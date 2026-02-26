Polyrizon Ltd.: Polyrizon Announces Successful Study of its Naloxone Formulation Demonstrating Enhanced Nasal Deposition Profile Versus Commercial Reference Product

Raanana, Israel, Feb. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polyrizon Ltd. (Nasdaq: PLRZ) ("Polyrizon" or the "Company"), a pre-clinical-stage biotechnology company developing intranasal administrated solutions, today announced results from a comparative study evaluating the regional nasal deposition profile of its naloxone formulation versus a commercial reference product.

The study was conducted at the University of Parma's Biopharmanet-TEC research center under the scientific supervision of Prof. Fabio Sonvico. The laboratory specializes in the research and development of intranasally administered technologies.

The evaluation was performed using a validated silicone nasal cast model (Koken® LM-005) combined with quantitative image analysis. Results demonstrated that Polyrizon's formulation achieved significantly higher deposition in the nasal vestibule region compared to the commercial reference product.

Key Findings:

Polyrizon's advanced nasal formulation achieved 94.6% (±4.0%) deposition in the nasal vestibule and upper turbinate, a highly vascularized region that may support rapid systemic absorption and potentially enhance the onset and bioavailability of intranasally administered drugs.

In comparison, the reference commercial product delivered only 79.6 % (±3.0%) to the same nasal cavity area.

Polyrizon's formulation also showed significantly lower deposition in the lower turbinate region (5.4% vs. 20.4% for the commercial product), potentially reducing posterior runoff and unintended drainage toward the nasopharynx, which may support improved dosing consistency and systemic delivery efficiency.

The upper/anterior nasal region (upper turbinate and vestibule) is highly vascularized and plays a critical role in rapid systemic drug absorption. Enhanced and reproducible targeting of this region suggests that Polyrizon's Trap & Target technology enables controlled regional deposition within the nasal cavity.

"This evaluation demonstrates the ability of our platform technology to modulate and control nasal deposition patterns compared to an established commercial product," said Tomer Izraeli, CEO of Polyrizon. "We believe that these results further validate our formulation-engineering approach and strengthen the differentiation of our intranasal platform."

Polyrizon continues to advance its naloxone program as part of its broader intranasal platform strategy.

About Polyrizon

Polyrizon is a development stage biotech company specializing in the development of innovative medical device hydrogels delivered in the form of nasal sprays, which form a thin hydrogel-based shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity that can provide a barrier against viruses and allergens from contacting the nasal epithelial tissue. Polyrizon's proprietary Capture and Contain TM, or C&C, hydrogel technology, comprised of a mixture of naturally occurring building blocks, is delivered in the form of nasal sprays, and potentially functions as a "biological mask" with a thin shield containment barrier in the nasal cavity. Polyrizon are further developing certain aspects of our C&C hydrogel technology such as the bioadhesion and prolonged retention at the nasal deposition site for intranasal delivery of drugs. Polyrizon refers to its additional technology, which is in an earlier stage of pre-clinical development, that is focused on nasal delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, as Trap and Target, or T&T. For more information, please visit https://polyrizon-biotech.com.

