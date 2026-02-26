Onecom secures exclusivity on new 128GB Samsung Galaxy S26 Enterprise Edition

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Onecom has secured an exclusivity agreement with Samsung to offer customers their latest flagship Galaxy S26 Enterprise Edition device for a limited two-week pre-order window.

Under the deal Onecom, the UK's leading business communications and cloud communications specialist, becomes the only UK provider to offer the 128GB Galaxy S26 Enterprise Edition immediately following the launch.

The device, one of a range of new Galaxy S26 Series phones unveiled by Samsung at its Galaxy Unpacked event on Wednesday (February 25), is available either as a one-off purchase or on a highly competitive tariff offering unlimited calls, texts and data at £37.50 per month on a 36-month contract, with no up-front cost.

Pre-orders are live now at https://shop.onecom.co.uk/products/samsung-galaxy-s26-enterprise-edition until Wednesday, March 10th.

Darren Ridge, CEO at Onecom, said: "The Galaxy S26 Series brings ease, effortlessness and performance together - a game changer for our business customers.

"We are pleased to secure exclusivity for this device in an agreement which reflects the strength of our partnership with Samsung and our commitment to delivering the latest business-ready technology and solutions to UK companies."

The Samsung Galaxy S26 range is built for business-empowering performance, with a focus on privacy, productivity and an employee-centric AI experience. At its heart is a second-generation customised processor offering a 37% improvement in AI performance compared with the previous model.

Photo Assist and Intelligent Document Scanner features streamline everyday tasks, while an ultra-vivid, AI-enhanced display with improved colours ensures an immersive viewing experience.

Business-ready connectivity is supported through Samsung DeX and Wi-Fi 7, complemented by a long-lasting battery designed to keep pace with the modern working day.

The S26 range also introduces personalised AI features including Now Nudge, which scans schedules and activity to securely provide contextual assistance within chats, and Now Brief, which automatically maps out the day ahead, delivering a tailored overview that can surface reservation details and key information from messages and apps at a glance.

AI processing is handled directly on the device through the Personal Data Engine, ensuring confidential information remains protected. Secure MDM integration and seven years of security and maintenance releases provide long-term confidence for businesses.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Whiteley, Hampshire, Onecom employs over 700 people across offices throughout the UK.

For more information see www.onecom.co.uk

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2921332/Samsung_S26.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/onecom-secures-exclusivity-on-new-128gb-samsung-galaxy-s26-enterprise-edition-302698614.html