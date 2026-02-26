Lantheus Holdings, Inc.: Lantheus Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Worldwide revenue of $406.8 million and $1.54 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2025

GAAP fully diluted earnings per share of $0.82 and $3.41 for the fourth quarter and full year 2025

Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share of $1.67 and $6.08 for the fourth quarter and full year 2025

Repurchased $100 million of shares of common stock in the fourth quarter pursuant to the previously announced stock repurchase plan that was approved by the Board in July 2025

Company announced today that it is sharpening its strategic focus to innovative radiodiagnostics and pursuing value-maximizing alternatives for radiotherapeutic assets to support long-term growth

Company provides full year 2026 revenue and adjusted fully diluted earnings per share guidance

BEDFORD, Mass., Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (Lantheus or the Company) (NASDAQ: LNTH), the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company committed to enabling clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

"In 2025 we accomplished the important goal of maintaining market leadership with PYLARIFY. In addition, we expanded both our commercial portfolio of radiopharmaceuticals with Neuraceq as well as our pipeline through the acquisitions of Life Molecular Imaging and Evergreen Theragnostics," said Mary Anne Heino, Chief Executive Officer of Lantheus. "In 2026, we are aligning our strategic focus on PET radiodiagnostics, with clear priorities around execution and investment. With up to four FDA approvals this year, we will ensure fit-for-purpose launch readiness for our new products, selectively advance late-stage pipeline assets and allocate capital thoughtfully to support sustainable growth and a compelling long-term outlook."

Summary Financial Results

Three Months Ended

December 31, (in millions, except per share data - unaudited) 2025 2024 % Change Worldwide revenue - 406.8 - 391.1 4.0 - GAAP net income (loss) - 54.1 - (11.8 - 558.8 - GAAP fully diluted earnings (loss) per share - 0.82 - (0.17 - 578.8 - Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) - 110.7 - 115.4 (4.1 %) Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) - 1.67 - 1.59 4.7 -

Fourth Quarter 2025

Worldwide revenue increased 4.0% to $406.8 million compared to the same period in 2024.

Sales of PYLARIFY were $240.2 million, a decrease of 9.7%.

Sales of DEFINITY were $85.3 million, a decrease of 1.0%.

Sales of Neuraceq were $31.0 million.

Operating income decreased 32.2% to $77.2 million. Adjusted operating income (non-GAAP) decreased 8.5% to $138.9 million.

Fully diluted earnings per share increased 578.8% to $0.82, compared to fully diluted loss per share of ($0.17) in the prior year period. Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) increased 4.7% to $1.67, compared to $1.59 in the prior year period.

Net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow were $90.2 million and $81.4 million, respectively.



Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2025, the Company's cash and cash equivalents were $359.1 million, after payments of $276.4 million and $352.9 million for the acquisitions of Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc. ("Evergreen") and Life Molecular Imaging, respectively, and payment of approximately $300 million for the repurchase of common stock, compared to $912.8 million at December 31, 2024.

The Company currently has access to up to $750.0 million from a revolving line of credit.

Recent Business Highlights

The Company announced today that it is sharpening its strategic focus to innovative radiodiagnostics and is prioritizing its investment in the development and commercialization of innovative PET radiodiagnostics, alongside a decision to pursue value-maximizing alternatives for radiotherapeutic assets to support long-term growth.

Completed the divestiture of the legacy SPECT business to SHINE Technologies LLC (effective January 1, 2026), a decisive action taken to focus on PET radiodiagnostics and simplify the Company's operating model.

Demonstrated the strategic expansion of the Lantheus PET portfolio as Neuraceq exited 2025 as the second largest and fastest growing commercially approved amyloid PET imaging agent utilized in the U.S.

Advanced the late-stage pipeline to launch readiness, securing 2026 PDUFA dates for three radiodiagnostic assets: new PSMA PET formulation (March 6), OCTEVY (March 29), and MK-6240 (August 13); and awaiting FDA approval and the resolution of Hatch-Waxman litigation for PNT2003, a radioequivalent to Lutathera.

Full Year 2026 Financial Guidance

Guidance Issued February 26, 2026 FY 2026 Revenue $1.4 billion - $1.45 billion FY 2026 Adjusted fully diluted EPS $5.00 - $5.25

On a forward-looking basis, the Company does not provide GAAP income per common share guidance or a reconciliation of GAAP income per common share to adjusted fully diluted EPS because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty business development and acquisition related expenses, purchase accounting fair value adjustments, and any one-time, non-recurring charges. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could be material to results computed in accordance with GAAP. As a result, it is the Company's view that a quantitative reconciliation of adjusted fully diluted EPS on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable effort.

The conference call will include a discussion of non-GAAP financial measures. Reference is made to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, the reconciliation of the differences between the two financial measures, and the other information included in this press release, our Form 8-K filed with the SEC today, or otherwise available in the Investor Relations section of our website located at www.lantheus.com.

The conference call may include forward-looking statements. See the cautionary information about forward-looking statements in the safe-harbor section of this press release.

About Lantheus

Lantheus is the leading radiopharmaceutical-focused company, delivering life-changing science to enable clinicians to Find, Fight and Follow disease to deliver better patient outcomes. Headquartered in Massachusetts with offices in New Jersey, Canada, Germany, Switzerland, Sweden and the United Kingdom, Lantheus has been providing radiopharmaceutical solutions for nearly 70 years. For more information, visit www.lantheus.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income and its line components; adjusted fully diluted net income per share; adjusted operating income, and free cash flow. The Company's management believes that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. These measures may assist investors in evaluating the Company's operations, period over period. However, these measures may exclude items that may be highly variable, difficult to predict and of a size that could have a substantial impact on the Company's reported results of operations for a particular period. Management uses these and other non-GAAP measures internally for evaluation of the performance of the business, including the evaluation of results relative to employee performance compensation targets. Investors should consider these non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terms such as "advance," "believe," "continue," "could," "driving," "expect," "guidance," "maintain," "may," "on track," "plan," "potential," "predict," "progress," "should," "target," "will," "would" and other similar terms. Such forward-looking statements include our guidance for the fiscal year 2026 and our plans to successfully execute on the commercialization of marketed products, ensure launch readiness for new products, advance a focused late-stage pipeline, and allocate capital thoughtfully, and are based upon current plans, estimates and expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation that such plans, estimates and expectations will be achieved. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to materially differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include: (i) continued market expansion, penetration and reimbursement for our established commercial products, particularly PYLARIFY, DEFINITY and Neuraceq, in a competitive environment, and our ability to clinically and commercially differentiate our products;(ii) our ability to obtain U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval for our new formulation of our F-18 prostate-specific membrane antigen ("PSMA") positron emission tomography ("PET") imaging agent, to complete the technology transfer across our PET manufacturing facilities ("PMF") network for such new formulation, to obtain FDA approval for each PET manufacturing facility to manufacture the new formulation, to obtain adequate coding, coverage and payment, including transitional pass-through payment status ("TPT Status"), for such new formulation and to have customers adopt such new formulation; (iii) the availability of raw materials, key components, equipment, manufacturing timeslots, either used in the production of our products and product candidates, or by customers of our products and product candidates, including, but not limited to PET scanners for PYLARIFY, Neuraceq, MK-6240, LNTH-2501 and NAV-4694; (iv) our ability to have third parties manufacture our products and product candidates and our ability to manufacture DEFINITY in our in-house manufacturing facility, in amounts and at the times needed; (iv) (v) our ability to satisfy our obligations under our existing clinical development partnerships using Neuraceq, MK-6240 or NAV-4694 as a research tool and under the license agreements through which we have rights to those assets, and to further develop and commercialize MK-6240 and NAV-4694 as approved products; (vi) our ability to continue to successfully integrate acquisitions, including of Life Molecular Imaging Limited ("Life Molecular") and Evergreen Theragnostics, Inc. ("Evergreen"), which could be impacted by unforeseen expenses related to integration activities, the accuracy of our financial models, the potential for unforeseen liabilities within those businesses, the ability to integrate disparate information technology systems, retain key talent and create a merged corporate culture that successfully realizes the full potential of the combined organization; (vii) our ability to obtain FDA approval for LNTH-2501, our investigational kit for the preparation of Gallium-68 edotreotide injection, which has been studied for use in conjunction with a PET scan to stage and localize neuroendocrine tumors in adult and pediatric patients, and approval for PNT2003, and to be successful in the patent litigation associated with PNT2003; (viii) the cost, efforts and timing for clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory approval, adequate coding, coverage and payment, and successful commercialization of our product candidates and new clinical applications and territories for our products, in each case, that we or our strategic partners may undertake, including those investigational assets for which FDA approval is anticipated this year;(ix) our ability to identify opportunities to collaborate with strategic partners and to acquire or in-license additional diagnostic and therapeutic product opportunities in oncology, neurology and other strategic areas and continue to grow and advance our pipeline of products;(x) the effect that changes to management, including the recent turnover in our leadership and senior management team, could have on our business; and (xi) the risk and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (including those described in the Risk Factors section in our Annual Reports on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q).

- Tables Follow -





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.



Consolidated Statements of Operations



(in thousands, except per share data - unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues - 406,786 - 391,110 - 1,541,609 - 1,533,910 Cost of goods sold 165,911 142,565 599,657 545,619 Gross profit 240,875 248,545 941,952 988,291 Operating expenses Sales and marketing 46,319 43,640 178,691 177,940 General and administrative 69,892 57,869 275,121 193,689 Research and development 47,480 35,325 177,308 168,098 Total operating expenses 163,691 136,834 631,120 539,727 Gain on sale of assets - 2,161 - 8,415 Operating income 77,184 113,872 310,832 456,979 Interest expense 5,078 5,045 19,749 19,669 Investment in equity securities - unrealized loss 9,488 119,056 8,617 43,564 Other income (7,747 - (9,446 - (31,326 - (37,231 - Income (loss) before income taxes 70,365 (783 - 313,792 430,977 Income tax expense 16,277 11,007 80,233 118,535 Net income (loss) - 54,088 - (11,790 - - 233,559 - 312,442 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic - 0.82 - (0.17 - - 3.46 - 4.52 Diluted - 0.82 - (0.17 - - 3.41 - 4.36 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 65,582 69,217 67,489 69,199 Diluted 66,315 69,217 68,443 71,651

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.



Consolidated Revenues Analysis



(in thousands, except percent data - unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Change $ Change % 2025 2024 Change $ Change % PYLARIFY - 240,204 - 265,953 - (25,749 - (9.7 )% - 989,116 - 1,057,834 - (68,718 - (6.5 )% Other radiopharmaceutical oncology - - - - - - 384 (384 - (100.0 )% Total radiopharmaceutical oncology 240,204 265,953 (25,749 - (9.7 )% 989,116 1,058,218 (69,102 - (6.5 )% DEFINITY 85,313 86,163 (850 - (1.0 )% 330,248 317,792 12,456 3.9 - Neuraceq 31,005 - 31,005 100.0 - 51,447 - 51,447 100.0 - TechneLite 20,983 25,107 (4,124 - (16.4 )% 86,803 95,487 (8,684 - (9.1 )% Other precision diagnostics 5,944 6,192 (248 - (4.0 )% 24,616 24,231 385 1.6 - Total precision diagnostics 143,245 117,462 25,783 22.0 - 493,114 437,510 55,604 12.7 - Strategic partnerships and other revenue 23,337 7,695 15,642 203.3 - 59,379 38,182 21,197 55.5 - Total revenues - 406,786 - 391,110 - 15,676 4.0 - - 1,541,609 - 1,533,910 - 7,699 0.5 -

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures



(in thousands, except per share and percent data - unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) - 54,088 - (11,790 - - 233,559 - 312,442 Stock and incentive plan compensation 17,543 22,164 85,563 76,393 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 16,485 11,846 47,111 43,807 Campus consolidation costs 16 35 (130 - 72 Contingent consideration fair value adjustments 397 (1,294 - 1,379 (2,699 - Non-recurring fees - 6,723 2,633 6,723 Gain on sale of assets - (2,161 - - (8,415 - Strategic collaboration and license costs 5,539 (8 - 21,812 66,213 Investment in equity securities - unrealized loss(a) 9,511 119,056 8,726 43,564 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 21,703 207 84,348 1,553 Other (5,000 - 447 (8,024 - 2,720 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(b) (9,613 - (29,794 - (60,503 - (57,701 - Adjusted net income - 110,669 - 115,431 - 416,474 - 484,672 Adjusted net income, as a percentage of revenues 27.2 - 29.5 - 27.0 - 31.6 -

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net income (loss) per share - diluted - 0.82 - (0.17 - - 3.41 - 4.36 Stock and incentive plan compensation 0.26 0.31 1.25 1.07 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.25 0.16 0.69 0.61 Campus consolidation costs 0.00 0.00 (0.00 - 0.00 Contingent consideration fair value adjustments 0.01 (0.02 - 0.02 (0.04 - Non-recurring fees - 0.09 0.04 0.09 Gain on sale of assets - (0.03 - - (0.12 - Strategic collaboration and license costs 0.08 (0.00 - 0.32 0.92 Investment in equity securities - unrealized loss(a) 0.14 1.65 0.13 0.61 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 0.33 0.00 1.23 0.02 Other (0.08 - 0.01 (0.12 - 0.04 Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments(b) (0.14 - (0.41 - (0.88 - (0.80 - Adjusted net income per share - diluted(c) - 1.67 - 1.59 - 6.08 - 6.76 Weighted-average common shares outstanding - diluted 66,315 72,451 68,443 71,651

(a) Non-GAAP amount excludes a gain of $23 and $109 from the change in value of other assets for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2025, respectively.

(b) Represents the estimated income tax effect of the adjustments between GAAP net income (loss) and non-GAAP adjusted net income.

(c) Amounts may not add due to rounding.





Lantheus Holdings, Inc.



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Continued)



(in thousands, except per share and percent data - unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating income - 77,184 - 113,872 - 310,832 - 456,979 Stock and incentive plan compensation 17,543 22,164 85,563 76,393 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 16,485 11,846 47,111 43,807 Campus consolidation costs 16 35 (130 - 72 Contingent consideration fair value adjustments 397 (1,294 - 1,379 (2,699 - Non-recurring fees - 6,723 2,633 6,723 Gain on sale of assets - (2,161 - - (8,415 - Strategic collaboration and license costs 5,539 (8 - 21,812 66,213 Acquisition, integration and divestiture-related costs 21,703 207 84,348 1,553 Other - 447 1,703 2,720 Adjusted operating income - 138,867 - 151,831 - 555,251 - 643,346 Adjusted operating income, as a percentage of revenues 34.1 - 38.8 - 36.0 - 41.9 -

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.



Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow



(in thousands - unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities - 90,178 - 157,730 - 390,141 - 544,750 Capital expenditures (8,788 - (16,369 - (36,089 - (51,625 - Free cash flow - 81,390 - 141,361 - 354,052 - 493,125 Net cash used in investing activities - (11,510 - - (6,602 - - (627,168 - - (226,015 - Net cash used in financing activities - (100,786 - - (103,659 - - (316,584 - - (118,536 -

Lantheus Holdings, Inc.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands - unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents - 359,121 - 912,814 Accounts receivable, net 358,640 321,258 Inventory, net 64,674 68,025 Income tax receivable 15,387 8,177 Other current assets 21,400 16,359 Assets held for sale 80,742 - Total current assets 899,964 1,326,633 Investment in equity securities 42,213 39,489 Property, plant and equipment, net 163,686 176,798 Intangibles, net 722,779 161,761 Goodwill 239,517 61,189 Deferred tax assets, net 109,196 170,233 Other long-term assets 50,044 44,237 Total assets - 2,227,399 - 1,980,340 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and other borrowings - 738 - 974 Accounts payable 42,906 34,560 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 267,307 204,992 Liabilities held for sale 22,468 - Total current liabilities 333,419 240,526 Asset retirement obligations 138 23,344 Long-term debt and other borrowings, net of current portion 568,678 565,279 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 54,246 - Long-term contingent consideration liabilities 73,255 - Other long-term liabilities 107,866 63,180 Total liabilities 1,137,602 892,329 Total stockholders' equity 1,089,797 1,088,011 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity - 2,227,399 - 1,980,340

