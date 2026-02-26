Conavi Medical Corp.: Conavi Medical Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Results and Operational Highlights

- Successfully Closes $12M Public Offering, Strengthens Balance Sheet and Supports Anticipated U.S. Launch

- Recent Peer-Reviewed Publication Demonstrates Advantages of Hybrid IVUS-OCT Imaging

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conavi Medical Corp. (TSXV: CNVI) (OTCQB: CNVIF) ("Conavi" or the "Company"), a medical device company focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures, today reported financial results and provided an operational update for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Fiscal Q1 2026).

"Conavi is approaching a key inflection point with anticipated U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance of our next-generation Novasight Hybrid system in the first half of 2026," said Thomas Looby, President and Chief Executive Officer of Conavi Medical. "With growing clinical validation, strengthened guideline support, and increased adoption for intravascular imaging by interventional cardiologists in the U.S., we believe Conavi is well-positioned for this next phase of growth."

Fiscal Q1 2026 Business and Operational Highlights

Closing of $12M Public Offering

On January 13, 2026, Conavi closed its previously announced equity offering for gross proceeds of approximately $12 million. The offering included the issuance of 26,666,670 common shares at a price of $0.45 per share. Proceeds will support FDA 510(k) clearance efforts, targeted U.S. market release preparation, and general corporate purposes.

Peer-Reviewed Publication Highlights Clinical Value of Hybrid Imaging

A peer-reviewed publication in Cardiovascular Research demonstrating that a hybrid IVUS-OCT deep-learning classifier outperformed single-modality IVUS, single-modality OCT, and expert readers in plaque characterization. The study analyzed matched histology and hybrid imaging data from 10 cadaveric human hearts and reinforces the clinical value of hybrid intravascular imaging. The publication includes contributions from Dr. Brian Courtney, co-inventor of the hybrid IVUS-OCT technology underlying Conavi's platform.

Termination of Outstanding Loan Agreement

The Company also announces that it has entered into a termination agreement with MaRS Investment Accelerator Fund Inc. ("MaRS IAF"), pursuant to which the Company and MaRS IAF have agreed to terminate the $270,000 loan agreement dated June 1, 2011. Under the termination agreement, the indebtedness will be satisfied through the issuance of 75,000 common shares, which shares shall be subject to a four-month statutory hold period.

Upcoming Conferences

Conavi announces its attendance at LSI USA '26, taking place March 16-20, 2026, at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, California. LSI USA convenes leading global MedTech executives, strategics, and investors for one of the industry's most respected summits.

Outlook

The Company continues to anticipate U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance in the latter part of the first half of calendar 2026 and believes it remains on track to initiate its targeted U.S. market release of Novasight 3.0 in the third quarter of calendar 2026.

Fiscal Q1 2026 Financial Highlights

All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Total revenue for Fiscal Q1 2026 was $0.2 million, compared to $8.6 million in the prior-year period. The prior-year period included milestone revenue under a development agreement that did not recur in Fiscal Q1 2026.

Total operating expenses were $5.4 million, compared to $6.8 million in Fiscal Q1 2025, reflecting reduced research and development spending as the Company progressed beyond intensive engineering phases, partially offset by commercialization and corporate activities. Operating loss for the quarter was $5.1 million, versus $0.3 million in the prior-year period. Net loss for Fiscal Q1 2026 was $2.7 million, or $0.04 per common share, compared to a net loss of $7.0 million, or $0.18 per common share, in Fiscal Q1 2025.

Cash and cash equivalents were $1.0 million as of December 31, 2025. Subsequent to quarter-end, the Company completed a $12 million equity offering on January 13, 2026.

For additional information regarding the Company's financial performance, including management's discussion and analysis, readers are encouraged to review Conavi Medical's filings on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website at www.conavi.com.

About Conavi Medical

Conavi Medical is focused on designing, manufacturing, and marketing imaging technologies to guide common minimally invasive cardiovascular procedures. Its patented Novasight Hybrid System is the first to combine intravascular ultrasound (IVUS) and optical coherence tomography (OCT) into a single device, enabling simultaneous and co-registered imaging of coronary arteries. The Novasight Hybrid System has regulatory clearance in the U.S., Canada, China, and Japan. For more information, visit conavi.com.

