Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 26.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Während Washington Kupfer strategisch erklärt, schärft diese Aktie ihr Modell
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JEQU | ISIN: CA92865M1023 | Ticker-Symbol: ABB
Tradegate
26.02.26 | 18:24
0,468 Euro
+10,38 % +0,044
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLATUS AEROSPACE INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLATUS AEROSPACE INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4560,47018:29
0,4660,47418:29
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.02.2026 12:36 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Volatus Aerospace Inc.: Volatus Aerospace Receives Conditional Approval to Graduate to the Toronto Stock Exchange

MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volatus Aerospace Inc. (TSXV: FLT) (OTCQB: TAKOF) (FSE: ABB.F) ("Volatus" or the "Company"), a Canadian aerospace and defence company delivering crewed and uncrewed aerial systems, manufacturing, and mission-critical operational services, today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has conditionally approved the listing of the Company's common shares in connection with its graduation from the TSX Venture Exchange, subject to the Company satisfying the customary listing requirements of the TSX.

The Company's shares will continue to trade under the symbol "FLT." Volatus will provide further details regarding the anticipated listing date and commencement of trading on the TSX once the remaining listing requirements have been satisfied.

Listing on Canada's senior exchange represents an important milestone for Volatus and reflects the continued evolution and maturation of the Company's aerospace platform. Graduation to the TSX is expected to enhance the Company's visibility among institutional investors and broaden access to capital markets as it continues to scale its integrated aerospace and autonomous systems capabilities.

Glen Lynch, Chief Executive Officer of Volatus Aerospace commented, "Conditional approval to list on the Toronto Stock Exchange marks a significant milestone for Volatus and reflects the scale and discipline of the aerospace platform we've built. Over the past several years, we have focused on integrating piloted aviation, remotely piloted aircraft systems, autonomy, and data services into a unified and scalable operating model. As Canada advances investment in sovereign aerospace and autonomous capabilities, we believe Volatus is well positioned to contribute meaningful operational capacity while continuing to strengthen our institutional profile and capital markets access."

Share Consolidation Authorization

The Company intends to seek shareholder approval at its next Annual General Meeting for a resolution authorizing the Board of Directors, at its discretion, to implement a consolidation of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares within a range to be specified in the meeting materials.

The proposed authorization is intended to provide the Board with flexibility to optimize the Company's capital structure as it transitions to the Toronto Stock Exchange. Maintaining an appropriate share price range may enhance institutional participation and support broader capital markets eligibility.

The Company has no immediate plans to implement a consolidation, and any decision to proceed would be subject to market conditions and the best interests of shareholders.

Final listing approval remains subject to the Company satisfying all TSX listing requirements. The Company will issue a further announcement confirming the effective listing date once final approval has been obtained.

About Volatus Aerospace

Volatus Aerospace Inc. is a Canadian-based global aerospace and defence company delivering crewed and uncrewed aerial systems, manufacturing, advanced autonomy capabilities, and mission-critical operational services.

The Company provides aerial intelligence, inspection, logistics, surveillance, training, and autonomous aerial solutions supporting infrastructure, energy, public safety, healthcare, and government operations.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs, and current expectations of the Company with respect to future business activities, events, developments, and operating performance. Often, but not always, forward-looking information and forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "seeks", "strategy" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the foregoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information includes information regarding: (i) the business plans, business outlook, and expectations of the Company; and (ii) expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and operating plans, strategies, or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to the Company, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking information is not based on historical facts but instead reflects expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of management considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Forward-looking information and forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to it and on assumptions it believes to be not unreasonable in light of all of the circumstances. In some instances, material factors or assumptions are discussed in this news release in connection with statements containing forward-looking information. Such material factors and assumptions include but are not limited to the commercialization of drone flights beyond visual line of sight and potential benefits to the Company; and meeting the continued listing requirements of the TSXV. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release and, other than as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional Information, please contact:

Abhinav Singhvi, Chief Financial Officer

+1-833-865-2887

investorrelations@volatusaerospace.com

COMPANY WEBSITE

https://volatusaerospace.com

SOURCE: Volatus Aerospace Inc.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.