Volatus Aerospace Inc.: Volatus Aerospace Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQB: TAKOF) (FSE: ABB.F) ("Volatus" or the "Company"), a Canadian aerospace and defence company delivering crewed and uncrewed aerial systems, manufacturing, and mission-critical operational services, today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has conditionally approved the listing of the Company's common shares in connection with its graduation from the TSX Venture Exchange, subject to the Company satisfying the customary listing requirements of the TSX.

The Company's shares will continue to trade under the symbol "FLT." Volatus will provide further details regarding the anticipated listing date and commencement of trading on the TSX once the remaining listing requirements have been satisfied.

Listing on Canada's senior exchange represents an important milestone for Volatus and reflects the continued evolution and maturation of the Company's aerospace platform. Graduation to the TSX is expected to enhance the Company's visibility among institutional investors and broaden access to capital markets as it continues to scale its integrated aerospace and autonomous systems capabilities.

Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus Aerospace commented, "Conditional approval to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange marks a significant milestone for Volatus and reflects the scale and discipline of the aerospace platform we've built. Over the past several years, we have focused on integrating piloted aviation, remotely piloted aircraft systems, autonomy, and data services into a unified and scalable operating model. As Canada advances investment in sovereign aerospace and autonomous capabilities, we believe Volatus is well positioned to contribute meaningful operational capacity while continuing to strengthen our institutional profile and capital markets access."

Share Consolidation Authorization

The Company intends to seek shareholder approval at its next Annual General Meeting for a resolution authorizing the Board of Directors, at its discretion, to implement a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares within a range to be specified in the meeting materials.

The proposed authorization is intended to provide the Board with flexibility to optimize the Company's capital structure as it transitions to the Toronto Stock Exchange. Maintaining an appropriate share price range may enhance institutional participation and support broader capital markets eligibility.

The Company has no immediate plans to implement a consolidation, and any decision to proceed would be subject to market conditions and the best interests of shareholders.

Final listing approval remains subject to the Company satisfying all TSX listing requirements. The Company will issue a further announcement confirming the effective listing date once final approval has been obtained.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace Inc. is a Canadian-based global aerospace and defence company delivering crewed and uncrewed aerial systems, manufacturing, advanced autonomy capabilities, and mission-critical operational services.

The Company provides aerial intelligence, inspection, logistics, surveillance, training, and autonomous aerial solutions supporting infrastructure, energy, public safety, healthcare, and government operations.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

