and advanced practitioners for delivering high-value care.

Privia's mission is to transform healthcare delivery to achieve better outcomes, lower costs, and improve the health of communities and the well-being of providers. For more information, visit priviahealth.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company reports and discusses its operating results using financial measures consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). From time to time, in press releases, financial presentations, earnings conference calls or otherwise, the Company may disclose certain non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release should not be viewed as alternatives or substitutes for the Company's reported GAAP results. A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is set forth in the tables that accompany this release.

The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this press release are relevant and provide useful information to the Company's management, investors, and other interested parties about the Company's operating performance because the measures allow them to understand and compare the Company's actual and expected operating results during the prior, current and future periods in a more consistent manner. The non-GAAP measures presented in this press release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP and reflect an additional way of viewing aspects of the Company's operations that, when viewed with GAAP results and the accompanying reconciliations to corresponding GAAP financial measures, provides a more complete understanding of the results of operations and trends affecting the Company's business. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Privia Health Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations(k)

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (unaudited) (unaudited) Revenue - 541,173 - 460,900 - 2,122,842 - 1,736,390 Operating expenses: Provider expense 424,670 353,164 1,660,680 1,332,537 Cost of platform 66,848 59,769 252,732 227,000 Sales and marketing 6,449 6,462 27,136 26,446 General and administrative 29,271 34,425 138,152 126,157 Depreciation and amortization 2,657 1,832 9,907 7,268 Total operating expenses 529,895 455,652 2,088,607 1,719,408 Operating income 11,278 5,248 34,235 16,982 Interest income, net 2,093 2,774 9,703 10,888 Income before provision for income taxes 13,371 8,022 43,938 27,870 Provision for income taxes 2,786 2,655 14,212 10,826 Net income 10,585 5,367 29,726 17,044 Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,434 968 6,807 2,659 Net income income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. - 9,151 - 4,399 - 22,919 - 14,385 Net income income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders - basic - 0.07 - 0.04 - 0.19 - 0.12 Net income income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders - diluted - 0.07 - 0.03 - 0.18 - 0.11 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 123,188,466 120,135,843 122,176,587 119,402,749 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 130,366,291 126,422,148 128,889,836 125,614,171

(k) Any slight variations in totals due to rounding.

Privia Health Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets(l)

(in thousands)

December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 479,685 - 491,149 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $15.4 million and $9.3 million 400,902 316,179 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,414 27,495 Total current assets 911,001 834,823 Non-current assets: Property and equipment, net 504 1,242 Right-of-use assets 8,794 4,828 Intangible assets, net 215,919 109,807 Goodwill 209,842 141,615 Deferred tax asset, net 2,274 26,383 Other non-current assets 21,044 17,085 Total non-current assets 458,377 300,960 Total assets - 1,369,378 - 1,135,783 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses - 96,804 - 81,986 Provider liability 469,516 364,607 Operating lease liabilities, current 2,200 2,553 Total current liabilities 568,520 449,146 Non-current liabilities: Operating lease liabilities, non-current 7,331 3,037 Other non-current liabilities 2,584 153 Total non-current liabilities 9,915 3,190 Total liabilities 578,435 452,336 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock 1,236 1,203 Additional paid-in capital 892,291 813,209 Accumulated deficit (156,310 - (179,229 - Total Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders' equity 737,217 635,183 Non-controlling interest 53,726 48,264 Total stockholders' equity 790,943 683,447 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 1,369,378 - 1,135,783

(l) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.

Privia Health Group, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 2024 Cash flows from operating activities Net income - 29,726 - 17,044 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 739 1,104 Amortization of intangibles 9,168 6,164 Stock-based compensation 71,068 56,680 Deferred income taxes 10,871 8,817 Changes in asset and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (36,668 - (19,824 - Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,599 - (8,970 - Other non-current assets and right-of-use assets (326 - (1,721 - Accounts payable and accrued expenses 14,824 19,905 Provider liability 65,629 32,942 Operating lease liabilities (2,459 - (2,699 - Other long-term liabilities 2,431 (160 - Net cash provided by operating activities 163,404 109,282 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (180,370 - (6,957 - Other (1,200 - (5,021 - Net cash used in investing activities (181,570 - (11,978 - Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from non-controlling interest - 1,653 Distribution to non-controlling interest (1,345 - - Proceeds from exercised stock options 8,047 2,681 Net cash provided by financing activities 6,702 4,334 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (11,464 - 101,638 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 491,149 389,511 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period - 479,685 - 491,149 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Interest paid - 251 - 285 Income taxes paid, net of refunds - 6,639 - 3,755

Additional Financial Information

Revenues disaggregated by source:

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, (Dollars in Thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 FFS-patient care - 364,406 - 312,295 - 1,360,235 - 1,146,156 FFS-administrative services 36,031 33,525 137,017 125,431 Capitated revenue 71,350 51,852 308,458 212,987 Shared savings 46,888 44,482 234,815 179,202 Care management fees (PMPM) 20,025 16,240 73,138 64,066 Other revenue 2,472 2,506 9,179 8,548 Total Revenue - 541,172 - 460,900 - 2,122,842 - 1,736,390



Liabilities for unpaid medical claims under at-risk capitation arrangements:

December 31, (Dollars in Thousands) 2025 2024 Balance, beginning of period - 66,355 - 67,138 Incurred health care costs Current year 303,075 208,341 Prior years (12,617 - 964 Total claims incurred 290,458 209,305 Claims paid Current year (232,079 - (157,375 - Prior years (45,745 - (52,713 - Total claims paid (277,824 - (210,088 - Balance, end of period - 78,989 - 66,355



Key Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Privia Health reviews a number of operating and financial metrics, including the following key metrics and non-GAAP financial measures, to evaluate the Company's business, measure performance, identify trends affecting the Company's business, formulate business plans, and make strategic decisions.

Key Metrics(m)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, (unaudited; $ in millions) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Implemented Providers(n) 5,380 4,789 5,380 4,789 Attributed Lives(o) 1,541,000 1,256,000 1,541,000 1,256,000 Practice Collections(p) - 868.6 - 792.5 - 3,470.5 - 2,968.0 (m) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding. (n) Implemented Providers is defined as the total of all service professionals at the end of a given period who billed for medical services, in both Owned and Non-Owned Medical Groups during that period. (o) Attributed Lives are defined as any patient that a payer deems attributed to Privia to deliver care as part of a value-based care arrangement through a provider of primary care services as of the end of a particular period. (p) Practice Collections are defined as the total collections from all practices in all markets and all sources of reimbursement that the Company receives for delivering care and providing Privia Health's platform and associated services. Practice Collections differ from revenue by including collections from Non-Owned Medical Groups.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures (q)(r)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Care Margin - 116,503 - 107,736 - 462,162 - 403,853 Platform Contribution - 55,067 - 53,246 - 234,821 - 195,634 Platform Contribution Margin 47.3% 49.4% 50.8% 48.4% Adjusted EBITDA - 31,456 - 24,886 - 125,549 - 90,455 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.0% 23.1% 27.2% 22.4% (q) In addition to results reported in accordance with GAAP, Privia Health discloses Care Margin, Platform Contribution, Platform Contribution margin, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin, which are non-GAAP financial measures. Each are defined as follows: Care Margin is Gross Profit excluding amortization of intangible assets.

Platform Contribution is Gross Profit, excluding amortization of intangible assets, less Cost of platform and excluding stock-based compensation expense included in Cost of platform.

Platform Contribution margin is Platform Contribution divided by Care Margin.

Adjusted EBITDA is net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. excluding non-controlling interests, provision for income taxes, interest income, interest income, net, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance charges and other nonrecurring expenses.

Adjusted EBITDA Margin is Adjusted EBITDA divided by Care Margin. (r) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding.



Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Care Margin

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue - 541,173 - 460,900 - 2,122,842 - 1,736,390 Provider expense (424,670 - (353,164 - (1,660,680 - (1,332,537 - Amortization of intangible assets (2,498 - (1,603 - (9,168 - (6,164 - Gross Profit - 114,005 - 106,133 - 452,994 - 397,689 Amortization of intangible assets 2,498 1,603 9,168 6,164 Care margin - 116,503 - 107,736 - 462,162 - 403,853

Reconciliation of Gross Profit to Platform Contribution(s)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenue - 541,173 - 460,900 - 2,122,842 - 1,736,390 Provider expense (424,670 - (353,164 - (1,660,680 - (1,332,537 - Amortization of intangible assets (2,498 - (1,603 - (9,168 - (6,164 - Gross Profit 114,005 106,133 452,994 397,689 Amortization of intangible assets 2,498 1,603 9,168 6,164 Cost of platform (66,848 - (59,769 - (252,732 - (227,000 - Stock-based compensation(t) 5,412 5,279 25,391 18,781 Platform Contribution - 55,067 - 53,246 - 234,821 - 195,634 (s) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding. (t) Amount represents stock-based compensation expense included under Cost of Platform.



Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA(u)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income - 9,151 - 4,399 - 22,919 - 14,385 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests 1,434 968 6,807 2,659 Provision for income taxes 2,786 2,655 14,212 10,826 Interest income, net (2,093 - (2,774 - (9,703 - (10,888 - Depreciation and amortization 2,657 1,832 9,907 7,268 Stock-based compensation 15,452 15,279 71,068 56,680 Other expenses(v) 2,069 2,527 10,339 9,525 Adjusted EBITDA - 31,456 - 24,886 - 125,549 - 90,455 (u) Any slight variations in totals are due to rounding. (v) Other expenses include employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance and certain non-recurring costs.



Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Net Income Per Share(w)

For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, (unaudited; $ in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income - 9,151 - 4,399 - 22,919 - 14,385 Stock-based compensation 15,452 15,279 71,068 56,680 Intangible amortization expense 2,498 1,603 9,168 6,164 Provision for income tax 2,786 2,655 14,212 10,826 Other expenses(x) 2,069 2,527 10,339 9,525 Adjusted net income attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. - 31,956 - 26,463 - 127,706 - 97,580 Adjusted net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders - basic - 0.26 - 0.22 - 1.05 - 0.82 Adjusted net income per share attributable to Privia Health Group, Inc. stockholders - diluted - 0.25 - 0.21 - 0.99 - 0.78 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 123,188,466 120,135,843 122,176,587 119,402,749 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 129,946,715 126,422,148 128,889,836 125,614,171 (w) Any slight variations in totals due to rounding. (x) Other expenses include employer taxes on equity vesting/exercises, severance and certain non-recurring costs.



Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow (y)